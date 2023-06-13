'We hope that it will be green and beautiful again': Halifax-area resident looks to rebuild after fire
A Halifax-area resident is hoping to rebuild after losing her home — and likely her pets — in the recent wildfire that swept through her community near the Nova Scotia capital.
"It's not easy these days," Katherine Tarateski told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday.
Tarateski lost her home to a fire in the Tantallon area of the Halifax Regional Municipality.
After spending time in a hotel, Tarateski, her husband and their daughter moved into an Airbnb. They are now looking to secure new housing for themselves.
"Hopefully this week we'll have some answers and maybe we'll have a home to live," she said.
The wildfire, which began on May 28, has since burned 151 homes in the municipality.
Meanwhile, a massive fire in Shelburne County, located in southwest Nova Scotia, is no longer growing but remains out of control.
At about 235 square kilometres in size, it is the largest in the province's recent history. The fire has forced thousands out of their homes and destroyed about 50 houses and cottages, as well as 150 other structures.
Tarateski, who previously spoke to CTV's Your Morning on May 31, said at the time that she was unable to get to her home to find her pets, a cat and a dog.
"I suppose that they didn't make it," she said on Tuesday.
Although rebuilding her home may be expensive, Tarateski says she and her family would be happy to return to the area, although it may not be quite the same as it used to be.
"We hope that it will be green and beautiful again," she said.
Watch the full interview with Katherine Tarateski at the top of the article. With files from The Canadian Press.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating foreign meddling attempts against three MPs
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP investigating foreign meddling attempts against three MPs
The RCMP says investigations are underway into alleged foreign interference involving three members of Parliament, including Conservatives Michael Chong and Erin O'Toole and New Democrat Jenny Kwan.
BREAKING | Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Reddit protest: Why are thousands of subreddits going dark?
Thousands of popular Reddit communities dedicated to topics ranging from Apple Inc to gaming and music locked out their users on Monday in protest against the company's plan to charge for access to its data.
Yukon territory commemorates 125-year anniversary
Yukon marks a significant milestone today, as it commemorates 125 years since becoming a territory of Canada.
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, autopsy report concludes
U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report.
NDP attempts to prod Liberals into action on pharmacare by tabling its own bill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party has tabled its own pharmacare legislation in the House of Commons, showing the New Democrats are no longer content to wait for the Liberals to make good on their promise.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Will Justin Trudeau decide to stick around?
Justin Trudeau is very much afraid of the damage a full inquiry could do to his election chances, if he decides to stick around, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman could be forced to cancel August wedding due to ongoing court delays
An Ontario couple’s uncontested divorce case is taking so long in court that it’s interfering with the soon-to-be ex-wife’s next wedding.
-
Former Ontario teacher guilty of misconduct in connection with allegations of student abuse
Former Ontario teacher Ryan Imgrund has been found guilty of professional misconduct and will no longer be allowed to teach at public schools in the province after allegations of sexual and emotional abuse of students were brought forward.
-
Toronto mayoral candidate Chris Saccoccia arrested for allegedly uttering death threats
Toronto mayoral candidate Chris Saccoccia has been arrested for allegedly uttering death threats, Toronto police confirmed on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
-
Here is what we know about the new Senators ownership
Senators Sports and Entertainment announced it has entered into an agreement with a group run by Michael Andlauer to purchase 90 per cent of the Senators. The new group includes several Ottawa residents.
-
Victim arrives at Ottawa Hospital with gunshot wounds
Ottawa police say officers were called to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday after the victim arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Barrie fast-food manager pleads guilty to sex assault of 6 victims
A former fast-food manager in Barrie has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of six victims, including four minors.
-
Fire on boat at Penetanguishene marina causes significant damage
Fire crews had the tricky job of battling a fire on a boat at a marina in Penetanguishene.
-
Drugs, cash and handgun seized by OPP in Orangeville
Two men face a slew of drug-related charges after a police raid in Dufferin County.
Kitchener
-
Fire along Highway 8 in Kitchener started in cabin
The fire that sent smoke billowing into the sky alongside Highway 8 in Kitchener Monday night originated in a cabin beside Walter Bean Trail, Kitchener Fire says.
-
Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont. becomes 9th Canadian to win NBA title
Jamal Murray has joined a short list of Canadians who have won a NBA title after his team, the Denver Nuggets, bested the Miami Heat in game 5 of the finals.
-
Brantford, Ont. city employee wins Miss Canada crown
A Brantford, Ont. employee is taking on the title of Miss Canada 2023 and hopes to use her platform to encourage more women to beat gender norms and push societal boundaries.
London
-
'Living conditions bordered on inhumane': RCMP release charges in human trafficking ring
According to RCMP, the investigation started in early 2023 and involved the London Police Service and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Life-threatening injuries for pedestrian in late-night crash
Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Highbury and Huron streets.
-
Border protection officers seize over 200 pounds of cocaine at Sarnia border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port Huron/Sarnia border between Canada and the U.S. said they intercepted about 217 pounds of cocaine.
Windsor
-
Suspect sought in downtown church break-in
Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a downtown church and caused “substantial damage” to the building.
-
Reward increases to $20,000 related to Windsor woman’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible in the death of a Windsor woman has increased to $20,000.
-
Caldwell First Nation breaks ground on new homeland
After a long battle to reclaim land and rebuild a new community, Caldwell First Nation members broke ground on a new homeland.
Montreal
-
'Very worrying': 1 in 10 children in Quebec were the subject of youth protection reports
In 2022-2023, the directors of Quebec's youth protection departments handled 135,839 reports, which they consider 'very worrying.' In other words, almost 1 in 10 young people aged 0 to 17 were the subject of a report.
