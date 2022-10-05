Lack of donations, high inflation crippling food banks this Thanksgiving
Food banks in Canada are noticing fewer food items being donated this fall.
In the past, Canadians have donated generously to their community food banks, food centres and charities, ensuring the most vulnerable have food on their tables during holidays.
This year, amid high inflation rates, food banks believe many are trying to keep food on their own table, resulting in fewer item donations.
Between September and December, food banks across Canada kick off holiday food drives, hoping to gather food for families to enjoy in the cooler months and accepting monetary donations to buy items in bulk. But less food being donated means more of it needs to be purchased.
“We've raised more money than last year, but not enough to feed the number of people who now need us,” Meghan Nicholls, CEO of the Mississauga Food Bank, told CTVNews.ca in an interview Wednesday. “We're over the $600,000 mark again, but this year, instead of needing $500,000, we need $1.5 million.”
Thanks to rising food prices and 60 per cent more clients than pre-pandemic levels, the Ontario-based food bank says it is desperate for donations.
Inflation declined to seven per cent year-over-year in August, according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada, but people across the country are still grappling with the increased cost of goods from gas to food. During the holiday season alone, some staples usually spread across the dinner table have increased exponentially in price.
A previous article by CTVNews.ca reported how the price of some Thanksgiving staples have increased as much as 22 per cent this year compared to last year, according to data compiled by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab. Turkey alone has increased by an average of 15 per cent compared to last year, the data reads.
As Canadians pinch their wallets, there is less to give to charities like the Mississauga Food Bank.
“We've been able to offset the lower amounts of community donations by purchasing food and getting it donated from corporations or wholesalers,” Nicholls said. “But there is a limit to that, and we're having to spend heavily to do that.”
Nicholls highlighted the fact that the Mississauga Food Bank has been the recipient of generous donations from the community over the last two years. She appreciates the situation the food bank is in may not be the same for all organizations across the country.
“For small food banks in some communities who perhaps didn't receive more than they needed during COVID, now they don't have that cushion to fall back on now that the general public isn't thinking about those donations like they did during COVID,” she explained.
Those small communities are spread across Canada but are concentrated in the northern territories, like Nunavut, where 46.1 per cent of households reported moderate to severe food insecurity in 2020, according to PROOF, a University of Toronto report on food insecurity in Canada.
“We have seen a really, really drastic increase in demand over the last year,” Rachel Blais, executive director of the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre, told CTVNews.ca over the phone Wednesday. “From January on, demand for our daily meal has risen on average by about 12 per cent every month.”
The community food centre not only provides nutritious meals for the 7,500-person community in Iqaluit, but also helps connect clients with social services and provides cooking classes.
Blais said the summer months are usually quieter because the community is able to hunt and gather food, but this year she said the numbers are “startling.” After the Canada Recovery Benefit ended in October 2021, which gave supplementary income to people who didn’t qualify for employment insurance benefits, she noticed an increase in demand.
“This time last year, we were serving about 150 meals a day on average. Right now, we're serving between 450 to 500 meals a day,” she said.
The northern community has been drastically impacted by inflation this year, as many products are already at a premium price because due to shipping challenges. Previously, Blais said, the food centre could purchase an 18-kilogram case of bananas in July 2021 for $18.72, but by June 2022 it cost $40.87.
“Prior to COVID, prior to inflation rates starting to rise … the most current stat that we have is that 77.6 per cent of Inuit over the age of 15 are experiencing food insecurity,” Blais said. “So, food insecurity in Nunavut was already called the longest-lasting public health emergency in Canadian history.”
Not only is it difficult to continue to access healthy food for the community at a reasonable price, but Blais also said the demand has reached capacity for the small organization. Usually, food centre staff are able to provide one hot meal a day to community members, but now as more people turn towards the centre, food goes more quickly.
“What we have had to do is we've had to have a backup, essentially of a couple hundred sandwiches, some fruit and granola bars, that people can take and go because … we don't have any more space on our stoves to put another pot of soup,” Blais said.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lack of donations, high inflation crippling food banks this Thanksgiving
As the holiday season approaches, food banks across Canada are desperate for donations due to an increasing amount of clients. As inflation hits all Canadians, those who feel the impact most are the vulnerable communities with the highest food insecurity rates.
Aerial footage shows killer whales hunting great white sharks
In the first footage of its kind, scientists captured the moment a pod of orcas hunted great white sharks in South Africa.
A dating app for Conservatives is now live, and already facing backlash
“No democrats!” multiple women say when asked what they're looking for in an advertisement for the Right Stuff, a dating app for Conservatives backed by Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, which launched in the U.S. last week.
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization. The provincial federation confirmed that its board of directors adopted a motion Tuesday night saying it does not believe Hockey Canada's current structure can change hockey culture.
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Tom Mulcair: What Legault's win might mean for the future of Canada
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Toronto
-
Man killed in stabbing at Toronto park remembered as humble, funny and sweet
A man has died in hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s Allan Gardens park Tuesday evening.
