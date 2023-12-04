NDP calling on Liberals to establish special immigration measures to help Canadians with families in Gaza
The federal NDP is urging the Liberals to immediately create special immigration measures to allow the evacuation of extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents in Gaza.
Joined by community organizations and family members with loved ones in the war-torn territory, the NDP also renewed its call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire during a press conference Monday.
More to come. ...
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, amid opposition parties calling his participation in a partisan event unacceptable and demanding further accountability.
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
Unity Acquisitions snaps up much of toy store Mastermind, 18 stores to close
Ailing toy retailer Mastermind GP Inc. says it has reached a deal to sell the bulk of its business to a company representing three big names in the Canadian retail world.
Dam threatens to burst in the Laurentians, residents evacuated from homes
People living in Chute-Saint-Philippe and Lac-des-Ecorces in the Laurentians are being asked to evacuate their homes due to potential infrastructure issues at the Kiamika dam and Morier dike.
Southern B.C. braces for heavy rain as atmospheric river makes landfall
An atmospheric river has made landfall in southern British Columbia, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Israel's military renewed calls Monday for mass evacuations from the southern town of Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in recent weeks, as it widened its ground offensive and bombarded targets across the Gaza Strip.
Health care in Canada could be more like Norway's, with some improvements: study
Canada is trailing behind other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries when it comes to both the number of physicians relative to the population, and its spending on primary care, according to a new analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'A lot' of COVID-19, flu circulating in Ontario right now: Moore
Ontario's top doctor says there is 'a lot' of COVID-19 circulating in the province right now, and levels of both that virus and influenza are on the rise.
'Ultra low-cost' Lynx Air coming to Ottawa this spring
A new budget option for travellers is coming to Ottawa, with Lynx Air announcing new flights from Ottawa starting next spring.
Man taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after early morning assault in Mechanicsville
One man has been arrested and another is being treated with critical injuries following an early morning assault in Ottawa's Mechanicsville neighbourhood.
Ottawa Public Library seeks $3 million for security to address increase in employee assaults and incidents
The Ottawa Public Library (OPL) wants to increase security at their branches because of an increase in dangerous incidents and assaults against staff.
OPP officer assaulted while breaking up fight
An officer was struck while breaking up a fistfight.
Dog and 6 puppies die in shed fire
A dog and six puppies died when a fire broke out in Elmvale Sunday afternoon.
Simcoe Muskoka health unit's new HealthSTATS data available to all
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has updated its HealthSTATS website to offer users a modern and efficient way to view local health data and information.
Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
Stop signs taken from rural intersections
Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for information after someone removed five stop signs from a rural road north of Fergus, Ont.
Person with camera reported looking into Waterloo window
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman in Waterloo reported a seeing a camera lens looking into her window.
Assault at Point Edward Christmas Village festivities
When officers arrived, they learned several young people were chased by a person with a baseball bat and the same person also showed a knife while interacting with kids.
Cause of high-rise fire under investigation in London
The fire reportedly originated in an attached parking garage, where it then spread to the lower floors.
What's Ontario's winter forecast this year? Here's what you need to know
Winter is coming, but what will that look like in Ontario? Well, El Niño could bring on a milder season than usual this year.
'We’re not here for pointing fingers': Inquest begins into 2019 OPP shooting of Tecumseh man
A coroner’s inquest started Monday into the OPP shooting of Tecumseh man.
Brampton man will return to Windsor courtroom for sentencing hearing
A date for a sentencing hearing has been picked for Kahli Johnson-Phillips, 27.
Windsor man dies in crash in Chatham-Kent
A 27-year-old Windsor man has died and three London area people were taken to hospital after a crash in Chatham-Kent.
Schools closed, more than 100,000 without electricity as snow falls in Quebec
Service is slowly being restored to homes in Quebec after nearly 25 cm of snow fell across the province.
Quebecers are not happy with Francois Legault: poll
Quebec's Francois Legault is the least popular premier in Canada, according to La Presse/Angus Reid poll.
Many N.S. schools closed, thousands without power due to heavy snow
Many Nova Scotians woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday morning which caused school closures, slippery roads and power outages.
Sticky, weighty snow totals more than 20 cm for parts of the Maritimes
There were snowy roads and plenty of work for snow blowers and shovels for parts of the Maritimes on Monday as the region contends with the first heavy snowfall of December.
Homeless advocates speak out after man dies in Dartmouth tent encampment
Questions are being asked about the recent death of a homeless man in Dartmouth, N.S.
Chad Allan, founding member of Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 80
Celebrated musician Chad Allan, who carved a place in Canadian rock music history as co-founder of iconic bands the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. He was 80.
‘It’s just devastating’: Family and friends remember slain victims in Langside shooting
Dozens of friends and family members gathered outside 143 Langside Street Sunday to remember the lives of their loved ones lost in last week’s deadly shooting.
