These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
The Canadian housing market continues to witness a dramatic climb in rental prices according to a report from rental listing platform Zumper published last Wednesday.
With cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment in June, the majority of Canadian cities included in the report (60 per cent) experienced double-digit year-over-year rent price increases.
The monthly rent for a one-bedroom in Toronto, for instance, has now reached an average of $2,000, with a two-bedroom rental settling at $2,630.
But it gets even worse in Vancouver, where a one-bedroom rental has inched higher towards $2,240, and a two-bedroom unit averages over $3,300, reinforcing Vancouver’s reputation of being the most expensive Canadian city to live in.
Yet, that’s not to say cities besides Vancouver and Toronto are much more affordable. Burnaby, B.C. has ranked the third most expensive city to rent a one bedroom unit. Despite a 4.9 per cent decrease, the cost to rent is still $1,960 for one-bedroom units and $2,610 for two-bedrooms.
Barrie, Ont. saw rents for a one-bedroom hit $1,760. Two-bedroom units are still lingering at $1,940, despite decreasing almost five per cent since last year.
According to the data, Kelowna, B.C., one of the most expensive city’s in Canada’s housing market, experienced a 2.8 per cent drop in rental costs, bringing the one-bedroom average to $1,750.
St. Catharines, Ont. saw a similar two per cent decrease, with the average price for a one-bedroom settling in at $1,470. Saskatoon also followed this downward trend, with a one per cent drop in average rental costs, bringing the average to $990 for a one-bedroom unit.
With many leases ending during the start of summer and end of spring, Zumper says many Canadian renters are starting to scout for their next apartment, which may be to blame for increasing rental demand and prices.
THE FULL LIST OF CITIES
Airlines must be accountable for flight problems: transport minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines must take ownership of the travel turbulence playing out at airports across the country.
2 Canadians found dead of knife wounds in Mexico resort
Two Canadians have been found dead of knife wounds in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor's office said Tuesday.
OECD projects the global economy will weaken sharply - where does Canada stand?
A recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows a grim projection of the global economy, torn by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Mandatory quarantine still a hurdle for unvaccinated Canadians hoping to go abroad
Although experts expect relaxing Canada's travel rules will be a boon for the domestic tourism sector, they note the continued requirements for unvaccinated Canadians crossing the border could limit their ability to roam abroad as they still have to quarantine for 14 days upon return.
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
Ontario father whose three children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies
An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the passing of Edward Lake.
Stephen Colbert explains staff arrests at Capitol: 'This was first-degree puppetry'
Late-night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert says members of his staff including 'Triumph the Insult Comic Dog,' went to film a comedy segment tied to the January 6th hearings for two days last week in the congressional offices across from the Capitol.
Uvalde school shooting: Official says police response was 'abject failure'
The director of the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday slammed the law enforcement response to last month's mass shooting in Uvalde as an 'abject failure' and harshly criticized the decisions of Uvalde school district police chief Pedro 'Pete' Arredondo.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
W5 Investigates | Canadian doctors decide whether Indigenous women are fit to be mothers
W5 investigates Canadian doctors performing the irreversible procedure of forced sterilizations on Indigenous women.
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
Summer begins today and it may be warmer than normal. Here is what you need to know
Summer officially begins today in the northern hemisphere and it’s likely to be a scorcher.
Developers could cancel about 5,000 new condo units as construction prices rise, industry observer says
Developers could cancel the construction of approximately 5,000 new condominium units in Toronto in response to rising material and labour costs, an analysis conducted by the real estate research firm Urbanation has found.
Ontario father whose three children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies
An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the passing of Edward Lake.
Ottawa schools skip playing ‘O Canada’ on National Indigenous Peoples Day
Schools in Ottawa’s largest school board did not play ‘O Canada’ to start the day on Tuesday in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day.
Sergeant-at-arms 'flabbergasted' at Ottawa police inaction on harassment amid convoy
The sergeant-at-arms for the House of Commons says he was "flabbergasted" at how the Ottawa police allowed the harassment of members of Parliament and staffers to go on during the protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the capital earlier this year.
-
COVID-19 spread increasing in Ottawa, but hospitalizations stable
Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations remained steady over the weekend, but the city's medical officer of health is warning that levels of the virus in the community are rising.
Slain Orillia man’s mother angry one of his killers is moved to medium-security prison
The mother of an Orillia man gunned down inside his home in 2017 says it's a slap in the face that one of the men responsible for her son's death was moved from a maximum to a medium-security prison.
