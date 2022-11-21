Last year saw highest rate of gang-related homicides in 16 years: Statistics Canada
Data from Statistics Canada show there was an increase in homicides in 2021 and nearly one-quarter of the killings were connected to gangs.
There were 788 homicides in the country last year -- up three per cent from 2020 -- and 184 of those were gang related.
It marks the highest rate of gang-related homicides since 2005.
The agency says firearms were the most common weapon used in homicides.
Saskatchewan had the highest homicide rate, up nine per cent from 2020.
The rate of Indigenous victims across the country remained disproportionately high -- six times higher than non-Indigenous people.
Black and South Asian people also had higher rates of being victims of homicide.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Invoking Emergencies Act was 'indeed required': Key moments from CSIS' convoy commission testimony
The final week of public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests kicked off on Monday with testimony from a panel of the highest-level security and intelligence officials in the country.
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
BREAKING | Unlicensed Vancouver daycare operator sentenced in tragic Baby Mac case
The operator of the unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where 16-month-old Macallan Saini died five years ago has been handed a 20-month jail sentence.
Ottawa announces $250-million grant to help homeowners switch to heat pumps
Canadians will soon be able to apply to a $250-million grant program aimed at helping them stop heating their homes with oil and switch to electric heat pumps, the federal government announced Monday.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Prince Rupert, B.C. mall shooting: RCMP
Mounties in Prince Rupert, B.C., say one person is dead and another has been critically injured in a shooting in the Ocean Centre Mall.
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress tells customers to stop using products
A luxury laundry detergent and home cleaning company, whose products are sold in Canada, is telling customers to stop using dozens of products that may contain 'elevated levels of bacteria.'
WATCH LIVE | Minister Bill Blair on the stand at Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is testifying before the Public Order Emergency Commission, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
Last year saw highest rate of gang-related homicides in 16 years: Statistics Canada
Data from Statistics Canada show there was an increase in homicides in 2021 and nearly one-quarter of the killings were connected to gangs.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
Toronto
-
Ontario officer forced to work 60 unpaid hours after post about wife's 'Freedom Convoy' video
An Ontario police officer has been ordered to work an additional 60 hours after taking aim at the police chief on Instagram.
-
Toronto Pearson recommends these travel tips ahead of 'very busy' holiday season
Anyone who is jetting away for the holidays is advised to give themselves extra time and arrive early at the airport. Here's what else you need to know when travelling this season.
-
Ontario education minister sheds light on tentative CUPE deal
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that a tentative agreement reached with CUPE over the weekend will provide the union’s lowest paid members with a 'significant pay increase' that equals out to about 4.2 per cent annually.
Ottawa
-
Hate mail may persuade new trustees to vote against mask mandate, trustee fears
Ottawa public school principals estimate fewer than 10 per cent of students are wearing masks in some schools, as trustees prepare to debate whether masks should be mandatory in schools.
-
Firefighters rescue snake, two cats from three-alarm fire in Centretown West
Ottawa firefighters rescued several animals from a three-alarm fire in Centretown West on Monday.
-
CTV and MOVE 100's Toy Mountain campaign kicks off in Ottawa
The community is coming together to make Christmas the most wonderful time of the year for all families in the capital, with CTV and MOVE 100’s annual Toy Mountain campaign to support the Salvation Army.
Barrie
-
OPP seize over $56,000 worth of drugs in large arrest
After a lengthy investigation, multiple arrests have been made in a drug trafficking situation in Fenelon Falls.
-
Here's why your leaf bags still haven't been collected
Frustration continues to grow for Barrie residents, with the city still several weeks behind in collecting yard waste.
-
Bradford woman accused of hitting parked car, driving onto lawn while impaired
Police arrested a Bradford woman accused of being impaired and driving onto a front lawn over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
One dead after single-vehicle crash near Mount Forest
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Monday just south of Mount Forest.
-
Ontario education minister sheds light on tentative CUPE deal
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that a tentative agreement reached with CUPE over the weekend will provide the union’s lowest paid members with a 'significant pay increase' that equals out to about 4.2 per cent annually.
