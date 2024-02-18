These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella

Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The brands included in this recall are Compliments, Harman, Star Egg and No Name.

According to a government of Canada recall notice published Saturday, contaminated eggs may not look or smell spoiled but have the potential to make consumers sick.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with a weakened immune system could be susceptible to contract “serious and sometimes deadly infections,” Health Canada warned in the release.

Short-term symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Specific recall products include:

Compliments large size eggs

Harman medium size eggs

No Name large size white eggs

Star Eggs extra large and large size eggs

The specific serial number for recalled products can be found on Health Canada's website.

Certain brands of eggs recalled due to Salmonella - Canada.ca

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased one of these recalled products are advised to contact their retailer to confirm. They are also encouraged to either throw out these eggs or return them to the location they were purchased, says Health Canada.

The recall was triggered by test results from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).