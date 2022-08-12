Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.
Rushdie's condition was not immediately known.
Rushdie's book "The Satanic Verses" has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death.
A bounty of over US$3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.
Iran's government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini's decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.
Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was "no evidence" of people being interested in the reward.
That year, Rushdie published a memoir, "Joseph Anton," about the fatwa.
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
A new virus was found in China, here's what we know
Scientists are keeping an eye on the Langya virus, a new pathogen that appears to have been transmitted from animals to humans in China and causes symptoms similar to COVID-19 or the flu.
The Trump home search: Push to unseal warrant used by FBI
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the 'immediate' release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the 'substantial public interest in this matter.'
City of Toronto investigating after downtown core power outage
The City of Toronto is investigating a power outage that left a large swath of the downtown core including office buildings, a major mall and a university campus without electricity yesterday.
Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'
Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn't expected, according to a statement from a representative.
The August 'sturgeon moon' has passed over Earth: Here is what it looked like
Rising over beaches, buildings and statues, the last supermoon of the year created ample viewing and photo opportunities around the world Thursday night.
EXCLUSIVE | B.C. cop stalked ex-girlfriend for years using police computers, misconduct probe finds
A high-ranking B.C. officer used police resources to conduct at least 92 searches on his ex-girlfriend and her family while stalking her over a period of five years, according to documents exclusively obtained by CTV News.
Sellers 'expecting yesterday's prices': Canadians cope with a correcting housing market
After a series of interest rate hikes implemented by the Bank of Canada, housing markets are now facing a 'significant' correction. CTVNews.ca spoke to Canadians who are now struggling to make the goal of purchasing a home, or selling one, a reality.
Police investigating attack on Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was attacked with a machete and axe in his driveway will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend says.
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | B.C. cop stalked ex-girlfriend for years using police computers, misconduct probe finds
A high-ranking B.C. officer used police resources to conduct at least 92 searches on his ex-girlfriend and her family while stalking her over a period of five years, according to documents exclusively obtained by CTV News.
City of Toronto investigating after downtown core power outage
The City of Toronto is investigating a power outage that left a large swath of the downtown core including office buildings, a major mall and a university campus without electricity yesterday.
Woman found with gunshot wounds in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
A woman was badly injured in what Vancouver police say is the third shooting in five days in the city.
New tax credits being introduced in Ontario. Check to see if you're eligible
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits that could provide hundreds of dollars per year to residents.
'Devastating': Search continues for missing Sask. mushroom picker
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
The Trump home search: Push to unseal warrant used by FBI
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the 'immediate' release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the 'substantial public interest in this matter.'
U.S., Indonesia, Australia hold drills amid China concerns
Soldiers from the U.S., Indonesia and Australia joined a live-fire drill on Friday, part of annual joint combat exercises on Sumatra island amid growing Chinese maritime activity in the Indo-Pacific region.
India to miss renewable energy goal, officials, experts say
India will miss its renewable energy target for the end of the year, with experts saying "multiple challenges" including a lack of financial help and taxes on imported components are stalling the clean energy industry.
Amsterdam's Schiphol compensating air travellers hit by chaos
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport has launched a compensation program for travellers who missed their flights because of lengthy delays that have plagued the busy European hub for months.
Slow tallies in close Kenya election raise fears of meddling
Vote-tallying in Kenya's close presidential election isn't moving fast enough, the electoral commission chair said Friday, while parallel counting by local media dramatically slowed amid concerns about censorship or meddling.
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
Federal Conservatives running to the 'extremes,' says former B.C. premier Christy Clark
Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark is endorsing Jean Charest to be the next leader of the federal Conservatives at a time when she says the party is running to the extremes.
'The future of science in Canada is at risk': Researchers call for pay raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating
The polio virus has been found in New York City's wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn't been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday.
Ontario health minister says health-care access through OHIP won't change
Ontarians will not have to pay out of pocket for health-care services, the province's health minister said Thursday, a day after she came under fire for refusing to rule out further privatization in the system.
Doctors call for action as intentional sodium nitrite poisoning deaths rise in Canada
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
China's Huawei says sales down but new ventures growing
Chinese tech giant Huawei said Friday its revenue fell in the first half of 2022 but new ventures in autos and other industries helped to offset a decline in smartphone sales under U.S. sanctions.
It didn't take long for Meta's new chatbot to say something offensive
Meta's new chatbot can convincingly mimic how humans speak on the internet: for better and worse.
'The future of science in Canada is at risk': Researchers call for pay raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'
Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn't expected, according to a statement from a representative.
Movie reviews: 'Emily the Criminal' is a compelling mix of movie elements that fit together like puzzle pieces
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Emily the Criminal,' 'Fall,' 'Resurrection' and 'Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon.'
Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor sign definitive agreement on planned sale of Freedom Mobile
Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. have signed a definitive agreement with Quebecor Inc. that will see the Montreal-based telecom company acquire wireless carrier Freedom Mobile Inc.
Investment in residential construction falls for first time in nine months: StatCan
Statistics Canada says investment in residential construction declined for the first time in nine months in June, as gains in the non-residential sector helped push overall construction investment up 0.3 per cent to $20.8 billion.
Three Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange
Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits.
Vancouver man the first non-American to be president of magicians' society
A Vancouver man is the first outside of the United States to be made president of a very specific group: the Society of American Magicians.
U.S. President Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family.
Missing mascot found: Team New Brunswick's gnome arrives at the Canada Games
The unofficial mascot of Team New Brunswick -- who had been reported missing -- has finally arrived at the Canada Summer Games in Ontario's Niagara region.
Oilers mourn six-year-old fan who lost battle with brain cancer
The Edmonton Oilers are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old fan who died after a battle with cancer.
Tyson Fury to 'walk away' from boxing after short-lived comeback
Tyson Fury has decided to 'walk away' from boxing, only three days after saying he was returning to the sport.
Kia/Hyundai seat belt pretensioners under investigation
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation has opened a query into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode.
Man arrested in death of co-worker at Michigan GM plant
A cleaning service employee who was working at a General Motors plant in Michigan was killed Thursday during an altercation with a co-worker, authorities said.
Gas prices dip just below US$4 for the first time in 5 months
Gasoline prices in the U.S. dipped to just under the US$4 mark for the first time in more than five months -- good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.