Traffic stop in Orillia leads to drug-related charges for three people
Three Simcoe County residents face several charges after police say they seized suspected cocaine after stopping a vehicle for not having proper headlights in Orillia.
Several commercial vehicles inspected during safety blitz pulled from the road: SSP
Over 60 percent of the commercial vehicles inspected during a one-day safety blitz in Bradford West Gwillimbury last week were taken out of service.
Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario could be in for a two-day heat event, with temperatures rising into the low to mid-30s.
Three teen girls charged with assault at Kitchener high school
Three teen girls have been charged with an assault at Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener.
Armed robbery at Brantford shopping mall
Brantford police have released images of three suspects wanted for an armed robbery Monday at Lynden Park Mall.
London man wins $11-million lottery jackpot
A London, Ont. man says he has big plans after winning just over $11-million in the May 14 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Toddler rushed to hospital after fall from apartment window
A child was rushed to hospital after falling from the upper-level window of a walk-up apartment building in northeast London, Ont. late Monday afternoon.
CN Rail strike hits London, Ont.
A strike impacting more than 750 CN Rail employees Canada-wide is being felt in the London region. The workers went on strike over the weekend, and the issue at hand is wages.
24-year-old man drowns in Lake Erie near Leamington: OPP
Essex County OPP say a 24-year-old man has died after swimming with friends in Lake Erie.
Windsor Regional Hospital reports low volume of heat-related ER visits in 2021-22
Windsor Regional Hospital officials say the number of heat-related emergency department visits has remained “fairly consistent” at a low volume.
OPP seek public's help identifying suspicious person
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a ‘suspicious’ man who was caught peering into the front window of two Essex County homes.
Quebec Liberals could lose Montreal strongholds, other ridings to CAQ: polls
After losing all seats except those in and around the Montreal and Gatineau regions, new polling suggests the Quebec Liberal Party may lose some strongholds to the Coalition Avenir Québec in the upcoming election.
Quebec health officials say there are 171 confirmed monkeypox cases in province
Quebec health authorities are reporting another 30 new cases of monkeypox, for a total of 171 since the start of the outbreak in the province.
-
NEW | RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
Nova Scotia's public housing is poorly monitored, units are underutilized: AG report
Nova Scotia’s auditor general has discovered cracks in the province’s public housing foundation. There are 6,000 families on the wait list for one of Nova Scotia’s 11,200 public housing units, but a new report has found that 1,500 of those housing units are underutilized.
N.B. reports no new COVID-19-related deaths, drop in new cases and hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths, as well as a drop in new cases and hospitalizations in its weekly update.
Three teens charged following shooting at Red River Exhibition: Winnipeg police
Three teens have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Red River Exhibition that sent a 16-year-old to hospital Monday night.
-
LIVE AT 3 PM | Details of investigation into personal care home abuse allegations to be released: WRHA
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority will be releasing details of an investigation into abuse allegations at a personal care home.
How Manitoba is marking National Indigenous Peoples Day
June 21 marks National Indigenous People’s Day, an occasion for Canadians to recognize and celebrate the heritage, cultures and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people in our country.
BMO Centre expansion on schedule, Stampede visitors to get early glimpse
Once complete, the expanded BMO Centre will be one of the largest convention centres in Western Canada as well as Stampede Park's tallest permanent building.
Alberta housing starts rebound to 2015 levels as oil prices surge
Housing starts in Alberta are at a seven-year high as surging oil prices fuel a fresh building boom in the province.
Edmonton Oilers sign head coach Woodcroft to three-year extension
The Edmonton Oilers have signed head coach Jay Woodcroft to a three-year contract extension, rewarding him for leading the team to the NHL Western Conference final.
46-year-old fatally shot near Sylvan Lake; RCMP investigating as homicide
Mounties are calling a fatal shooting in a rural area west of Red Deer a homicide.
Parks Canada steps up enforcement after 3 grizzly bear deaths in 3 weeks
Parks Canada is asking motorists to slow down and watch for wildlife after three grizzly bears were struck and killed in Jasper and Yoho national parks earlier this month.
BREAKING | 7 sexual assaults in 3 days believed to be committed by same suspect in Metro Vancouver
Police in Metro Vancouver say they believe that one man is behind seven sexual assaults and an indecent act all reported in the span of three days.
Driver, 'accomplice' allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run arrested: Vancouver police
The Vancouver driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend and his possible accomplice have been arrested.
Watch the Miami Dolphins try to pronounce the name of their teammate's B.C. hometown
The Miami Dolphins posted video on social media recently showing their efforts to pronounce the name of teammate Jevon Holland's hometown of Coquitlam, B.C.
