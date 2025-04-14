ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Oilers defenceman Ekholm to miss first-round playoff series against Kings

By The Canadian Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm (14) in action during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.