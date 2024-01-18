Tens of thousands of Ukrainians expected to come to Canada in the next few months
Settlement agencies are preparing for a surge of Ukrainians arriving in Canada before emergency visas for those fleeing the Russian invasion expire at the end of March.
The federal government has issued more then 930,000 temporary emergency visas since March 2022 for Ukrainians who want to work or study in Canada while they wait out the war.
So far, about 210,000 people have actually made the journey to Canada.
Operation Ukraine Safe Haven says pre-arrival surveys show as many as 90,000 more emergency visa holders are thinking of coming before the deadline.
The group's executive director Sarosh Rizvi says the biggest challenge is finding those people places to live, especially as public interest has waned, along with offers from families to open their homes to new arrivals.
The organization is trying to encourage people who choose to come before the deadline to consider settling in smaller communities where housing is easier to find and more affordable.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
BREAKING U.S. Justice Department report finds 'cascading failures' and 'no urgency' during Uvalde, Texas, shooting
Police officials who responded to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 'demonstrated no urgency' in setting up a command post and failed to treat the killings as an active shooter situation, according to a U.S. Justice Department report released Thursday.
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport after failing to declare expensive watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger will face criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.
'We have to wrap up pandemic programs': Trudeau on CEBA deadline
Despite consistent small business pressure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is defending the decision to maintain the Jan. 18 Canada Emergency Bank Account (CEBA) repayment deadline.
'Breaking point': Legault asks Trudeau to slow influx of asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to slow the influx of asylum seekers entering his province, which he said is nearing a 'breaking point.'
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
Heartbreaking images show Vancouver's homeless suffering during snowstorm
An advocate on the Downtown Eastside is sharing photos of people suffering on snow-covered streets, saying the city is not doing enough to help homeless people and warning of potentially deadly consequences.
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
Funeral set for Melania Trump's mother at church near Mar-a-Lago
Funeral services for former first lady Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, are scheduled for Thursday at a church not far from the family's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Canadian brings global fight for laws against clergy abuse to Holy See university
A Canadian advocate is delivering a lecture today on a proposed zero-tolerance law for clergy abuse at a 473-year-old Jesuit university in Rome that has taught some of the highest figures in the Roman Catholic Church.
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
Canadian brings global fight for laws against clergy abuse to Holy See university
A Canadian advocate is delivering a lecture today on a proposed zero-tolerance law for clergy abuse at a 473-year-old Jesuit university in Rome that has taught some of the highest figures in the Roman Catholic Church.
Online gambling sites being used by money launderers: financial intelligence agency
Canada's financial intelligence agency warns that illicit cash is being laundered through online gambling sites that provide a variety of ways to disguise shady funds.
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says further research on landfill search complete
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says a second feasibility study assessing the scope of a landfill search for the remains of two First Nations women has been completed and is set to be forwarded to the federal government.
Loblaw discount reduction not evidence of grocery collusion: competition expert
An expert in Canadian competition says Loblaw's move to reduce discounts on foods nearing their best-before date is a normal practice in the industry, not a sign of collusion.
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. Justice Department report finds 'cascading failures' and 'no urgency' during Uvalde, Texas, shooting
Police officials who responded to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 'demonstrated no urgency' in setting up a command post and failed to treat the killings as an active shooter situation, according to a U.S. Justice Department report released Thursday.
EU Parliament adopts resolution calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza but Hamas must go
European lawmakers on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas, on the condition that the Palestinian militant group in Gaza be dismantled and that all hostages it holds be released.
-
Trump sex accuser faces cross-examination in a New York courtroom
With former U.S. President Donald Trump no longer in the courtroom Thursday, a columnist who accused him of sexually attacking her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s faced cross examination that aimed to diminish her credibility.
A Singapore minister is charged with corruption, accused of taking tickets to F1 races and musicals
Singaporean Transport Minister S. Iswaran was charged Thursday in the first ministerial corruption case ever seen in the Asian financial hub known for squeaky clean government.