Sergeant-at-arms 'flabbergasted' at Ottawa police inaction on harassment amid convoy
The sergeant-at-arms for the House of Commons says he was "flabbergasted" at how the Ottawa police allowed the harassment of members of Parliament and staffers to go on during the protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the capital earlier this year.
MPs agree to expedite passage of 'extreme intoxication' bill in House of Commons
The Liberal government has moved to expedite its 'extreme intoxication' bill in the House of Commons with a unanimous consent motion. Members of Parliament unanimously agreed today to pass Bill C-28 by this evening and to convene a study of the House justice committee this fall that would look at the implementation of the bill.
Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre reviewing vaccine requirement for Canadian Armed Forces
Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre is reviewing the Canadian military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate after a similar requirement for most other federal employees was suspended on Monday.
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
Prolonged sitting is bad for your health but there's a way to mitigate the risk, study finds
Sitting more than eight hours a day can increase the risk of heart disease and early death by 20 per cent, according to a new study co-authored by a B.C. professor.
Where you live in Canada is an indicator for skin cancer risk, study finds
Canadians living in southern and coastal parts of the country are at higher risk of developing a deadly form of skin cancer, according to a new study led by McGill University, which also found that rates of this type of cancer are also rising in Canada.
New artificial intelligence software can now create art from written prompts
A new piece of artificial intelligence software, called DALL-E 2, can instantly generate art from words, a function that one Toronto-based industrial designer said he considered to be “one of the jobs that was automation-proof.”
A 3,400-year-old city in Iraq emerges from underwater after an extreme drought
A sprawling 3,400-year-old city emerged in Iraq after a reservoir's water level swiftly dropped due to extreme drought.
NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal
NASA fuelled its huge moon rocket for the first time Monday and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak.
Cineplex introduces $1.50 booking fee for online ticket purchases
Moviegoers could be paying a little extra to see a film at a Cineplex theatre this summer. Canada's largest film exhibitor says it has introduced a new $1.50 booking fee that applies to each ticket purchased through its mobile app and website.
Stephen Colbert explains staff arrests at Capitol: 'This was first-degree puppetry'
Late-night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert says members of his staff including 'Triumph the Insult Comic Dog,' went to film a comedy segment tied to the January 6th hearings for two days last week in the congressional offices across from the Capitol.
Beyonce drops 'Break My Soul' and it's the dance track you need
Beyonce released her new single early on Monday and it's safe to say 'Break My Soul' did its part to break the internet.
Canadian job vacancies hit quarterly record high in Q1 led by demand in health sector
Job vacancies reached a record quarterly high of nearly one million in the first three months of 2022, continuing a trend started in the first quarter of 2016.
U.S. charitable giving hit record in 2021 but inflation looms
Charitable giving in the United States reached a record US$485 billion in 2021, though the increase did not keep pace with inflation, according to a report Tuesday offering a comprehensive look at American philanthropy.
This is what Toronto Pearson wants you to know as Canada's new travel rules come into effect
As Canada's travel rules ease, the country's largest airport says they are 'encouraged' by the loosening of restrictions, which came into effect on Monday.
Luxury market seen as growing in 2022 despite inflation, war
Neither inflation nor the war in Ukraine are threatening to take a bite out of the luxury fashion market, according to a study published Tuesday.
Evoking Diana, Prince William commits to homelessness cause
Prince William evoked his late mother Princess Diana's work for charity, as he described as 'eye-opening' selling copies on a London street of a magazine that helps to combat homelessness, saying he was committed to highlighting the problem.
Transgender athletes barred from international rugby league
Transgender athletes will be barred from women's international rugby league matches while the sport's governing body formulates its inclusion policy.
Hockey Canada grilled over alleged sexual assault, settlement
Hockey Canada executives were under fire Monday as parliamentarians grilled the organization over its handling of an alleged sexual assault four years ago that resulted in a settled lawsuit last month.
Watch the Miami Dolphins try to pronounce the name of their teammate's B.C. hometown
The Miami Dolphins posted video on social media recently showing their efforts to pronounce the name of teammate Jevon Holland's hometown of Coquitlam, B.C.
Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'
Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a 'mass layoff' violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts.
GM delivers 150 electric vans to FedEx
General Motors' electric delivery van subsidiary, BrightDrop, has delivered 150 vans to FedEx, the companies announced Tuesday. This comes after five of the vans were delivered to FedEx last December and it marks BrightDrop's first sizable delivery of vans.
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he will decide by the end of the week whether he would support a federal gasoline tax holiday, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.