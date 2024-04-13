These wild animals are increasingly becoming a problem for humans in Canada

BREAKING Booms are heard in Jerusalem as Iranian drones arrive
Air raid sirens have sounded in Jerusalem as a series of explosions were heard in the skies.
Raccoons giving birth in a balcony and bathtub. Hundreds of bats living in attics. Squirrels chewing TV cables. Deer attacking dogs and strollers.
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
"We know from the news, social media, our own observations that interactions with wildlife are increasing throughout Canada and this trend is occurring around the world," Colleen Cassady St. Clair, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca.
Although St. Clair isn't aware of any good statistics about the number of human-wildlife interactions for most species, she said data exists for some. Her project on coyotes in Edmonton found that the number of "bold" encounters people are having with the animals has increased over the last 10 years, a trend that is similar in other cities.
A mother deer and her fawns move down a sidewalk in a residential neighbourhood in Okotoks, Alta., on Aug. 23, 2011. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)
As the size of cities, and human and wildlife populations, grows, so do the number of human-wildlife interactions, St. Clair said.
"Sometimes this is because cities are extending into areas that used to be occupied by the wildlife," she said. "But more often it's because wildlife themselves are capable of adapting to live close to humans. Prey species are particularly effective at doing this."
Urban deer have become problems in many areas across Canada, she said, as they and other prey animals move to cities to escape predators.
"The main attractant for wildlife to cities is the food that humans provide intentionally or unintentionally," she said. "But we also provide shelter in our cities. Cities are warmer."
Food, such as garbage, compost, pet food, bird seed, ornamental fruit and fallen fruit, are attracting wildlife to cities and the problem has gotten worse, she said.
Bill Dowd, CEO and founder of Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control, which has been operating since 1989 with franchises across Canada and the United States, says business has been booming. Skedaddle has fielded a record number of calls in February and March, from Halifax to Victoria, B.C., about wildlife in residences and businesses, he said.
Cities are now a "natural habitat" for raccoons, squirrels, skunks, birds, bats, mice and rats, Dowd said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca.
"Any mature city that has mature trees and a water source ... is going to have a problem not only with wildlife but also insects as well," he said.
Humans may be partly to blame for inadvertently creating many habitats in urban areas that are attractive to animals, suggested Bill Abercrombie, a professional trapper, hunter and guide.
Abercrombie said the phenomenon of wildlife-human conflicts has been taking place for a few decades.
"There are more wild animals moving into urban habitats than there ever has been before," he said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca. "Not just Canada-wide but North America-wide."
Abercrombie's company, Animal Damage Control, based in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., provides wildlife management, research and consulting services to all levels of government, industry and institutions across Canada.
He said the wildlife population has exploded in areas surrounding urban centres, as well, noting many of these spots may be agricultural land or urbanized rural areas.
Over time, these animals become more comfortable and lose their fear of humans, he pointed out.
A sedated grizzly sow is shown before she and her two cubs were relocated to an area around Nelson, B.C., on Oct. 1, 2023. (Lisa Thomson / Handout via The Canadian Press)
These conditions can result in the overpopulation of species such as mule deer and white-tailed deer, rabbits, coyotes, foxes and bobcats, Abercrombie said.
"There is quite often conflict and collateral damage on both sides when you have large populations of predators in close proximity to people, right in residential areas," he said.
The animals will have the same behaviour they have in the wild, posing risks to humans, children and pets. "Quite often there's conflict and sometimes it's fairly serious," Abercrombie said. "The natural checks and balances that would be in place in a natural habitat ... are not in place in an urbanized habitat."
Abercrombie, who provides advice to cities like Moncton, N.B., and Calgary, says they currently have a problem with coyotes that are used to humans and are being found in many residential communities. Their population is also "very high" in Edmonton and surrounding areas, he added.
"So coyotes live there, breed there, raise their young there, but they're predators," Abercrombie said. "And so they compete territorially with each other, which leads to often increased, heightened aggressive state of behaviour with the coyotes, because there's a lot of competition."
Along with preying on their natural diet of rodents, coyotes are "opportunistic" and can target domestic pets, Abercrombie added.
Predatory attacks on pets can sometimes lead to humans getting hurt, as well, he said.
Meanwhile, beavers have become prevalent in urban areas in Eastern Canada and the Prairie provinces, Abercrombie said, with favourable conditions like warmer weather and thin ice conditions increasing their urban presence.
"It's the same sort of scenario where we've created super habitats surrounding major urban centres," Abercrombie said. "And the beavers find themselves pressed for territory and food so they happily move into urban areas."
The presence of more beavers in urban areas depletes trees, making it hazardous for humans nearby.
"If there's no check on the population, they cut a lot of trees and it can be a real problem in cities, (with) falling trees all over the place," Abercrombie said.
Beavers can also wreak havoc on urban infrastructure if they dam up areas, such as storm sewers, that are meant to allow water to flow freely, he added.
Abercrombie said he observed more wildlife out and about during the recent mild winter in Alberta.
And while normally a problem in Eastern Canada, more raccoons have also shown up in the greater Edmonton area over the past five years, he added.
