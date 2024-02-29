Top 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's

For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years.

Compiled by a luxury real estate firm, the report did not get into affordability, but noticeably absent from the list are three of Canada's most populated cities: Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

These Canadian cities and regions are the top ones for retiring, because of "breathtaking naturescapes, top health-care facilities, and diverse and welcoming communities," according to Sotheby's International Realty Canada.



Victoria

A mild climate, beautiful beaches and ocean views are among the reasons Victoria is a popular place to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's.

B.C.'s capital suits those with an active lifestyle. It has golf courses as well as dozens of parks and gardens, the firm said in a report.

Parksville, B.C.

Called "Canada's retirement capital," Parksville, B.C., has the highest concentration of seniors per capita.

Sotheby's said it also meets the needs of those who want to enjoy the outdoors. Located on Vancouver Island, its mild climate year-round means retirees have plenty of opportunities to golf and visit parks, as well as to go boating, kayaking and more on the Strait of Georgia.

Okanagan Valley, B.C.

Spending leisurely days of retirement in wine country is another attractive option. And the Okanagan Valley has year-round outdoor activities, such as boating on Okanagan Lake and skiing at ski resorts, Sotheby's said.

The firm did not name the cities or towns in the Okanagan region it would recommend for retirement.

Calgary

Calgary was ranked one of the world's top five most livable cities, and is one of the few cities on the list that are among Canada's most populous.

"With a vibrant culture, access to top healthcare facilities, and more sunshine year-round than any other part of Canada, Calgary is a popular spot for those looking to retire in a vibrant and bustling city," Sotheby's wrote.

Canmore, Alta.

The breathtaking scenery in Canada's Rocky Mountains has helped put Canmore, Alta., on Sotheby's list of best places for retiring.

Offering year-round outdoor recreation, this town has six golf courses and is near seven national parks.

It also has a thriving arts scene and a welcoming community, Sotheby's said.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Its charm and rich history are among the reasons why retiring in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., is appealing, according to Sotheby's.

Close to Toronto and New York state, this town is the heart of Ontario's wine country. Along with access to more than 50 wineries throughout the Niagara region, this town has a vibrant culture and many galleries.

Ottawa

Canada's capital city is considered ideal for those who want an urban environment with historic charm. Ottawa has some of the country's top health-care facilities, scenic parks, museums, galleries and entertainment venues, Sotheby's said.

Quebec City

Quebec City's rich history and European charm make it a top retirement place. One of North America's oldest cities, it has the most doctors per capita in Canada, a low crime rate and a more affordable cost of living compared to others, according to Sotheby's.

Fredericton

Fredericton is the capital city of New Brunswick known as a cultural hub with many museums, historic sites, theatre and music festivals year-round.

"Situated along the picturesque St. John River, Fredericton offers tranquil tree-lined streets, charming Victorian architecture, and all the amenities found in larger cities," according to Sotheby's.

Halifax

Breathtaking natural scenery and a friendly community have made Halifax a popular retirement destination in the Maritimes. It also has a diverse population with top health-care facilities, music and theatre venues.

