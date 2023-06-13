Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced the grim milestone Monday, saying more than 47,000 square kilometres have burned so far this year, with 431 wildfires currently burning across Canada.
One of those continues to threaten the Alberta community of Edson, where 8,400 residents remain under an evacuation order issued Friday.
Hundreds of people in B.C. have either been forced from their homes or are under an evacuation alert as the 4,660-square-kilometre Donnie Creek blaze continues to rage, having grown to be the second largest ever recorded wildfire in the province.
A massive fire in Shelburne County, N.S., remains out of control, although officials say the 235-square-kilometre Barrington Lake wildfire is no longer growing.
Teams with the province's Department of Natural Resources will be flying over the fire in southwest Nova Scotia this week and will use infrared scanners to detect areas where firefighters should be dispatched.
About 5,000 firefighting personnel from multiple countries have been deployed across Canada to help battle the flames, and hundreds more are expected to arrive from Chile, Costa Rica, Spain and Portugal in the coming days.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Donald Trump was set to make his first court appearance Tuesday in a historic criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's election inquiry dilemma. Does he stay or does he go?
Justin Trudeau is very much afraid of the damage a full inquiry could do to his election chances, if he decides to stick around, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair.
O'Toole warns of 'performance politics,' social media perils in final Commons address
If members of Parliament do not avoid the dangers of 'performance politics' and chasing 'likes' on social media, future Canadians will look back on the current moment as the start of the country's decline, Erin O'Toole warned Monday.
9 wounded in Denver mass shooting after Nuggets win and suspect taken into custody, police say
Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody.
AI helped create 'last Beatles record,' Paul McCartney says
Artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon's voice from an old demo to create "the last Beatles record," Paul McCartney said Tuesday.
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
5 things to know for Tuesday, June 13, 2023
The Correctional Service of Canada is reviewing the prison transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo, Donald Trump is set to make a history-making court appearance, and embattled Justice Russell Brown has retired early from the Supreme Court of Canada.
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
Toronto
-
Review of Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison underway
A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.
-
Toronto Raptors set to introduce new head coach to replace Nick Nurse
The Toronto Raptors will introduce their new head coach at a press conference this afternoon at Scotiabank Arena.
-
Chow maintains commanding lead as Saunders, Matlow, Bailao make small gains: poll
In less than two weeks, Torontonians will head to the polls to elect their next mayor, and according to a new poll from Liaison Strategies, Olivia Chow remains the clear front runner in the mayoral race.
Ottawa
-
Mayor, some councillors looking to toss 'bag tag' proposal for Ottawa garbage in the dump
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says a motion will be introduced at Wednesday's council meeting to introduce a limit of three containers of garbage for households every two weeks, instead of the proposed 'bag tag' system.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa proposes financial incentives to get accessible taxis on the road
The city of Ottawa is looking to offer financial incentives to taxi drivers to boost the number of accessible taxis operating on city streets and help offset the rising costs of operating a cab.
-
Innocent bystanders injured in ByWard Market shooting, police say
Four men were injured in a shooting on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market early Saturday morning. Police say investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
Barrie
-
Collingwood shelter receives 'Hail Mary' pass from the county
Folks at the Busby Centre say the County of Simcoe has committed money to keep the Collingwood shelter open.
-
'Invaluable' rainy conditions spell relief for farmers
The much-needed rain is bringing relief to the nearly 2,000 farms across Simcoe County.
-
'Intentional fire' at Barrie building results in arson charge
One man is in police custody following a fire that police say was intentionally set at a building in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont. becomes ninth Canadian to win NBA title
Jamal Murray has joined a short list of Canadians who have won a NBA title after his team, the Denver Nuggets, bested the Miami Heat in game 5 of the finals.
-
Large plume of smoke seen from Highway 8 in Kitchener
A fire brought emergency responders to an area in Highway 8 in Kitchener on Monday evening.
-
WRPS looks to identify man who followed girl on public transit
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say is involved with a harassment incident that happened in Waterloo.
London
-
Life-threatening injuries for pedestrian in late-night crash
Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Highbury and Huron streets.
-
Border protection officers seize over 200 pounds of cocaine at Sarnia border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port Huron/Sarnia border between Canada and the U.S. said they intercepted about 217 pounds of cocaine.
