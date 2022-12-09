Canada's single-use plastics ban takes effect. These are the products in phase 1
Canada's ban on single-use plastics is now in effect, starting with the manufacture and import-for-sale of certain products.
The prohibition on several categories of plastics begins Dec. 20, affecting a range of products from checkout bags and cutlery to takeout containers and stir sticks. A ban on the sale of these products starts a year later, in December, 2023.
The federal government had initially planned to start the phase-in by the end of 2021, but delayed it to 2022. The regulations were published in June.
The move is part of an effort by the federal government to achieve zero plastic waste by 2030, citing the impact that plastics have had on the environment through pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
Here are the products that are subject to Canada's single-use plastics ban, starting Dec. 20:
CHECKOUT BAGS
Checkout bags made entirely or in part from plastic and used to carry purchased goods from a business will be subject to the Dec. 20 ban on manufacture and import for sale.
The ban also includes fabric bags that cannot meet a stress test, meaning they can't break or tear if carrying 10 kilograms over a distance of 53 metres, 100 times, or when washed.
CUTLERY
The ban on cutlery includes single-use plastic knives, forks, spoons, sporks and chopsticks that contain either polystyrene or polyethylene, or that change their physical properties when run through a household dishwasher 100 times.
TAKEOUT CONTAINERS
The prohibition includes clamshell containers, lidded containers, boxes, cups, plates and bowls made entirely or in part from plastic and designed for serving or transporting ready-to-eat food or beverages.
These products will be subject to the ban if they contain: expanded or extruded polystyrene foam, the latter commonly referred to as Styrofoam; polyvinyl chloride, often used in salad containers; carbon black or black plastic food containers that usually come with a transparent lid; or oxo-degradable plastic.
STIR STICKS
All types of plastic stir sticks, designed to mix beverages or prevent them from spilling from a lid, will be banned under the federal government's current regulations.
STRAWS
The prohibition includes straight plastic drinking straws that contain polystyrene or polyethylene, or which can't be run through a dishwasher 100 times.
Single-use plastic flexible straws, not packaged with a beverage container, are excluded under certain conditions, such as to accommodate people with disabilities.
A retail store, for example, may sell a package of 20 or more single-use plastic flexible straws if a customer asks and the package is not displayed publicly.
TIMELINE
The manufacture and import-for-sale ban in Canada is the first step. Consumers will slowly see the phase-out of these products over the next year as industries and businesses deplete their stock and turn to sustainable alternatives.
A ban on the sale of these products begins on Dec. 20, 2023, while a prohibition on the manufacture, import and sale for export of these plastics is due to take effect on Dec. 20, 2025.
A prohibition on the manufacture and import for sale in Canada of ring carriers or six-pack rings, used to carry aluminum cans and plastic bottles, will begin on June 20, 2023. Their sale will be banned by June 20, 2024, while their manufacture, import and sale for export will be prohibited starting Dec. 20, 2025.
With files from The Canadian Press
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
There were passengers stuck on the tarmac for 12 hours overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
Thousands without power as snowstorm cancels ferries, suspends transit on Vancouver Island
Most of Vancouver Island remains covered by winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy overnight snow has suspended transit services, closed schools and cut power to thousands.
BREAKING | Defence Department gets OK to spend $7 billion on 16 F-35 fighter jets: CP sources
The Department of National Defence recently received quiet approval to spend $7 billion on 16 F-35 fighter jets and related gear.
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Air Force reinstates officers disciplined for 'egregious' fighter pilot call sign
The Royal Canadian Air Force is reinstating two officers disciplined over a homophobic nickname given to a fighter pilot.
First images of British banknotes featuring King Charles III unveiled
The first images of banknotes featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
Here's who Elon Musk could pick to be Twitter's next CEO
Elon Musk may soon be on the lookout for a new chief executive to run Twitter.
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
'Consider postponing non-essential travel': Traffic chaos as B.C. hit with double the forecasted snow
The South Coast of British Columbia is recovering from a major snowstorm that was far worse than initially forecast.
'Emotionally, I am drained:' Winnipeg man's cancer surgery cancelled at last minute
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer. David Gaboury told CTV News he went in for his prostatectomy, a procedure where the prostate is either partially or entirely removed, on Friday, December 16, 2022, only to have it cancelled at the very last second. He said that to say he is disappointed is an understatement.
From war-torn countries to a peaceful place: How Afghan and Ukrainian newcomers are coping in Canada
Some Afghan and Ukrainian newcomers to Canada say that although they are struggling with different challenges in their new country, they now feel safe and live in peace.
Thousands without power as snowstorm cancels ferries, suspends transit on Vancouver Island
Most of Vancouver Island remains covered by winter storm warnings Tuesday as heavy overnight snow has suspended transit services, closed schools and cut power to thousands.
Air Force reinstates officers disciplined for 'egregious' fighter pilot call sign
The Royal Canadian Air Force is reinstating two officers disciplined over a homophobic nickname given to a fighter pilot.
Former Nazi camp secretary, 97, convicted of being accessory to more than 10,000 murders
A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during the Second World War.
