Woman says Russian Embassy denies her consular services, cites Facebook page

9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness

In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.

A hospital patient is seen in this file photo. (Pexels)

  • Edmunds: Why you need winter tires

    A good winter tire will always outperform an all-season tire in snowy, icy driving conditions and be the safer alternative. Edmunds' experts explain the importance of winter tires and offer advice on when to use them and how much you should pay.

    Mike Bolduc struggles to push a car out of his neighbour's driveway in Lewiston, Maine, on Feb. 4, 2022. (Russ Dillingham / Sun Journal via AP)

  • Will Europe's ban on Russian diesel hike global fuel prices?

    Europe is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia, banning imports of diesel fuel and other products made from crude oil in Russian refineries. The European Union ban takes effect Feb. 5 following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia.