Jesse Zeman, executive director of the B.C. Wildlife Federation, said his organization has observed an increase in conflicts between humans and bears in the province. The trend is tied to the dry summer, wildfires, and fewer berries and salmon, he said.
Urban deer, namely white-tailed deer, black-tailed deer and mule deer, are a major problem in B.C., as well. Their migration to cities over the last decade has resulted in a spike in vehicle collisions, resulting in millions of dollars a year in damages. Deer have also attacked strollers with kids and even killed dogs, he said.
"Urban deer that are now living in cities and towns across British Columbia are creating a major conservation concern in terms of disease, transferring and acting as a vector for chronic wasting disease," Zeman said. He said the neurological disease is similar to mad cow disease and is fatal and incurable.
A coyote is spotted at a park in Toronto on Nov. 3, 2021. (Evan Buhler / The Canadian Press)
A solution to the problem is ensuring humans don't provide wildlife access to food, St. Clair said. "That means securing garbage, compost, pet food, bird seed, fruit from ornamental trees."
It's also helpful for people to realize that animal populations should be controlled, especially species that can cause conflict with humans, St. Clair said.
"The controlling effect of small predators like coyotes on populations of rodents, for example, is a benefit to people," she said. "For some wildlife species in cities that are very good at exploiting people, it's necessary to control their populations, preventing them from becoming hyperabundant."
Abercrombie agrees. "Coexistence is only possible if we actually take responsibility and manage the species that really need management," he said. "The reality is life and death is part of nature. And that's the reality for wild animals in a natural setting without so many people."
It doesn't benefit animals if they are overpopulated, he argues. "Because that means there'll be a heightened stress, heightened competition, overpopulation and a lack of resources," he said. "And when that happens, animals' behaviour becomes unpredictable and at that point they can be a threat."
Beyond potentially becoming a physical threat, animals under stress can get parasites, viruses, infections and disease, he said.
Dowd said he believes it's too late to do anything about wildlife living in cities and most don't survive if they are relocated to more rural areas.
But he suggests people "animal proof" their homes, such as by putting screens on chimneys, roof vents, wall vents, plumbing vents or other "vulnerable" areas.
"We're long past the time where we can get animals out of our cities ... they're here to stay and they're flourishing," he said. "The populations are so high nowadays, we're never going to get rid of all these urban animals. So homeowners must be diligent and protect their home."
Air raid sirens have sounded in Jerusalem as a series of explosions were heard in the skies.
Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launch much more destructive ballistic missiles.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been briefed on the evolving situation in the Middle East after Israel announced it was closing its airspace, a spokeswoman from his office said Saturday.
Hundreds of Israeli settlers surrounded Palestinian villages and attacked residents across the occupied West Bank, eyewitnesses told CNN, after an Israeli boy who had gone missing from a settlement was found dead.
The government of Canada has upgraded its travel advisories to Israel and the West Bank, instructing Canadians to avoid all travel amid escalating tensions in the region.
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
Police say they are investigating a Friday night homicide in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood.
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
A Squamish, B.C., musician took home a major prize at the Canadian Folk Music Awards last weekend.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
Air Canada cancelled Saturday's flight from Toronto to Tel Aviv "in response to current developments in the region," the airline said.
Daulton Varsho had a grand slam in the first inning as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
Skyview MP George Chahal is hosting his annual job fair and education session for Calgarians looking to get hired or upgrade their skill sets.
A group of Ismaili Muslims teamed up with the Calgary Food Bank Saturday to help those in need.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a suspicious death of a 16-year-old that happened Friday evening in Centretown.
Following the news that Montreal is making 11 of its streets car-free this summer, an Ottawa city councillor has shown interest at bringing the idea to this region.
A family-run business out of Embrun is tackling the challenges faced by those with autism and special needs, launching an online store with the goal of creating a sense of community.
Air raid sirens have sounded in Jerusalem as a series of explosions were heard in the skies.
Watch the full broadcast of CTV News Montreal at Six for Saturday, April 13, 2024 with anchor Matt Gilmour.
Nurses represented by the FIQ have rejected the agreement in principle reached between their union and the Quebec government to renew their collective agreements.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested six days after he allegedly abducted a woman on Saddle Lake Cree Nation.
Local high school students armed themselves with power tools Saturday to help pets in need.
Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection to a March drug bust in Grande Prairie.
It's been nearly 90 years since three men were rescued from a gold mine in Nova Scotia, and an event will remember the rescue efforts.
The former captain of the Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team, Atiba Hutchinson, recently visited Halifax, and reflected on a successful career on the pitch.
The 6th annual Fast Fox Race took over Moncton’s Mapleton Park on Saturday morning bringing in athletes of all shapes and sizes
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
Hundreds of history buffs made their way through the Archives of Manitoba Friday and Saturday for the organization’s open house that featured an array of historical maps.
A man in need of medical care who went missing Friday has been safely located after he was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.
The 36th annual Regina Humane Society Telethon is all set to go on Sunday from a brand new location.
A refugee in Regina is caught in a web of government red tape that could leave him homeless. He is facing eviction from a public housing unit because he doesn’t yet qualify for a social insurance number and other documentation.
