What does Canada's December forecast look like? Here's what we know
Christmas, Hanukkah, Yule, Kwanzaa, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve are just some of the holidays that make December the jolliest time of year for many in the so-called Great White North.
For those who associate the holidays with snow, late December weather can make or break the festive mood. When it comes to road and air travel conditions, the stakes are even higher for families travelling to spend the holidays together.
So what will December look like across Canada this year? Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has released a winter forecast that casts December as unseasonably mild, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino event and human-caused warming.
"I think we had a seasonal month of November, so it was around the long-term average," ECCC warning preparedness meteorologist Geoff Coulson told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Monday. "But it looks like as we go through December, it is going to be somewhat warmer than normal."
ABOVE-AVERAGE TEMPERATURES
Most of Canada can expect above-average temperatures for the month of December, but Coulson said the trend will be most apparent along a chain of regions in the northern half of the country.
"That's basically from the Arctic Circle down through Nunavut, Hudson Bay and into parts of Manitoba and Ontario, as well as northern Quebec and Labrador," he said.
Coulson said Atlantic Canada will also see a "good chance of warmer-than-normal conditions" in December.
Most of British Columbia can expect about a 50 per cent likelihood of above-average temperatures, with some variation in coastal areas of B.C., where the likelihood of unseasonable temperatures is highest, and northeastern B.C., where it is lowest.
This heat map generated by Environment and Climate Change Canada shows the predicted average probability of temperatures above, below and near normal across the country for the period from December 2023 to February 2024. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)
With the exception of northwestern Alberta, where the probability of above-average temperatures is a little lower, most of that province will also see about a 50 per cent likelihood of above-average temperatures.
Not a single region of the country is likely to see consistently average or lower-than-average temperatures between December and February, according to ECCC. In its December forecast, last week, The Weather Network also called for "near-normal or above-normal temperatures across most of the country" for the weeks leading up to the holidays.
The two culprits shaping most of these trends, Coulson said, are a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino event and human-induced warming, the latter of which has more of an impact in the northern latitudes of Canada.
"When it comes to El Nino ... it tends to be more of the western part of the country, so B.C., the Yukon, the Prairies, maybe getting into northwestern Ontario," he explained. "But when we're dealing with a strong El Nino, the temperature influence can extend further east into (other) parts of Ontario and Quebec as well."
MIXED PRECIPITATION
Coulson said parts of the country including the Arctic Circle, Nunavut, the Great Lakes Basin, southern Quebec, southern British Columbia and Vancouver Island should expect more precipitation than usual this month.
As a result of the warmer temperatures predicted for December, Coulson said southern Ontario and the Great Lakes are more likely than usual to see a mix of rain, freezing rain and ice pellets compared to snow.
A snowy December is more likely for areas of Ontario north of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron, Coulson said.
This heat map generated by Environment and Climate Change Canada shows the predicted average probability of precipitation above, below and near normal across the country for the period from December 2023 to February 2024. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)
"When it comes to places like Vancouver Island and southern B.C., everything has to do with elevation," he said. "So those areas near the coast, this is likely indicating more rainfall than normal for the month of December, with some snow mixing in there as well, and then more snow than normal when we talk about the higher elevations in the more mountainous parts of B.C."
As for Atlantic Canada, Coulson said ECCC doesn't predict a strong precipitation trend in December.
"There doesn't seem to be as much consensus, (so) either-near normal conditions or a little bit drier than normal being indicated by some models, but with no real consistency," he said.
CHANCE OF LOCALIZED SEVERE WEATHER
Despite the reliability of long-term trends, localized weather events can be hard to predict, can change quickly and can deliver large amounts of rain, freezing rain and snow, even during a mild El Nino winter.
For this reason, Coulson said people in all provinces should still prepare for severe weather in the coming months.
"These could be large-scale storm systems moving from west to east across the country or from northwest to southeast, or it could be intense small-scale storms like lake-effect snow such as (what) we deal with here in Ontario," he said.
For example, an atmospheric river made landfall in British Columbia on Monday, pummelling the southwest of the province with wind and heavy rain. In Ontario, an incoming weather system is predicted to deliver heavy rain, snow and strong gusty winds to eastern Ontario over the weekend.
"Active weather isn't necessarily linked to what the overall temperature trend is indicating, and Canada can get a huge variety of weather systems through the winter months," Coulson said.
"So I think it's really important for folks this time of year to keep on top of the forecast on a day-by-day basis because of its changeability (and) because of the potential for getting powerful storms."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is 'out of danger' after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
Netanyahu says Israel will retain open-ended control of security in Gaza long after war with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli military will have to retain open-ended security control over the Gaza Strip long after its war against Hamas ends.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Poilievre keeps scoring into the Liberals' empty net
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre's new 'Housing Hell' video dealt a 'devastating' blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals, whose cupboard seems empty of big ideas.
What does Canada's December forecast look like? Here's what we know
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
Liberal ministers defend Speaker Fergus amid opposition resignation calls over video
Federal Liberal cabinet ministers are coming to the defence of House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus amid calls from the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois for him to resign from his impartial role over a video he made in his traditional Speaker's garb was broadcast at a partisan even over the weekend.
6.9 million customers impacted by 23andMe hack: company
Millions of profiles were accessed by a threat in the 23andMe data breach. Here's what that includes.