-
Controversy arises as proposal to attach affordable housing requirement to downtown development grant falls short of support
On Monday, a motion to make municipal incentives conditional on downtown developers including a small number of affordable housing units, failed to receive enough support from members of the Planning and Environment Committee.
Windsor
-
'Active investigation' in Windsor
Officers have been in the area since about 11 p.m. Monday and are still there Tuesday morning.
-
Reward increases to $20,000 related to Windsor woman’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible in the death of a Windsor woman has increased to $20,000.
-
Student dead set on unique and spooky ride to prom
You’d expect some students to arrive to prom in a limo — but Huxley Cebula recently rose from the dead to shock her classmates
Montreal
-
'Burst of emotions' for daughter of Patricia Ferguson after man charged in 1996 cold case
A publication ban has now been lifted on the release of details concerning the case of Patricia Ferguson's disappearance in Pointe-aux-Trembles some 27 years ago. Two weeks ago, Montreal police arrested 69-year-old Serge Audette in connection with her disappearance, a case that had remained unsolved for nearly three decades.
-
Montreal police investigating 'suspicious death' of man in apartment
Montreal police are investigating what they call the "suspicious death" of a man in a Rosemont apartment building Monday evening. At around 7:30, authorities received a 911 call reporting that a man was unconscious in his apartment on Saint-Michel blvd. near Saint Zotique St.
-
Picnics at Montreal's unique plane-spotting park risk bird strikes: airport
The Montreal Trudeau International Airport is cracking down on picnickers at its plane-spotting park, fearing hungry birds will collide with landing or departing aircraft.
Atlantic
-
'They’re burnt up but they’re something': Tantallon-area residents find items left behind from wildfires
Tantallon-area residents find items left behind from wildfires and sift through rubble where their houses once stood.
-
Bridge collapses in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
'I am absolutely disgusted': Swastikas spray painted on Riverview, N.B., playground
A popular playground named after a Riverview, N.B., teen who was known for her acts of kindness was hit by vandals over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
City to test green light pilot project for emergency vehicles
A plan to get ambulances and fire trucks to emergencies faster in Winnipeg is moving ahead.
-
Air Canada Park to get $2.5M facelift, celebrating Indigenous culture
What has become a gathering space for many living in Downtown Winnipeg will soon be getting a major multi-million-dollar makeover, celebrating Indigenous culture.
-
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Calgary
-
Calgarians struggle with rising rental prices, but experts say rent control isn't the solution
Many Calgarians are struggling as the rental market remains hot, driving up prices and tightening supply.
-
Family, friends put up memorial for Calgary worker killed on job in trench collapse
Liam Johnston's girlfriend, Emily Gofton, posted on social media that Johnston's father was among those who placed flowers and notes at the site of a trench collapse.
-
Moose causes minor fuss along Trans-Canada Highway
A moose kept police at bay all day Monday as it grazed near the Trans-Canada Highway, just below WinSport and the Bowfort Towers art installation.
Edmonton
-
Body of 14-year-old Edmonton swimmer found a week after he went missing
Police have confirmed that a body found in the North Saskatchewan River near Smoky Lake, Alta., is that of a 14-year-old swimmer who was swept away in Edmonton a week earlier.
-
Edmonton police officer, driver hospitalized after traffic-stop crash
A police officer and a driver were both sent to hospital Monday afternoon following a collision in the Mill Woods area of Edmonton.
-
Teen pleads guilty on lesser charge in the death of Karanveer Sahota
An 18-year-old woman accused in the death of an Edmonton high school student has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to probation.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford golfers celebrate hometown hero Nick Taylor after historic Canadian Open win
After Nick Taylor's thrilling final putt to take home the trophy for Canada for the first time in 69 years, there were celebrations across the country—but none were bigger than in his hometown of Abbotsford.
-
10-cent pom poms and $5 single shoes: What's left at Nordstrom liquidation sale, as rumours swirl about its replacement
The Nordstrom flagship store in downtown Vancouver that opened with much fanfare in 2015 will close its doors for good on Tuesday.
-
New 'bike valet' service will be available in downtown Vancouver all summer
Traversing downtown Vancouver on two wheels is about to be more appealing—and worry-free—thanks to a new initiative beginning next week.
