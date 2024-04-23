A powerful volcano is erupting. Here's what that could mean for weather and climate

RCMP uncovers alleged plot by 2 Montreal men to illegally sell drones, equipment to Libya
When Mount Ruang in Indonesia underwent multiple explosive eruptions last week, volcanic gases were flung so high they reached the atmosphere’s second layer, tens of thousands of feet above ground.
Ruang’s eruptions ejected a massive ash plume and sent some volcanic gases more than 65,000 feet into the air, according to satellite estimates – about 25,000 feet higher than a commercial airplane will typically fly.
The eruption’s potential impacts to weather and climate are starting to come into focus, even as the danger posed by the volcano persists and evacuations continue.
It’s possible for volcanoes to have a short-term impact on the climate – including global temperature cooling – due to the gases they inject high into the upper atmosphere. But Mount Ruang’s influence on the climate will likely be minimal, according to Greg Huey, the chair of Georgia Tech’s School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences.
And the day-to-day weather conditions near Mount Ruang – things like temperature, clouds and rain – probably won’t be influenced by the volcano for long, Huey told CNN.
Mount Ruang, a 725-metre stratovolcano on Ruang Island in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province, has erupted at least seven times since Tuesday night, the country’s volcanology agency said. Stratovolcanoes can produce explosive eruptions because their cone shape allows gas to build up, according to volcanologists.
Volcanic ash is typically a mixture of crushed-up solids – including rocks, minerals and glass – and gases, such as water vapor, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide, according to NASA.
Crushed-up solids generate a lot of static electricity within ash plumes as they bash into each other, resulting in intense displays of lighting, according to Huey.
“The ash itself is short-lived in the atmosphere because it’s heavy, it’s big and it tends to settle out quickly,” Huey told CNN. It’s the gases that are able to reach much higher in the atmosphere.
Dense ash near the surface creates hazardous air quality and causes a temporary cooling effect as it blocks out warming sunlight. Once the active eruption stops, ash starts to settle.
But ash that reaches the ground can easily be lofted back into the air by breezy winds. Water droplets often cling to ash in the air and form storm clouds that can unload rain or produce additional lightning.
Some gases from Mount Ruang’s eruptions climbed so high they punched into the stratosphere, the second layer of Earth’s atmosphere. It’s located just above the troposphere, which is where all life and weather occur.
The stratosphere is a very dry place and typically only the gases with a long lifespan –spanning decades – filter up into it, according to Huey. A volcanic eruption is essentially the only natural way for short-lived – less than a few years – gases like sulfur dioxide and water vapor to make it into the stratosphere.
Once in the stratosphere, sulfur dioxide and water vapor combine to form sulfuric acid aerosols that create a layer of hazy droplets, according to UCAR. These droplets spread far from their point of entry and remain in the stratosphere for up to three years, reflecting sunlight back into space and causing global temperatures to cool.
But the cooling effect lasts longer if more gas makes it into the stratosphere.
In 1991, Mount Pinatubo – another stratovolcano – erupted in the Philippines and produced the largest sulfur dioxide cloud ever measured. The eruption poured over 17 million tons of the gas into the atmosphere and led to a global temperature decrease of around 0.5 degrees Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit) that lasted about a year, according to the United States Geological Survey.
In comparison, satellite instruments have estimated Mount Ruang has released an around 300,000 tons of sulfur dioxide so far, though it’s unclear how much of that plume made it into the stratosphere. While that amount is quite massive in its own right, it falls well short of the most extreme case, according to Huey.
An eruption as large as Mount Pinatubo in 1991 could certainly cool the planet for a few years, though it wouldn’t be able to erase the Earth’s current climate woes caused by planet-warming pollution, and it would come at the cost of tremendous damage to life and property.
CNN’s Kathleen Magramo contributed to this report.
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says that what's happening now in a trash-littered federal park in Quebec is a perfect metaphor for how the Trudeau government runs things.
The U.S. Justice Department announced a US$138.7 million settlement Tuesday with more than 100 people who accused the FBI of grossly mishandling allegations of sexual assault against Larry Nassar in 2015 and 2016, a critical time gap that allowed the sports doctor to continue to prey on victims before his arrest.
A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of Toronto resident 29-year-old Sharmar Powell-Flowers nine months ago has topped the list of the BOLO program’s 25 most wanted fugitives across Canada, police announced Tuesday.
The Canadian Medical Association is asking the federal government to reconsider its proposed changes to capital gains taxation, arguing it will affect doctors' retirement savings.
Canadian pet owners are finding companionship beyond dogs and cats. Tigers, alligators, scorpions and tarantulas are among some of the exotic pets they are keeping in private homes, which pose risks to public safety and animal welfare, advocates say.
Police in the U.K. are searching for a group of suspects seen on video using a forklift to steal a cash machine from a bank.