London
-
London police respond after 'report of a stabbing at a school'
A female is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed in London, according to police. Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a report of a stabbing at a school in the 500-block of Dundas Street near William Street.
-
92 bylaw penalties laid against London tow truck businesses
London’s bylaw enforcement officers have laid 92 charges against local tow truck companies. According to a release from the city, a proactive tow truck business license enforcement initiative resulted in in 92 by-law penalties and 10 warnings against 12 towing firms.
-
Bright fireball lights up Ontario sky, may have dropped meteorites in Niagara: Western University
In a truly out of this world sight, a small asteroid hurdling towards Earth was tracked by scientists for three hours where its trajectory brought it over the skies of southern Ontario over the weekend, according to London, Ont.’s Western University.
Windsor
-
Police release suspect vehicle photo after 33-year-old man dies in hit-and-run crash
Windsor police say a 33-year-old man has died after a hit-and run collision over the weekend.
-
Windsor named on list of cities taking climate action
The City of Windsor has been recognized by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) as one of 123 A List cities and counties in the world that are taking bold leadership on environmental action and transparency.
-
Windsor driver busted going 171 km/hr on Highway 401: OPP
OPP say a 31-year-old Windsor driver is facing charges after getting caught going 171 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
Montreal
-
Coroner's inquest into death of Montreal firefighter begins with rescued boater
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter began Monday morning in Joliette, Que. by hearing from one of the boaters Lacroix was trying to save when he died.
-
Montreal committee says toppled statue of John A. Macdonald should not be put back
A City of Montreal committee is recommending that a toppled statue of Canada's first prime minister should not be reinstated in a downtown park.
-
'They killed him:' Family of Montreal man shot by police still seeking answers
The family of a 38-year-old man killed by Montreal police two months ago held a rally on Sunday to amplify their calls for answers. Ronny Kay, a financial advisor from Nuns' Island in Montreal, was fatally shot during an SPVM intervention on Sept. 17. His family is still questioning the circumstances surrounding his death.
Atlantic
-
Red Cross has distributed $27 million in Fiona donations, most to Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
The Canadian Red Cross has distributed most of the millions raised to help those affected by post-tropical storm Fiona, and almost all of the money has gone to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
-
P.E.I. potato farmers still hurting after last year's export ban to the United States
Potato farmers in Prince Edward Island are feeling the impact of lost customers one year after table potato shipments to the United States were banned for four months.
-
Halifax police on scene of barricaded person in city's south end, no threat to public
Police are on scene of a barricaded person in Halifax's south end Monday afternoon, but say there is no threat to public safety.
Winnipeg
-
As respiratory viruses surge in Manitoba, here's how you can protect yourself
Respiratory viruses are on the rise in Manitoba and across the country, with influenza, COVID-19 and RSV putting a strain on the health-care system, especially the Children’s Hospital.
-
Bombers' Collaros makes no excuses, credits Argonauts after Grey Cup loss
Quarterback Zach Collaros made no excuses after the Toronto Argonauts upset the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 Sunday in the CFL title game.
-
Leon Fontaine, leader of Springs Church, passes away
Springs Church leader Pastor Leon Fontaine has died.
Calgary
-
Layoff notices served to nearly all unionized workers at Calgary Loblaw distribution centre: union
The union representing workers at a Loblaw distribution centre in northeast Calgary says nearly all of its members received layoff notices in the midst of contract negotiations.
-
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
-
Heritage Park's Once Upon A Christmas returns for the holiday season
Traditional carols, delicious treats and a visit with the jolly old elf Saint Nick are all part of the holiday fun at Heritage Park as Once Upon A Christmas returns for the holidays.
Edmonton
-
U of A staff ask administration to bring back campus mask mandate
The University of Alberta's administration has been asked to bring back a mask mandate on campus.