-
Prayer areas in Quebec schools: group requests injunction to suspend ban
A civil liberties group and a Muslim advocacy organization are asking the Superior Court in Montreal on Tuesday for an injunction suspending the ban on prayer rooms in Quebec public schools.
-
Another court postponement for bus driver accused in deadly daycare crash
The court date for Pierre Ny St-Amand, the man accused of crashing his bus into a Laval daycare and killing two children, has been pushed back to the end of August. Speaking at the Laval courthouse on Tuesday, the defence said more time is needed to evaluate his psychiatric report and further study the event.
Atlantic
-
'They’re burnt up but they’re something': Tantallon-area residents find items left behind from wildfires
Tantallon-area residents find items left behind from wildfires and sift through rubble where their houses once stood.
-
NSLC reports year-end results, total sales up 4.9 per cent
Year-end financial results released Tuesday show that Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation’s sales are up across the board.
-
Bridge collapses in Nova Scotia's Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba cabinet minister Sarah Guillemard says she won't seek re-election
Another Manitoba Progressive Conservative has decided not to seek re-election.
-
Winnipeg takes next step to turning downtown building into new hotel
The City of Winnipeg has taken the next step in turning the former Canada Revenue Agency building into a hotel.
-
City to test green light pilot project for emergency vehicles
A plan to get ambulances and fire trucks to emergencies faster in Winnipeg is moving ahead.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate after woman stabbed in the neck
Calgary police temporarily shut down an LRT station on Tuesday morning following reports that a woman had been stabbed.
-
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
-
Firefighters extinguish grass fire near Sikome Lake
Firefighters were called to Calgary's Fish Creek Park on Monday evening to deal with a grass fire.
Edmonton
-
Teen pleads guilty on lesser charge in the death of Karanveer Sahota
An 18-year-old woman accused in the death of an Edmonton high school student has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to probation.
-
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
-
Body of 14-year-old Edmonton swimmer found a week after he went missing
Police have confirmed that a body found in the North Saskatchewan River near Smoky Lake, Alta., is that of a 14-year-old swimmer who was swept away in Edmonton a week earlier.
Vancouver
-
Legal battle underway between B.C. health authority and medical services provider
An ugly legal battle between one of B.C.’s biggest health authorities and a medical services provider in Vancouver is threatening to alienate medical providers and disrupt patient care.
-
100 speakers, no vote: Future of Chinatown condo proposal remains in limbo
A hearing to determine the fate of a controversial condo project proposed for Vancouver's Chinatown has ended without a vote after hearing from about 100 speakers.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating foreign meddling attempts against three MPs
The RCMP says investigations are underway into alleged foreign interference involving three members of Parliament, including Conservatives Michael Chong and Erin O'Toole and New Democrat Jenny Kwan.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating foreign meddling attempts against three MPs
The RCMP says investigations are underway into alleged foreign interference involving three members of Parliament, including Conservatives Michael Chong and Erin O'Toole and New Democrat Jenny Kwan.
-
NDP attempts to prod Liberals into action on pharmacare by tabling its own bill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party has tabled its own pharmacare legislation in the House of Commons, showing the New Democrats are no longer content to wait for the Liberals to make good on their promise.
-
Justice minister says accusation that he intimidated Conservative MP in email is 'ridiculous'
An accusation from Tory MP Frank Caputo that the Liberal attorney general tried to intimidate him with an email is 'ridiculous,' Justice Minister David Lametti argued on Tuesday.
Health
-
Obesity changes the brain, with 'no sign of reversibility,' expert says
Obesity may damage the brain's ability to recognize the sensation of fullness and be satisfied after eating fats and sugars, a new study found.
-
Skin flare-ups? Here might be why acne is coming back: expert
Many medical conditions can cause the skin to break out and result in dry areas, but one expert says anyone can be subjected to skin flare-ups.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Sci-Tech
-
Real-life Tatooine: Astronomers discover planet orbiting two stars at once
With the help of the old technique that was used to discover the very first exoplanet in 1995, astronomers have discovered a planet orbiting two stars at the same time.
-
Reddit protest: Why are thousands of subreddits going dark?
Thousands of popular Reddit communities dedicated to topics ranging from Apple Inc to gaming and music locked out their users on Monday in protest against the company's plan to charge for access to its data.
-
'Outright lie': India denies Dorsey's claims it threatened to shut down Twitter
India threatened to shut down Twitter in the country unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts critical of the handling of farmer protests, co-founder Jack Dorsey said, an accusation Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government called an "outright lie."
Entertainment
-
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
-
Ezra Miller thanks supporters for their 'grace' at 'The Flash' premiere
Ezra Miller made their first public appearance Monday after facing some upheaval last year.
-
Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on 'Wheel of Fortune,' announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host.
Business
-
Bunge and Viterra sign merger agreement to create global agribusiness
U.S. company Bunge Ltd. has signed a deal to merge with Viterra Ltd., which is owned by Glencore, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and B.C. Investment Management Corp.
-
FTC sues to block Microsoft's takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard, the latest antitrust challenge to the proposed merger but one that could hasten a conclusion to the drawn-out dispute.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stocks also higher
Gains in the energy and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while the loonie also rose to top 75 cents US.
Lifestyle
-
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash
Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn't expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: 'It's a bear!'
-
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
-
Putting guru from London, Ont. helped Nick Taylor win the RBC Canadian Open
The roar could be heard from coast to coast. Nick Taylor drained a 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
-
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
-
Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont. becomes 9th Canadian to win NBA title
Jamal Murray has joined a short list of Canadians who have won a NBA title after his team, the Denver Nuggets, bested the Miami Heat in game 5 of the finals.
Autos
-
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.
-
Japan's Toyota announces initiative for all-solid state battery as part of electric vehicles plan
Toyota plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of its ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, the company said Tuesday, amid mounting criticism Japan's top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change.
-
Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence
Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.