A tower crane operator alerted emergency crews after noticing a fire on a construction site in Halifax Tuesday morning.
Mounties in British Columbia say United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers near Vancouver Island have recovered a body in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
Toronto's Chief of Police has clarified a statement that he'd hoped for "a different outcome" made just after Umar's Zameer acquittal, telling reporters Tuesday he supports and accepts the jury's finding in the five-week trial.
Police say a baby and a pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a baby stroller and dragged it for two blocks before stopping in Squamish, B.C.
The director of a B.C. massage school has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars for discriminatory comments she made to a Muslim man who wanted to book a treatment.
Police in the U.K. are searching for a group of suspects seen on video using a forklift to steal a cash machine from a bank.
Life-saving medication and equipment are dwindling or altogether absent as brutal gangs tighten their grip on Haiti's capital and beyond.
The student protests of Israel's war with Hamas that have been creating friction at U.S. universities escalated Tuesday as new encampments sprouted and some colleges encouraged students to stay home and learn online, after dozens of arrests across the country.
At least 5 people have died while crossing the English Channel, according to French media, hours after the U.K. approved the migrant deportation bill.
Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press appear to show a new compound of tents being built near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip as the Israeli military continues to signal it plans an offensive on the city of Rafah.
Passover helped to remind me of a conversation I had a month ago with my friend Noam in which I said, “Hank Greenberg would have been a top-100 baseball player had it not been for World War II.”
The Canadian Medical Association is asking the federal government to reconsider its proposed changes to capital gains taxation, arguing it will affect doctors' retirement savings.
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says that what's happening now in a trash-littered federal park in Quebec is a perfect metaphor for how the Trudeau government runs things.
Nine months into the U.S. launch of the first drug proven to slow the advance of Alzheimer's, Eisai and Biogen's Leqembi is facing an unexpected hurdle to widespread use: an entrenched belief among some doctors that treating the memory-robbing disease is futile.
Due to long distances and under-resourcing, trauma patients in rural Quebec are three times more likely to die before hospital admission than their urban counterparts. But a program called Living Lab Charlevoix is bringing medical students and residents to the north shore of the St. Lawrence River to change that.
Quebec's Health Department says it has received 28 reports of eye damage related to the April 8 total solar eclipse that passed over southern parts of the province.
For the first time in five months, NASA engineers have received decipherable data from Voyager 1 after crafting a creative solution to fix a communication problem aboard humanity’s most distant spacecraft in the cosmos.
Biologists, cognitive scientists and philosophers across the globe say there is a reasonable possibility the vast majority of creatures on Earth are sentient in some way.
Taylor Swift's latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' which dropped on Friday, became the most-streamed album on its first day across Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.
Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer once known best as Posh Spice, celebrated her 50th birthday this weekend in London, where she was joined by her former Spice Girls bandmates.
North Korean animators may have helped create popular television cartoons for big Western firms, including Amazon and HBO Max, despite international sanctions on North Korea, a research report has found.
Cyberattacks on businesses are rising, including small businesses. It's a troubling trend because a breach can be very costly and time consuming if owners don't have a plan to deal with one.
Equifax Canada is exploring how rent data could factor in to credit scores to help make credit and financial services accessible to more people.
As new graduates enter the workforce over the next few weeks, they are likely to face challenges getting their foot in the door and must be prepared to effectively communicate what they bring to the company.
There is a swaying sea of colour in some cities across Canada, and it's a sure sign of spring: cherry blossoms are in bloom.
A Calgary criminal defence lawyer has launched a clothing campaign to promote awareness about the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
A home in B.C.'s Okanagan that features a weathering steel shell designed to provide some protection against wildfires has been listed for sale at $3.8 million.
For once the Edmonton Oilers won’t have to dig themselves out of a hole to start the NHL playoffs.
Ford recalled more than 55,000 trucks and SUVs over a battery detection issue, according to a Transport Canada recall notice.
Honda Canada is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant near its auto manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ont., where it also plans to produce fully electric vehicles.
Gas prices are once again on the move in B.C.’s Lower Mainland but this time in the other direction.
The giant stone statues guarding the Lions Gate Bridge have been dressed in custom Vancouver Canucks jerseys as the NHL playoffs get underway.
A local Oilers fan is hoping to see his team cut through the postseason, so he can cut his hair.
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
A former educational assistant is calling attention to the rising violence in Alberta's classrooms.
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Molly Knight, a Grade 4 student in Nova Scotia, noticed her school library did not have many books on female athletes, so she started her own book drive in hopes of changing that.
Almost 7,000 bars of pure gold were stolen from Pearson International Airport exactly one year ago during an elaborate heist, but so far only a tiny fraction of that stolen loot has been found.
Police in Surrey are asking the person who was behind the wheel of a grey pickup truck that struck a pedestrian and fled the scene on Sunday to come forward. They're also seeking witnesses to the hit-and-run collision.