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario will be allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers starting on Thursday. There are a few things businesses and consumers need to know.
-
Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. after threat about explosive device
A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. were evacuated Wednesday after police said they received information about a possible bomb threat.
Ottawa
-
City councillors in Ottawa may soon need to disclose personal relationships with staff
Ottawa city councillors may soon need to disclose personal relationships with city staff to the city’s integrity commissioner.
-
Cornwall, Ont. developer taking city to court for denied permits, affecting affordable housing
A Cornwall developer says a dispute with the city has stopped construction on numerous projects in the downtown core, including a plan to build 200 affordable housing units by 2026.
-
Sutcliffe pledging to keep to a 2 to 2.5 per cent property tax cap if elected mayor of Ottawa
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe said Wednesday that he would hold property tax increases to between 2 and 2.5 per cent in the first two years of his term, if he is elected mayor of Ottawa.
Barrie
-
Toronto Maple Leafs take training camp to cottage country
The Toronto Maple Leafs are sharpening their skills in cottage country with one week to go before the start of a new season.
-
Long-standing feud in Midland turns political
A long-standing feud between former members of the Midland Police Service and the town's police service's board has resurfaced less than three weeks before the municipal election.
-
Suspect charged with attempted murder in Huntsville, Ont. investigation
Police laid an attempted murder charge in connection with an investigation in Huntsville involving a dispute between two people where witnesses reported hearing a gunshot.
Kitchener
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
'It's been quite a problem:' Demolition begins a month after truck crashes into building
The process to remove a truck that crashed into a building in Atwood a month ago started on Wednesday, as portions of the building were torn down to help dislodge the truck.
-
Region of Waterloo warns about over-salting this winter
The Region of Waterloo is reminding business owners to start winterizing their property while avoiding over-salting surfaces.
London
-
Police identify suspect wanted in alleged 'hate-motivated' assault
London police have identified the woman who allegedly made racial comments and spat on an employee at a northwest London, Ont. business last month.
-
Nuclear emergency exercise simulates plane crash into Bruce reactor
It’s all hands on deck at Bruce Power this week, as Ontario’s largest nuclear plant simulates a nuclear catastrophe. Under this scenario, over 40 people are dead after a plane plows into the Bruce B Nuclear Generating Station. Crews are trying to contain any radiation leaks, all the while attempting to get the station up and running again in order to provide power to the rest of Ontario.
-
A message soaked in kerosene: Candidates vow they won’t be intimidated after sign tampering
Candidates for council seats in London, Ont. are vowing they won’t be intimidated after another spate of sign-tampering on the campaign trail.
Windsor
-
Radio pioneer becomes first Canadian inducted into U.S. Radio Hall of Fame
Windsor radio pioneer Rosalie Trombley was posthumously inducted into the U.S. Radio Hall of Fame this week.
-
UWindsor campus authorities increasing foot traffic after 2 students followed late at night
University of Windsor student Maria Parra says she feels "anxious" to walk on campus after two people were reportedly followed to their cars in separate incidents. In response, the university is taking steps to address student safety.
-
Gas prices on the way up again
The shock of Wednesday’s $0.10 increase is expected to carry over to Thursday, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
-
Small businesses will soon be able to charge new credit card fees — but not in Quebec
The new rule allowing businesses in Canada to pass credit card fees onto customers will not apply in Quebec.
Atlantic
-
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
-
White sand dunes, gem of P.E.I.'s central coast, severely damaged in Fiona
Post-tropical storm Fiona changed the coastline of Prince Edward Island forever, however nowhere is more obvious than the P.E.I. National Park on the island’s north shore.
-
'We're completely bleeding money': Fall River daycare latest casualty of growing crisis
After struggling financially for months, the owners of a Fall River childcare centre says the end is near: the doors will close next month.
Winnipeg
-
People who occupy public spaces in Winnipeg should be allowed to stay briefly: poll
More than one-third of Winnipeggers believe people who have occupied public spaces in the city should be allowed to stay there briefly, according to a recent poll.
-
Five more charged after encampment removed at Manitoba Legislature
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged five more people after an encampment was cleared at the Manitoba legislature on Tuesday.
-
MB Court of Appeal hears case of St. Andrews mayor removed from certain duties as election looms
A legal battle hangs over the race for mayor in the R.M. of St. Andrews north of Winnipeg, a dispute that on Wednesday reached the Manitoba Court of Appeal.
Calgary
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Suspect identified, sought for pair of arsons in Varsity
Police have put a name to a man believed to be behind a pair of arsons in the northwest Calgary community of Varsity.
-
Info on AllTrails app sending visitors off track in Kananaskis: Alberta Parks
Alberta Parks is warning visitors to Kananaskis country against relying solely on AllTrails, a crowd-sourced app, that the organization says has placed hikers in peril.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Restrictions on single-use plastic items, plastic bag ban coming to Edmonton in 2023
Edmonton restaurants will not be allowed to serve food in styrofoam containers and plastic shopping bags will be banned starting July 1, 2023.
