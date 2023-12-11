Mild temperatures are breaking records across Canada, here’s where

Temperatures are soaring to unseasonable highs in Canadian cities, melting snow and bringing rain.

Earlier this month, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECC) released a preview of December's forecast predicting "mild" conditions, which is taking shape on Monday.

From coast to coast, cities in Canada are well above normal temperatures and some are breaking decades-long records.

Cities like Halifax and Regina used to being buried in snow by this time are experiencing mild conditions.

Experts say human-caused warming and the naturally occurring phenomenon El Nino are to blame for the lack of snow and cold in parts of Canada.

HEAT RECORDS IN ATLANTIC CANADA

Temperatures are soaring in Canada's eastern provinces, with cities inching close to or breaking long-standing heat records.

On Monday, Halifax broke a temperature record from 1969.

This morning ECC's website says the city is recording a temperature of 14.9 C, breaking the previous 13.3 C record for this day.

Meanwhile, a storm is on its way to Nova Scotia with ECC issuing a wind warning for the whole province.

It's possible Charlottetown could also break a temperature record on Monday.

In 1950, the city set a record of 13.3 C. ECC's forecast shows the municipality could reach highs of 15 C on Monday.

Typically the temperatures should be around freezing.

Fredericton is under a rainfall and wind warning by ECC on Monday due to a storm system travelling across the province.

Heavy rain is going to impact communities because the ground is frozen and has a "reduced ability to absorb" the water, ECC's warning reads.

Fredericton should be around -1 C on Dec. 11, but instead, it is feeling like 14.3 C.

St. John's has a high of 8.4 C on Dec. 11, which is 5.4 degrees warmer than the normal temperature of 3 C.

The city is experiencing rain on Monday and milder weather for the rest of the week, ECC website reads.

ONTARIO, QUEBEC AND NUNAVUT

The City of Toronto is around the normal temperature with a chance of flurries in the forecast today.

According to ECC, the city is just above freezing like it should be this time of year.

The normal temperature is 2 C.

Further north, Quebec City has a warmer temperature than usual.

This morning the municipality is hovering around 0.5 C and snowing. Usually on Dec. 11, the city should be around -5 C.

Canada's most northern capital city, Iqaluit, is experiencing near-normal temperatures.

This morning ECC said the temperature was -17.2 C, a bit warmer than the -18 C normal for today.

PRAIRIES AND N.W.T.

Edmonton is hovering around normal on Monday, with temperatures near -7.2 C and getting warmer. The city's normal temperature is -5 C for this time of year.

In usually snowy and cold Regina, Canadians are experiencing a milder temperature on Monday.

The city is around -4.5 C as of this morning, with predictions from ECC that it will be around -2 C by the afternoon.

This is much warmer than the -8 C usually expected for the municipality.

Yellowknife is one of the only places in Canada experiencing near-normal weather on Monday.

The territorial capital is dipping to lows of -22 C, which is around the -20 normal for the area.

Winnipeg is above seasonal on Dec. 11, with a high of -5.8 C.

The city could see mixing precipitation today as temperatures are expected to become milder as the day goes on.

At this time of year, the city — dubbed winter-peg — should be around -9 C.

WEST COAST MILD TEMPERATURES

Usually experiencing the warmer part of the Canadian winters, people in Vancouver are experiencing unseasonable weather on Monday.

According to ECC, the maximum normal high for Dec. 11 is 6 C. Throughout the day temperatures are expected to reach 9 C, inching closer to the 11.9 C record in 2006.

In Whitehorse, the temperature is below freezing at 5.7 C but likely to reach 0 C by the evening on Monday.

Normally the territory expected temperatures around -10 C.