Police say a baby and a pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a baby stroller and dragged it for two blocks before stopping in Squamish, B.C.
Many Albertans may be looking for a side hustle or to family members to help cover the high cost of housing, a new poll suggests.
A Calgary criminal defence lawyer has launched a clothing campaign to promote awareness about the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
A petition to prohibit rental properties from banning pets is garnering attention in Calgary.
A Toronto man wanted in connection to a double homicide at an Ottawa shopping centre has been named one of the top 25 most wanted criminals in Canada.
Bowlers will soon have a spot to throw strikes in Ottawa's west end. Oakville-based Splitsville has announced plans to open a location at the Kanata Centrum in the fall.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a vehicle owner intercepted thieves trying to steal their car and suffered "potentially serious injuries."
The Quebec government will not have to cover the cost of meals and alcohol for Los Angeles Kings players coming to Quebec City for two exhibition games this fall.
Two thieves allegedly attempted to steal 'thousands' of litres of gasoline from a Brossard service station.
A historical hangar at the former Edmonton municipal airport beside the NAIT main campus was on fire Monday night.
St. Albert RCMP are searching for the person who was caught on camera tearing down and stealing a Pride flag from a home in the Lacombe subdivision.
For once the Edmonton Oilers won’t have to dig themselves out of a hole to start the NHL playoffs.
A tower crane operator alerted emergency crews after noticing a fire on a construction site in Halifax Tuesday morning.
A weather front from the west and a low-pressure system over the Atlantic will bring a mixture of rain, showers, and even a touch of late April snow to the Maritimes on Wednesday.
A male youth has died after an incident near the Halifax Shopping Centre on Monday.
With the Whiteout Street Party taking place on Donald Street, several road closures will be put in place.
Homeowners in a Manitoba community are cleaning up after being impacted by a natural phenomenon last week.
Marion Street Eatery is set to close its doors for good after over a decade serving up steaming plates of eggs benedict, grilled cheese and brisket hash.
Regina city councillors are set to consider lowering the speed limit in the Cathedral neighbourhood to 30 kilometres per hour on Wednesday.
Members of the Sask. Party claim a recent trip by the leader of the opposition reveals her party's secret support for the federal carbon tax.
The Saskatchewan NDP are calling for the resignation or firing of Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill, saying he lied about apologizing for comments he made to a mother whose daughter died.
Habiton Solomon is wanted in the fatal 2023 shooting of Joshua Tarnue in Kitchener.
The outage, which is impacting the Chicopee and Pioneer Tower West neighbourhoods, started around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Conestoga says it’s the first college or university in Ontario to use sheep to maintain vegetation on campus.
A Saskatoon mortgage broker says the federal government’s move to help Muslim Canadians get into the housing market by promoting halal mortgages is not such a radical idea — it’s helping families buy their first home without breaking their faith.
A driver caught using vice grips in place of a steering wheel was ticketed Wednesday after being stopped by police on a rural road.
The Saskatchewan Rush are absent from the National Lacrosse League playoffs for a third straight season, a difficult end to an postseason push born out of a rocky start.
A North Bay doctor is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a patient with a weapon and threatening another person at the hospital, police say.
Police on Manitoulin Island are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man following an incident involving a firearm on Friday.
A 34-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has died following a serious crash involving an ATV on Monday afternoon, police say.
Brian Gray-Hicks likes to be active, and goes for daily walks near his home in Clinton.
The Dutton/Dunwich Fire Department responded to the scene near mile marker 142 between Currie Road and Iona Road, after the vehicle caught fire.
Council is be urged to ensure that a plan to redevelop the Byron Gravel Pit also maintains a summer home for its long-time residents — a colony of bank swallows.
An elderly man was hauled from the water Sunday evening after plunging into a marina and struggling to stay afloat.
Police laid impaired driving charges following a single-vehicle collision into the forest in Tiny Township on Monday night.
This Cancer Awareness Month, Southlake in Newmarket is introducing innovative cancer care technology to help diagnose and treat women's cancer in the community.
A Windsor man sought for attempted murder has been named as one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Just before 5 a.m., police were called to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash between on Bruce Avenue between Giles Boulevard and Clinton Street.
A new revitalization plan has been unveiled for downtown Windsor.
Mounties searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman on Vancouver Island last week released new details about the suspect vehicle Monday.
Police say a baby and a pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a baby stroller and dragged it for two blocks before stopping in Squamish, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
A southern Alberta woman says she began to hyperventilate when she realized she had won $2 million.
The City of Lethbridge is calling the first year of its curbside organics waste collection program a success.
Coaldale RCMP are looking for the public's help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run in a McDonald's parking lot earlier this month.
After two years of hard work in the Town of Thessalon, a new eight-kilometre accessible wilderness trail with views of Lake Huron has officially opened.
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
