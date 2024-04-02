Spring storm to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow across Eastern Canada

An early spring storm is set to bring rain, strong winds and heavy snow to five provinces in Eastern Canada.

According to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, a Colorado low will bring rain to southern Ontario by midday Tuesday, with strong easterly winds of up to 80 km/h coming by night. Thunderstorms are also possible overnight.

Heavy rain is anticipated to transition to wet snow starting late Wednesday until Thursday night for cities like Toronto and Ottawa. Eastern and central Ontario, as well as areas along the Oak Ridges Moraine and Niagara Escarpment, are at an even greater risk of heavy snow. As much as 50 millimetres of rain and up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected.

The coming storm has caused Environment Canada to issue special weather statements for southern Ontario and Quebec, as well as New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

"Power outages will be possible," Environment Canada cautions. "Travel may become hazardous due to accumulating snow and reduced visibility."

The storm will begin affecting Quebec and cities like Montreal starting Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday night, the storm is expected to merge with a coastal low and move into Atlantic Canada.

Much of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia could see 10 to 20 cm of snow from Wednesday night through Friday morning, with locally higher amounts in northeastern New Brunswick and Cape Breton. Prince Edward Island will likely see similar amounts of snow from Thursday to Friday morning along with gusty easterly winds.

"The snow is likely to be very wet and heavy in nature," Environment Canada warned. "This, along with gusty easterly winds, may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur."

Across the country in Alberta, special weather statements are in effect for much of the western and southern parts of the province, including Calgary, Lethbridge, Drumheller and national parks like Banff, Jasper and Waterton Lakes.

"A significant change in weather is coming this week, with cooler temperatures and snowfall expected," Environment Canada explained. "Above normal temperatures today will be quickly followed by a multi-day snow event as a cold front sweeps through Alberta on Wednesday."

Warm above-seasonal temperatures will give way to snow beginning Tuesday in Alberta's northern foothills before moving south on Wednesday. Lasting until Friday, 10 to 30 cm is possible, with the heaviest snowfall expected in Alberta's foothills and mountain parks.

A rainfall warning is also currently in effect for an inland section of B.C.'s central coast, including Kitimat and Bella Coola, where a total of 50 mm is expected by midday.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada cautioned. "Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

A snowfall warnings is meanwhile in place for the Fort Simpson region in Northwest Territories, where 10 to 20 cm is expected from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning.