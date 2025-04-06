ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Canadian scientist wins Breakthrough Prize for discovery of hormone used in Ozempic, Mounjaro

By The Canadian Press

Published

Dr. Daniel Drucker, an endocrinologist and clinician-scientist at the University of Toronto, as shown in this handout photo, won a 2025 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences on Saturday for his role in discovering the GLP-1 hormone used in Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro medications. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dianne Matthews


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.