Canada
-
What does Canada's December forecast look like? Here's what we know
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
-
B.C. wrings out after being drenched by atmospheric river
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is 'out of danger' after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
'All I want is my family to live': Canadian man desperate to help family flee Gaza
An Ontario man says he is desperate to get his two children and wife out of the Gaza Strip as Israel intensifies its offensive into southern areas of the besieged territory.
-
New body camera video shows kangaroo capture in Ontario
New body camera footage released Tuesday shows police capturing an escaped kangaroo in Oshawa, Ont., after it went missing for more than three days.
-
No return date for 700 Quebecers evacuated because of fears dike could burst
It's unclear when about 700 people can return to their properties in Quebec's Laurentians region after they were forced out earlier this week because of fears a dike on a nearby river could fail, Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said Tuesday.
World
-
Netanyahu says Israel will retain open-ended control of security in Gaza long after war with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli military will have to retain open-ended security control over the Gaza Strip long after its war against Hamas ends.
-
Senior EU official warns of huge security risk in Europe over Christmas as Israel-Gaza war rages
Europe faces a 'huge risk of terrorist attacks' over the Christmas holiday period due to the fallout from the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the European Union's home affairs commissioner warned on Tuesday.
-
More bodies found after sudden eruption of Indonesia's Mount Marapi, raising confirmed toll to 22
Rescuers searching the hazardous slopes of Indonesia's Mount Marapi volcano found 11 more bodies of climbers who were caught by a surprise weekend eruption, raising the number of confirmed dead to 22, officials said Tuesday. One person remained missing.
-
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.
-
Dutch government pledges 2.5 billion euros for Ukraine in 2024 as Zelenskyy to address U.S. senators
The Dutch government has allocated 2.5 billion euros (nearly US$2.7 billion) to support Ukraine in 2024, the country's foreign minister announced during a visit on Tuesday.
-
The U.S. House will vote next week on formalizing its Biden impeachment inquiry, Speaker Johnson says
The U.S. House will vote next week on formally authorizing its impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden, Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday, asserting Republicans have "no choice" but to push ahead as the White House has rebuffed their requests for information.
Politics
-
Liberal ministers defend Speaker Fergus amid opposition resignation calls over video
Federal Liberal cabinet ministers are coming to the defence of House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus amid calls from the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois for him to resign from his impartial role over a video he made in his traditional Speaker's garb was broadcast at a partisan even over the weekend.
-
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
-
Canada considering options to get extended family of Canadians out of Gaza
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he is considering options to get the extended family members of Canadians out of the embattled Gaza Strip.
Health
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
-
Alcohol taxes aren't high enough, says World Health Organization
The World Health Organization urged governments on Tuesday to increase taxes on alcoholic drinks and impose them on products that are currently exempt, such as wine in some European countries.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
Sci-Tech
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
Here's how many people will be at risk of homelessness by 2030, according to this AI
An artificial intelligence algorithm has estimated that Canada’s homeless population will almost double by 2030. Researchers fear a lack of action will make this prediction come true.
-
'That's the real thing': Edmonton man makes rare meteorite find
In October 2022, Doug Olsen was folding laundry in his southeast Edmonton home when he was startled by the loud bang of a meteorite landing on his roof.
Entertainment
-
GTA 6 leak: 'Grand Theft Auto' trailer reveals game’s release date
A trailer for 'Grand Theft Auto VI,' the next installment of the wildly popular and violent game franchise, has been released early online after it had leaked.
-
Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' tops weekly charts for 1st time in 63 years
The number-one song this week is one that was recorded in 1958. 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' by Brenda Lee tops the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time.
-
Jonathan Majors assault trial starts with competing versions of a backseat confrontation
Jonathan Majors listened silently, head-cocked and eyes down, as a Manhattan prosecutor and his defense attorney offered competing accounts of a violent confrontation in the backseat of a car that led to assault charges against the film star and put his rapid Hollywood ascent on pause.
Business
-
6.9 million customers impacted by 23andMe hack: company
Millions of profiles were accessed by a threat in the 23andMe data breach. Here's what that includes.
-
Weak economy looms over holiday shopping season as consumers seek value: retailers
Santa is hearing Christmas wishes from children at malls adorned in holiday regalia, stores are teeming with eggnog and gingerbread treats and a barrage of marketing campaigns are promising the perfect gift is just one credit card swipe away.
-
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
Lifestyle
-
Are you a Canadian who has chosen to live on a cruise ship? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who have decided to relocate to live on a cruise ship at sea.
-
70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after fertility treatment
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins after receiving fertility treatment, making her one of the world's oldest new mothers.
-
Rare and valuable piece of superhero history on sale at Moncton comic book store
There’s a piece of superhero history inside a downtown Moncton comic book store that many may not be aware of.
Sports
-
Canada's GOAT, Christine Sinclair, is retiring. These are just some of her accomplishments
Ahead of Christine Sinclair's final international game, being played in Vancouver on Tuesday, here are just some of the athlete's accomplishments over the years.
-
Macklin Celebrini in the mix as Canada names roster for world junior selection camp
Macklin Celebrini is among 30 invitees for Canada's selection camp ahead of the world junior hockey championship announced Tuesday.
-
Gloria Allred is representing the family of girl involved in Josh Giddey's case
Gloria Allred is representing the family of the girl with whom Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is accused of having an improper relationship, the famed attorney confirmed Monday.
Autos
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.