-
17 properties in Edmonton area to be searched as part of 'property crime' investigation: police
Residents of a city about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton are being told to expect "heavy police presence" as multiple police agencies carry out more than a dozen search warrants over the next few days.
-
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
Vancouver
-
Toddler found dead in Kelowna home, RCMP investigating
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating after a toddler was found dead at a home in the city Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unlicensed Vancouver daycare operator sentenced in tragic Baby Mac case
The operator of the unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where 16-month-old Macallan Saini died five years ago has been handed a 20-month jail sentence.
-
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Prince Rupert, B.C. mall shooting: RCMP
Mounties in Prince Rupert, B.C., say one person is dead and another has been critically injured in a shooting in the Ocean Centre Mall.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Minister Bill Blair on the stand at Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is testifying before the Public Order Emergency Commission, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
-
Invoking Emergencies Act was 'indeed required': Key moments from CSIS' convoy commission testimony
The final week of public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests kicked off on Monday with testimony from a panel of the highest-level security and intelligence officials in the country.
-
Trudeau announces appointment of three more senators to represent Ontario
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of three new senators to represent Ontario, bringing vacancies in the Senate down to a dozen
Health
-
Sperm counts may be declining globally, review finds, adding to debate over male fertility
Over the past 50 years, human sperm counts appear to have fallen by more than 50 per cent around the globe, according to an updated review of medical literature.
-
Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, Born on Oct. 31 of this year, originate from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the U.S. National Embryo Donation Center.
-
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
NASA's Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the back side and passing within128 kilometres on its way to a record-breaking lunar orbit.
-
Bright fireball lights up Ontario sky, may have dropped meteorites in Niagara: Western University
In a truly out of this world sight, a small asteroid hurdling towards Earth was tracked by scientists for three hours where its trajectory brought it over the skies of southern Ontario over the weekend, according to London, Ont.’s Western University.
-
Amid Musk Twitter chaos, athletes & celebs cope just like us
As fake accounts continue to pay for the 'verified' blue checkmark on Twitter, celebrities and athletes are coping with the chaos just like the rest of us.
Entertainment
-
Jay Leno released from the hospital after burn injuries
Jay Leno has been discharged from the hospital after sustaining burn injuries about nine days ago.
-
Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' actress, has died at age 47
Nicki Aycox, who played Meg Masters on the CW series "Supernatural," died last week, her family announced. She was 47.
-
Chris Hemsworth receives 'strong indication' of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming new show
Chris Hemsworth embarked on a personal and physically demanding journey for his new series 'Limitless' that ultimately led to a sobering discovery.
Business
-
Crude oil tumbles on report that OPEC plus could hike production
Crude oil prices slumped to a 10-month low Monday on a report that OPEC plus may hike output at its next meeting.
-
S&P/TSX composite down as oil prices drop and energy sector falls
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector as the price of oil moved lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
-
P.E.I. potato farmers still hurting after last year's export ban to the United States
Potato farmers in Prince Edward Island are feeling the impact of lost customers one year after table potato shipments to the United States were banned for four months.
Lifestyle
-
A collection of privately-owned Canadian masterpieces will soon be up for auction
Historical and famous paintings by Canadian artists are up for auction, including works by Paul Kane, Tom Thomson and Emily Carr.
-
Nestle's Nespresso to sell paper-based compostable coffee pods
Nestle's Nespresso coffee business is launching paper-based compostable capsules to attract customers put off by the Swiss packaged food giant's metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill.
-
U.S. Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?
The company that makes Jack Daniel's is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sports
-
Bombers' Collaros makes no excuses, credits Argonauts after Grey Cup loss
Quarterback Zach Collaros made no excuses after the Toronto Argonauts upset the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 Sunday in the CFL title game.
-
Novak Djokovic matches Federer's record with 6th ATP Finals title
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb.
-
Women's protests overshadow Iran's World Cup loss to England
Iran's players didn't sing their national anthem and didn't celebrate their goals. In the stands, many Iranian fans showed solidarity with the protest movement that has roiled the country for months.
Autos
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.