Hawaii volcano's lava oozes toward key Big Island highway

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston

Prince William's office said 'racism has no place in our society' as he sought to prevent the backlash over his godmother's treatment of a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse from overshadowing his trip to the United States.

As of today Canadians can apply for new dental benefit: here's how

Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.

RCMP conduct 'national security' search at home west of Montreal

The RCMP said investigators are searching a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb west of Montreal, as part of a 'national security' operation. The national police force began its operation Wednesday night. Police at the scene would not say what led them to the house on Aquin Avenue, in Quebec's Monteregie region.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social