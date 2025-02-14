ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

‘Paddington in Peru’ review: the impossibly cute bear in a charming sequel

By Richard Crouse

Published

This image released by Sony Pictures shows the character Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw, in a scene from "Paddington in Peru." (Sony Pictures via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.