Bus stops along 11th Avenue in downtown Regina will move due to an ongoing construction project.
Those orange e-scooters are popping up across Waterloo Region once again.
Amid a worsening toxic drug crisis, increasing the availability of naloxone nasal spray across the country will save lives, a new study from University of Waterloo has found.
FunGuyz has once again reopened after a raid from the police.
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) is raising a glass to Karrie Kkailther of Fond du Lac, the lucky winner of a staggering $1,254,350.87 jackpot on the Vault Breaker VLT game.
The Turtleford RCMP are urging the public to be aware of dangerous illicit drugs circulating in the detachment area, following two sudden deaths on Thunderchild First Nation.
After declaring a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Murdoch Creek spilled over its banks, municipal officials in Kirkland Lake, Ont., say the situation has 'significantly improved.'
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
Middlesex OPP are warning residents to be careful after they learned a person sustained serious injuries from an attack by dogs.
As part of the goal to look after the wellbeing of first responders, the first annual Marathons for Mental Health 5k run was created.
In case you missed them, CTV News London is sharing all the top stories from this past week.
The search for a missing, vulnerable man from Newmarket has ended.
Police in Owen Sound have arrested a suspect after a package was stolen within minutes of its delivery on Friday.
A beaver dam is believed to have caused an emergency road closure in Muskoka Lakes early Saturday morning.
The final rocks have been thrown by curlers inside the Roseland Golf and Curling Club, as players took part in one last bonspiel before the clubhouse closes for good.
Police are investigating after a train and a motor vehicle collided early Saturday.
Preparations are under way to ensure the City of Windsor’s sports fields and diamonds are ready for the annual May opening.
A second attempt to rescue an orphaned killer whale calf stranded in a remote British Columbia lagoon will not take place on Saturday after an initial effort to capture the young orca failed a day earlier.
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Stan Grenda has been a Legion member for 40 years. The last 27 of those years have been with the Malahat Legion.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Another early morning fire on Friday has resulted in major damage in northern Ontario.
It’s the end of an era for film lovers in Sault Ste. Marie. The final showing for the Shadows of the Mind Film Festival was Friday night.
After winning the $250,000 Kraft Hockeyville competition last month, there is more good news from Elliot Lake.
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
The federal government has unveiled what it is calling their 'plan to solve the housing crisis,' outlining both steps they intend to take, as well as issuing a callout to other levels of government and homebuilders to roll up their sleeves. Here's what you need to know.
Politicians should not toss aside their climate commitments in order to address the cost of living crisis, says former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson.
Here's what we learned over the past 10 days of fact-finding hearings, which ended Friday and included testimony from politicians, bureaucrats and representatives from several intelligence and security agencies:
Here are various items recalled in Canada this week, including salmon, kid's speakers, and more unauthorized products related to sexual enhancement
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
For thousands of years, the nighttime’s daily darkness naturally told humans it was time to go to sleep. Now, it's not always so dark at night.
New technology to help drivers escape if their vehicle becomes submerged in water, has been developed by a company that works with a startup incubator in Waterloo Region, Ont.
Berlin's zoo is celebrating the 67th birthday of Fatou the gorilla, its oldest resident, who it believes is also the oldest gorilla in the world.
The smalltooth sawfish, a critically endangered animal, is in even more danger than usual in the Florida seas. Six of the rare creatures washed up dead in the past seven days, officials reported Wednesday – a dramatic increase in mortality amid a mysterious die-off that has baffled scientists for months.
Prosecutors in the case against 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed are asking she be sentenced to 18 months in prison – the maximum sentence in the involuntary manslaughter.
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Eleanor Coppola, who documented the making of some of her husband Francis Ford Coppola's iconic films, including the infamously tortured production of "Apocalypse Now," and who raised a family of filmmakers, has died. She was 87.
The CEO of Porter Airlines says Ottawa could see new flights to destinations like Florida's gulf coast, California, Las Vegas, and the Caribbean in the near future.
Dartmouth native Corey Yantha has launched SmartServ, a vending machine for beer and ready-made alcoholic drinks.
Toronto Hydro treated a property owner unfairly after asking him to pay $20,000 to repair an electricity vault hidden underneath their parking lot, the city’s ombudsman found.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
For thousands of years, the nighttime’s daily darkness naturally told humans it was time to go to sleep. Now, it's not always so dark at night.
Roberto Cavalli, the Italian fashion designer who made his mark on the fashion world with distinctive, glamourous animal prints, has died at the age of 83. His eponymous brand confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media Friday afternoon, highlighting Cavalli’s 'life lived with love.'
The Welsh team Wrexham, co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green on Saturday.
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
Newcastle handed Tottenham another drubbing at St. James' Park as Alexander Isak's double helped secure a 4-0 win for Eddie Howe's team in the Premier League on Saturday.
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action.
Elon Musk's Tesla said on Friday it has cut prices of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions in the United States and Canada, as it seeks to drive adoption amid softening demand and price competition.
The U.S. government's auto safety agency has opened an investigation into a Ford recall for gasoline leaks from cracked fuel injectors that can cause engine fires, saying in documents that the remedy doesn't fix the leaks.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.