Politics
-
O'Toole warns of 'performance politics,' social media perils in final Commons address
If members of Parliament do not avoid the dangers of 'performance politics' and chasing 'likes' on social media, future Canadians will look back on the current moment as the start of the country's decline, Erin O'Toole warned Monday.
-
'Not a blank cheque': LeBlanc on working with opposition on shaping foreign interference public process
Conversations are getting started between the federal government and opposition parties on what form a further public process probing foreign interference in Canada should take, following the resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston. But, those talks should not be interpreted as 'a blank cheque,' to the opposition, says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
-
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown retires, ending judicial review
Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately. With his decision to leave Canada's top court, a judicial review into Brown's alleged misconduct related to events in Arizona earlier this year has been halted.
Health
-
Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives
In a mobile health clinic housed in a retrofitted van, which parks in some of Baltimore's most drug-ravaged communities, doctors and nurses meet with patients, write prescriptions and provide basic wound care, hepatitis C treatment, packages of the overdose reversal agent naloxone and more, all free of charge.
-
Ontario to stop free COVID-19 rapid test program in pharmacies, grocery stores
An Ontario program that distributes free rapid tests for COVID-19 at grocery stores and pharmacies will end after this month.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Sci-Tech
-
Corporate leaders more optimistic about AI than front-line employees: global survey
A new survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group reveals that optimism has increased about AI among employees compared to five years ago when generative AI was still in the lab.
-
ChatGPT a 'time-saver' for parents, teachers as Canadians share how they're using the AI tool
Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about how they are using AI tools such as ChatGPT to help with everything from fine-tuning their resumes to generating meal plans. But many also acknowledge the limitations of this technology, including its ability to generate false information. Here's how Canadians are making the most of ChatGPT while being mindful of its pitfalls.
-
Thousands of Reddit communities go dark to protest company's controversial new policy
Thousands of Reddit forums are going dark Monday in one of the largest user-driven protests ever to hit the social media platform.
Entertainment
-
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
-
AI helped create 'last Beatles record,' Paul McCartney says
Artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon's voice from an old demo to create "the last Beatles record," Paul McCartney said Tuesday.
-
Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on 'Wheel of Fortune,' announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host.
Business
-
Stock market today: Asia markets higher ahead of U.S. inflation, Fed rates decision
Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update and a Federal Reserve decision on another possible interest rate hike.
-
10-cent pom poms and $5 single shoes: What's left at Nordstrom liquidation sale, as rumours swirl about its replacement
The Nordstrom flagship store in downtown Vancouver that opened with much fanfare in 2015 will close its doors for good on Tuesday.
-
More work to be done on Indigenous representation in corporate world: panel
More work needs to be done to improve Indigenous representation on corporate boards and in business, according to a panel of Indigenous women in the business world.
Lifestyle
-
Skin flare-ups? Here might be why acne is coming back: expert
Many medical conditions can cause the skin to break out and result in dry areas, but one expert says anyone can be subjected to skin flare-ups.
-
'Big joy': How a mother and son are making hiking more accessible, one trail at a time
A mother and son duo created a group called the Wheelchair Hikers & Supporters Ontario, with the goal of making hiking more accessible for wheelchair users with a love for exploring the trails.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Sports
-
Nikola Jokic's hometown in Serbia celebrates Denver Nuggets' 1st NBA title
It was barely dawn when Nikola Jokic's hardcore fans in his Serbian hometown of Sombor chanted 'MVP! MVP!' and celebrated the Denver Nuggets' first NBA title.
-
Security guard mistakenly tackles golf pro to the ground as Nick Taylor celebrates Canadian Open win
Nick Taylor's champagne shower at the Canadian Open turned into a dramatic tackle as a security guard mistakenly slammed a fellow golf star to the ground on Sunday night.
-
Nick Taylor's victory at RBC Canadian Open 'monumental' on multiple levels
Nick Taylor tossed his putter having realized what he had accomplished. That moment on Sunday was followed by thunderous cheers and jumping from the fans at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, which coincided with the reaction from fans at home across Canada, including some of Taylor's family.
Autos
-
Japan's Toyota announces initiative for all-solid state battery as part of electric vehicles plan
Toyota plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of its ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, the company said Tuesday, amid mounting criticism Japan's top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change.
-
Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence
Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.
-