Arrest made in 'sextortion' case Calif. police link to teen's suicide
Police in California have arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged online scam authorities said led to the suicide death of a 17-year-old boy in February.
Taliban-led Afghan administration suspends female students from universities
Afghanistan's Taliban-run Afghan higher education ministry said on Tuesday that female students would not be allowed access to the country's universities until further notice.
Survivor found from Thai navy ship that sank Sunday
Rescuers found a survivor and recovered five bodies from a Thai warship that sank over the weekend in the Gulf of Thailand, navy officials said Tuesday, as hopes faded for two dozen people still missing. Officials acknowledged there were not enough life jackets for all those aboard.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
A strong earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to thousands, and damaging homes and roads, officials said. No injuries were immediately reported.
Chinese with mild COVID-19 urged to work as restrictions ease
Several local governments in China encouraged people with mild cases of COVID-19 to go to work this week, another sign of the difficulty the country faces as its rollback of virus-containment measures sets off a wave of infections -- and a growing number of deaths.
BREAKING | Defence Department gets OK to spend $7 billion on 16 F-35 fighter jets: CP sources
The Department of National Defence recently received quiet approval to spend $7 billion on 16 F-35 fighter jets and related gear.
Trudeau says firearms bill will go after 'some' hunting guns that are 'too dangerous in other contexts'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals 'are going at some of the guns used to do it.' In a year-end conversation with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina, airing in full on Dec. 31, Trudeau sought to explain the Liberals' now much-scrutinized gun policy.
Quebec premier 'more optimistic' on health-funding deal after meeting with Trudeau
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he is 'more optimistic' about reaching a health-care funding deal with Ottawa after his meeting today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
U.K. gov't refuses to give way on pay as nurses, medics strike
The British government said Tuesday it will not offer more money to nurses and ambulance crews to end strikes that are piling pressure on an already overstretched health system.
'Stressful' and 'demoralizing': Canadians share their experience with surgery delays amid rise in respiratory cases
Hospitals across Canada remain overwhelmed by a hike in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses. Several Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share how their family members' surgeries have been delayed or cancelled as a result, leaving some 'in pain and suffering' for months.
Some American black bears are turning red, researchers now say they know why
In a new study, researchers from the United States and Canada have identified the genetic mutation in American black bears causing them to turn red or cinnamon-coloured.
Twitter deletes controversial new policy banning links to other social platforms
Twitter deleted its controversial new policy on Sunday evening that had banned links to certain other social media platforms, less than 24 hours after the policy's initial introduction.
ChatGPT: What is OpenAI's chatbot and what is it used for?
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in emerging technologies continues to advance rapidly. San Francisco-based OpenAI made its latest creation, the ChatGPT chatbot, available for free public testing on Nov. 30. A chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts.
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial
After a month-long trial and nine days of deliberations, Los Angeles jurors on Monday found Harvey Weinstein guilty of the rape and sexual assault of just one of the four accusers he was charged with abusing.
Woman arrested after breaking into Robert De Niro's home in New York City, source says
Police in New York City arrested a woman who broke into Robert De Niro's home early Monday, according to a law enforcement source.
Lionel Messi's World Cup celebration post is most-liked in Instagram history
Freshly crowned World Cup champion Lionel Messi has already scored another achievement — racking up the most likes on an Instagram post, surpassing the previous record holder.
Here's who Elon Musk could pick to be Twitter's next CEO
Elon Musk may soon be on the lookout for a new chief executive to run Twitter.
Trump's tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel
The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump 's tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield.
FTX founder agrees to extradition to U.S., attorney says
Sam Bankman-Fried may be ready to come to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX following a chaotic court appearance in the Bahamas.
First images of British banknotes featuring King Charles III unveiled
The first images of banknotes featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
Lionel Messi's World Cup celebration post is most-liked in Instagram history
Freshly crowned World Cup champion Lionel Messi has already scored another achievement — racking up the most likes on an Instagram post, surpassing the previous record holder.
Sustainable gift-wrapping ideas and presents for the holidays
Candice Batista, an environmental journalist, shows eco-friendly ways to wrap a gift and offers other sustainable gift ideas.
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
Willie McGinest Jr arrested in alleged assault in California
Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub, authorities said.
World Curling Federation extends competition ban on Russia, Belarus
The World Curling Federation has extended a ban on Russia and Belarus from its events through to the end of the 2022-23 season.
Racers, mechanics, tinkerers converting classic cars to EVs
A small but expanding group of tinkerers, racers, engineers and entrepreneurs are converting vintage cars and trucks into greener, and often much faster, electric vehicles.
Magna International to buy Veoneer's active safety business for US$1.525 billion
Magna International Inc. has signed a deal to buy Veoneer's active safety business from investment firm SSW Partners for US$1.525 billion in cash.
The self-driving era is here, the question is what comes next
The self-driving era is here, just not the one that was promised. Instead of sleek pods without steering wheels ready to chauffeur buyers off the lot, there are mostly driverless Chevy compacts, Chrysler minivans, and Ford box trucks with bolted-on hardware trundling around bits of the U.S. southwest and, as of August, a short loop of roads in Ontario.