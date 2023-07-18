Opponents of telescope development in Hawaii urge UN to hold Canada accountable

Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope rally at the Hawaii state Capitol on January 15, 2020 in Honolulu as lawmakers gathered for the opening day of the state Legislature. Canada is under fire for its support of a controversial telescope slated for development on Hawai'i Island over allegations the project violates Indigenous rights. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Audrey McAvoy) Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope rally at the Hawaii state Capitol on January 15, 2020 in Honolulu as lawmakers gathered for the opening day of the state Legislature. Canada is under fire for its support of a controversial telescope slated for development on Hawai'i Island over allegations the project violates Indigenous rights. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Audrey McAvoy)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Do you inherit debt from your parents?

After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.

'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country

With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social