-
'Pure, pure joy': Local woman fulfills lifelong dream of cheerleading at Elks game
Marni Panas has been going to Edmonton Elks games for decades, cheering on the team from the stands. This year, she decided to try something different and cheered them on from the field.
Vancouver
-
Lewd gestures, 'malicious lies' and a bag of dog feces in a car among allegations in B.C. neighbours' dispute
A dispute among neighbours that devolved into daily drive-by insults and accusations that a bag of dog feces was deliberately left in one person's car was adjudicated by B.C.'s small claims tribunal this week.
-
Vancouver man hid ownership stake in company by using fake names, regulator alleges
A Vancouver man used two false identities to conceal the fact that he owned nearly one-quarter of a publicly traded company's shares, according to the regulator of B.C.'s financial markets.
-
B.C. man says he was assaulted while counter-protesting anti-vaccine rally
A B.C. man who has been counter-protesting anti-vaccine rallies every Saturday for months says things took a violent turn last week when he was shoved into traffic, had his head slammed into the pavement, and was repeatedly struck in the face.
Politics
-
Canada should allow sale of foreign language-labelled children's medication in response to shortage, Conservatives say
The Conservatives are calling on the federal government to allow the importation and sale of foreign language-labelled versions of the same formulations of over-the-counter paediatric pain medication, in response to an ongoing nationwide shortage.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
-
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
Health
-
The pandemic has led to personality changes for some people, study finds
New research has found that people of varying demographics in the U.S. are showing changes in personality, including decreases in openness and agreeability, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador offering expat doctors $100,000 to come home to practise
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is offering up big money in an effort to entice doctors, nurses and paramedics working outside the province to move back home.
-
Parents, critics want action on kids' pain medication shortage as flu season sets in
Experts eyeing a shortage of some kids' pain and fever medications say there are several things governments, retailers and manufacturers can do to combat the months-long supply crunch, but they are up against soaring demand that is intensifying with cold and flu season.
Sci-Tech
-
Russian launches to space from U.S., 1st time in 20 years
For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine.
-
Driverless grocery delivery trucks now in Toronto
Loblaw Cos. Ltd and autonomous middle mile logistics company Gatik have teamed up to launch Canada’s first fully driverless grocery delivery truck.
-
Smacked asteroid's debris trail nearly 10,000 km long
The asteroid that got smacked by a NASA spacecraft is now being trailed by thousands of kilometres of debris from the impact.
Entertainment
-
Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family
The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the 'Rust' movie set in 2021, and Alec Baldwin have reached an undisclosed settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the actor and others, according to a statement released by the actor's attorney.
-
Kim Jung Gi, acclaimed comic book artist, dies at 47
Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi, who crafted sprawling, intricately detailed scenes with unbelievable speed, often before a live audience, has died at the age of 47.
-
Radio pioneer becomes first Canadian inducted into U.S. Radio Hall of Fame
Windsor radio pioneer Rosalie Trombley was posthumously inducted into the U.S. Radio Hall of Fame this week.
Business
-
Nearly 1-in-5 merchants considering credit card surcharge ahead of new rules: survey
A new survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says 19 per cent of small businesses are considering adding a surcharge on credit card transactions to offset processing fees, while most remain on the fence for fear of losing customers.
-
Driverless grocery delivery trucks now in Toronto
Loblaw Cos. Ltd and autonomous middle mile logistics company Gatik have teamed up to launch Canada’s first fully driverless grocery delivery truck.
-
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.
Lifestyle
-
Struggling with talking to kids about school assignments? Here's how to make it easy
Parents and guardians know it can be difficult to get a child to open up about how school is going. Vanessa Vakharia, founder and director of Toronto-based tutoring service The Math Guru, says there are easy ways to support children with learning.
-
Alberta hamlet of Cheadle now home to giant Cheetos statue
Cheetos has recently unveiled a giant Cheetos statue in Cheadle, Alta.
-
A dating app for Conservatives is now live, and already facing backlash
“No democrats!” multiple women say when asked what they're looking for in an advertisement for the Right Stuff, a dating app for Conservatives backed by Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, which launched in the U.S. last week.
Sports
-
Texas Rangers fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run offered US$2M for ball
The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered US$2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run.
-
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization. The provincial federation confirmed that its board of directors adopted a motion Tuesday night saying it does not believe Hockey Canada's current structure can change hockey culture.
-
Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits.
Autos
-
Why your car can get stolen and how to stop it in Ontario
Drivers are being alerted to an uptick in stolen cars. Here's how to avoid getting your car taken and a list of Ontario's most stolen vehicles.
-
Price at the gas pumps could rise more as OPEC Plus cuts production
Gasoline prices in Canada continue to creep higher ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend. According to retail fuel price tracking website GasBuddy.com, the national average price for regular gasoline as of midday Wednesday was 167.4 cents per litre.
-
Dutch students devise carbon-eating electric vehicle
The sporty all-electric car from the Netherlands resembles a BMW coupe, but is unique: It captures more carbon than it emits.