Cross-border sugar donation for Winnipeg church stopped by Canadian customs
A Winnipeg church's attempt to spread holiday cheer amid a nationwide sugar shortage took an unexpected turn as their 500-pound sugar donation was turned away at the U.S. border this week.
Alberta calls Canada's proposal to cut methane emissions by 75% 'dangerous and unconstitutional'
Canada is aiming to cut methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by at least 75 per cent over the next six years, but the Alberta government said the rules would be “dangerous and unconstitutional.”
Calgary Transit's Red Line reopens after closures
After more than a week of alternate routes, passengers of the Red Line were able to resume their regular route Monday morning.
Alberta minister's son in critical condition after crash
The youngest children of an Alberta minister were injured in a crash last Friday.
Man killed by Edmonton police; watchdog investigating
Edmonton police shot a man who was reportedly approaching people with a knife on a downtown street Sunday evening.
Driver of stolen car hit by Valley Line Southeast train sought by police
The person who ran away after crashing into a Valley Line Southeast LRT train Monday morning was driving a stolen vehicle, according to Edmonton Police Service.
Vancouver doctor disappointed by B.C.'s plan for medical assistance in dying at St. Paul's Hospital
Last week, the B.C. government announced it would create a separate clinical space for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, but Dr. Jyothi Jayaraman says that it’s not a compromise.
Hundreds of B.C. businesses apply for vandalism fund
More than 600 businesses in B.C. have applied to a provincial rebate program to help prevent and repair damage from vandalism, according to the Ministry of Jobs and Economic Development.
Large pro-Israel rally planned for Parliament Hill on Monday
Prominent Jewish groups are set to host a rally on Parliament Hill this afternoon in solidarity with Israel.
This Canadian couple used surrogacy to have a child. Here's what they want you to know
Families that need help conceiving a child are met with financial burdens that should be covered through government health care and insurance, advocates say.
Naloxone: What to know about the opioid overdose-reversing drug, free across Canada
Health Canada has called the opioid crisis one of the most serious public health threats in recent history, and an addictions specialist says everyone can play a part in helping reduce the death toll. All it takes is access to naloxone, a life-saving medication that temporarily reverses an opioid overdose.
'That's the real thing': Edmonton man makes rare meteorite find
In October 2022, Doug Olsen was folding laundry in his southeast Edmonton home when he was startled by the loud bang of a meteorite landing on his roof.
Not so dead as a dodo: 'De-extinction' plan to reintroduce bird to Mauritius
An audacious collaboration between geneticists and conservationists plans to bring back the extinct dodo and reintroduce it to its once-native habitat in Mauritius.
Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok blocked by judge who says it's unconstitutional
Montana's first-in-the-nation law banning the video-sharing app TikTok in the state was blocked Thursday, one month before it was set to take effect, by a federal judge who called the measure unconstitutional.
Spotify axes 17 per cent of workforce in third round of layoffs this year
Spotify says it's axing 17 per cent of its global workforce, the music streaming service's third round of layoffs this year as it moves to slash costs while focusing on becoming profitable.
Ryan Reynolds ugly holiday sweater campaign for SickKids is back featuring Auston Matthews
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with Maple Leafs star Austin Matthews as part of his annual ugly holiday sweater fundraiser for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.
Review: The long KISS goodbye ends at New York's Madison Square Garden, but avatars loom
It's the end of the road for KISS. But it's not the end of KISS. The hard-rocking quartet from New York City played final live concerts Friday and Saturday at Madison Square Garden, culminating a half century of rocking and rolling all night and partying every day.
Canada's telecom sector awaiting key regulatory decisions after transformative year
Canada's telecom sector faced a significant shakeup in 2023 after Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne handed down a mandate requiring the CRTC to prioritize consumer rights, affordability, competition and universal access.
Serene Chinese boarding school named 'World Building of the Year'
A Chinese boarding school designed to let students unwind and “waste time mindfully” has been named 2023’s World Building of the Year.
Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year
Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone's ability to attract or seduce another person.
Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises
While many Jewish Canadians prepare to light menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah starting Thursday, some say the Israel-Hamas war coupled with a rise in antisemitism may dim the festival of lights.
Sinclair, Schmidt look to make the most of their final camp, game with Canada
Tuesday's friendly against Australia will mark the 331st international outing for Christine Sinclair, the 226th for Sophie Schmidt, and the last for both. Veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod, who announced her international retirement in January, is also being honoured Tuesday but says she will watch from the sidelines.
IIHF mandates use of neck laceration protectors on all levels of its competitions
The International Ice Hockey Federation has mandated the use of a neck laceration protector at all levels of its competitions.
Goalkeeper Erin McLeod in good company for B.C. Place Stadium farewell
Erin McLeod joins Christine Sinclair and Sophie Schmidt in the spotlight Tuesday at B.C. Place Stadium.
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
New U.S. rules, aimed at curbing China, could limit tax credits for electric vehicles
The Biden administration proposed new rules Friday that could make it harder for electric vehicles to qualify for a full US$7,500 federal tax credit, complicating efforts to meet President Joe Biden's goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030.