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport after failing to declare expensive watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger will face criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.
Could it escalate? A look at what is behind Iran and Pakistan's airstrikes
This week's airstrikes between Iran and Pakistan that killed at least 11 people mark a significant escalation in fraught relations between the neighbours. The question is why Iran and Pakistan would choose to strike insurgents in each other's territories rather than their own, considering the risk of a wider conflagration.
'Breaking point': Legault asks Trudeau to slow influx of asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to slow the influx of asylum seekers entering his province, which he said is nearing a 'breaking point.'
Israeli envoy joins calls for Canada to clarify its stance on ICJ genocide case
Israel's envoy to Canada is joining calls for the federal Liberals to clearly state Ottawa's position as the International Court of Justice considers an allegation of genocide against Israel.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Nunavut for signing on transfer of powers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Nunavut today to participate in a signing ceremony about transferring responsibilities for public lands and resources to the territory from the federal government.
Record number of invasive strep A infections in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
Study suggests cancer, diabetes diagnoses delayed among kids during pandemic
While there was no significant increase in preventable illnesses and deaths in kids during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study suggests there were delays in some diagnoses.
Ontario expanding number of private clinics that can perform OHIP surgeries
The Ontario government will allow even more private clinics to perform surgical and diagnostic procedures in an effort to reduce wait times.
Canadian-built underwater observatory transmitting data from around Antarctica
A cache of scientific equipment that could fit in the back of an SUV has been lowered into the Southern Ocean, north of the Antarctic Peninsula, and is already streaming open-source data for anyone wanting to monitor the ocean's health.
Are fingerprints unique? Not really, AI-based study finds
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
Samsung vies to make AI more mainstream by baking in more of the technology in its new Galaxy phones
Smartphones could get much smarter this year as the next wave of artificial intelligence seeps into the devices that accompany people almost everywhere they go.
Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day to sing during Super Bowl pregame
Country music star Reba McEntire will grace next month's Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem while Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful."
Amazon MGM to start production at Pinewood Toronto Studios
Film and television production company Amazon MGM Studios has entered into an agreement with Toronto’s Pinewood Studios for exclusive use of its facilities in future productions.
Dominican authorities arrest U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on domestic violence charges
Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on charges of domestic violence. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is being held at a jail in the capital of Santo Domingo, where he was arrested Wednesday, officials said.
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures
The deadline for Canadian businesses to repay pandemic loans and receive partial forgiveness has arrived, as business groups say it could mean closure for many firms.
U.S. official says the part that blew off a jetliner was made in Malaysia by a Boeing supplier
The panel that blew out of an Alaska Airlines jetliner this month was manufactured in Malaysia by Boeing's leading supplier, the head of the agency investigating the incident said Wednesday.
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta
Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.
Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick still up for grabs
Despite going on for 47 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick still lives on.
This lawn has been named the ugliest in the world - but it's all for a good cause
People from around the world were invited to post pictures of their dehydrated grass to social media in a bid to scoop the dubious accolade.
Police 'unable to corroborate criminal activity' in Josh Giddey investigation
The Newport Beach, California, Police Department said Wednesday that it was "unable to corroborate any criminal activity" in its investigation into an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl.
Former professional hockey player wants the next generation to shift the game's culture
Brock McGillis, the 40-year-old 2SLGBTQ+ advocate, plans to speak to 100 minor league hockey teams in 100 days, a journey that started in Vancouver in Nov. 2023 and will wrap up on Feb. 3 in Toronto, visiting teams in seven Canadian cities along the way.
Lionel Messi lit up the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now it is Akram Afif's turn to shine at Asian Cup
Lionel Messi lit up the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now it is Akram Afif's turn to shine at home. Just over a year on from Messi's triumph, and with Qatar hosting another major tournament, the country has a star of its own at the Asian Cup.
Here's why electric cars don't go as far in the cold
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
FCC chair asks automakers about plans to stop abusers from using car electronics to stalk partners
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's finance minister, Honda met on potential EV project
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.