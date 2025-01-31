Entertainment

BBC apologizes to staff who felt they were unable to raise concerns about comedian Russell Brand

By The Associated Press

Published

Comedian Russell Brand speaks in Parliament Square during a protest against the Conservative government and its austerity policies in London, Saturday, June 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.