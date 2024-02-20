Ukrainian refugees: Is life in Canada what you thought? We want to hear from you

Marc-Andre Grenon guilty in 2000 murder, sex assault of Quebec college student
A jury has found Marc-Andre Grenon guilty of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin.
Since Canada offered to open its doors to an unlimited number of refugees from Ukraine, more than 200,000 Ukrainians have arrived after fleeing the war in their country that began two years ago.
Up to 90,000 more are considering coming to Canada through its emergency visa program before the end of March, pre-arrival surveys by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada suggest.
More than 10,000 civilians had died – including hundreds of children – and more than 19,000 have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, suggests a recent United Nations report published last month.
In the last two years, Ottawa has issued 936,293 temporary emergency visas to Ukrainians who want to work or study in Canada.
Ukrainians fleeing the conflict and arriving in Canada found that fewer built-in supports were in place to help them compared to other refugees, according to Operation Ukrainian Safe Haven.
Community members donated clothes and furniture, businesses offered jobs and some even opened their homes to Ukrainian refugees, according to the organization formed to handle communications between governments and agencies helping Ukrainians settle in Canada.
However, support for Ukrainians has waned and the settlement sector faces challenges in addressing their needs, according to the group.
Are you a Ukrainian who moved to Canada as a refugee? How are you finding life in Canada? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Do you have plans to return to Ukraine or would you prefer to stay in Canada?
What do you wish you knew before you moved here?
For Canadian citizens, how are your Ukrainian family members finding Canada's program for refugees?
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
With files from The Canadian Press
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
The federal government is cutting the amount of financial relief small businesses will receive from carbon pricing revenues so it can increase the size of the rebate it is providing to rural families.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects Canada to lay out when it will reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.
Ruby Franke, a Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice to millions via a once-popular a YouTube channel, shared a tearful apology to her children for physically and emotionally abusing them before a judge sentenced her Tuesday to serve up to 60 years in prison.
Ohio police say a driver and a one-year-old passenger survived following a vehicle rollover during a police chase.
An American Airlines flight attendant arrested on suspicion of trying to secretly video record a 14-year-old female passenger using an airplane bathroom last September is being held in custody pending trial.
Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
A 39-year-old father of four from Ghana has been identified as the man killed in one of two seemingly random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government tabled an omnibus bill Tuesday afternoon that makes changes to multiple pieces of legislation with the goal of streamlining development, banning tolls on highways and enforcing referendums for the carbon tax.
Several city councillors say it's important for the Toronto Police Service (TPS) to 'get to the bottom of' how many automated speeding or red light camera tickets its officers get – and how many have no lawful excuse.
As warm weather continues to hamper the skating season on the iconic Rideau Canal Skateway, enthusiasts are concerned about its future viability.
The Ottawa Hospital and Infrastructure Ontario have announced the contractor who will be building the future Civic Campus at Dow's Lake following a 14-month proposal process.
Bylaw Services officers issued no tickets during a rally in downtown Ottawa to mark the two-year anniversary of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy,' but officials say the investigation continues into the "illegal discharge of fireworks" Saturday night.
Police warn Barrie residents to be cautious of strangers while shopping after a report of a distraction theft at a local grocery store.
Provincial police are sending a strong message after charging a tow truck driver for allegedly speeding in a community safety zone in Caledon Village.
Police nabbed a driver allegedly impaired by over two and a half times the legal alcohol limit following a collision in Barrie.
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
Kitchener Fire says three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Kitchener over the weekend.
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.
Two people have died following a crash east of Lucknow, Ont.
A Brampton resident is facing a slew of charges after Middlesex County OPP stopped them allegedly travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 because they were 'late for work.'
Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, the London Fire Department responded to the 400-block of Simcoe Street in London, Ont. Upon arrival, the fire department noticed high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) within the building.
Windsor police are looking for two suspects in outstanding retail thefts in the city.
Despite four generations of his family having attended the former Harrow High School, Dennis Swarts is ready to see the land it sits on be put to better use.
Essex County OPP say a three-vehicle crash has sent three drivers to hospital and closed a section of Walker Road in McGregor.
Quebec is once again asking the federal government for help to deal with the growing number of asylum seekers in the province.
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
Nova Scotia RCMP says a third person has been charged in connection with the homicide of Natacha Leroy in Cape Breton.
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man at Irving Shipbuilding.
Winnipeg residents in a number of southern neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce water use as work continues to repair a problematic leak that has been spewing sewage into the river off-and-on for nearly two weeks.
Crews will be hard at work preventing flooding on the Red River for the next several weeks.
If you are going for a run through the Assiniboine Forest, you might be surprised to come across some abandoned cars.
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.
Fire crews were on the scene of an intense blaze at a home in Airdrie on Tuesday morning.
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.
Edmonton is getting two Chick-fil-A locations this year, the restaurant chain announced on Tuesday.
Alberta is declaring an early start to the 2024 wildfire season. The province, announced Tuesday the fire season is now underway as a result of warmer-than-normal temperatures and below-average precipitation.
The City of Vancouver is trying to reassure the public that the Granville Street Bridge is safe, despite recently filing a lawsuit against a trio of contractors that suggests the opposite.
A B.C. woman who sued her dentist after he performed "extensive" treatment that she did not consent to while she was sedated has been awarded more than $15,000 in damages.
Two teenagers have been charged in a shooting that reportedly struck the home of a Hardeep Singh Nijjar associate in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's 'obvious' contracting rules weren't followed during the development of the controversial ArriveCan app.
Ottawa is kicking in an extra $2 billion in financing for the recently announced BC Builds program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
The mayor of Belleville, Ont., says he is disappointed that the province has not yet committed to providing funding for an urgently needed health and social-services hub and a detox centre in the community.
Always having a sip of water by your side can be great for remembering to stay hydrated, but sometimes forming an attachment to a water bottle can lead to a fixation on hydration that could have serious health consequences if taken too far, according to medical experts.
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
The Brain Computer Interface program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto develops technology that allows Giselle and dozens of other physically disabled children to use their minds to move and play.
Elon Musk says Neuralink’s first human trial participant can control a computer mouse with their brain, nearly one month after having the company’s chip implanted.
Lockbit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data for ransom, has been disrupted in a rare international law enforcement operation by Britain, the U.S. and the E.U.
Beyonce's new song 'Texas Hold 'Em' debuted in the top spot of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart on Tuesday, the publication announced.
America's commercial casinos won US$66.5 billion from gamblers in 2023, the industry's best year ever, according to figures released by its national trade association Tuesday.
Statistics Canada says prices for airfares fell more than 14 per cent in January compared with the same month in 2023.
Canada's largest grocery retailer is spending more than $2 billion to expand its empire with plans to build more than 40 new stores and renovate hundreds of others.
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the new year, saying the country's inflation rate has slowed and now sits at 2.9 per cent. One economist explains what's behind the decline.
At eight years, six months and 11 days, Ashwath Kaushik made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest player ever to beat a chess grandmaster in a classical tournament game.
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
Because of excessive rainfall in California, a temporary lake is giving folks a rare chance to do some actual kayaking of all things in the driest place in the United States, the U.S. National Park Service said in a recent news release.
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
The Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn on Monday after ending a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break.
Speedskating phenom Jordan Stolz continued his bid for another world championship three-peat while Canadians earned double silver medals in the turbulent mass starts Saturday.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
