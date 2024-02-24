Canada

    • Info watchdog investigating record destruction allegations related to ArriveCan app

    Ottawa -

    The federal information watchdog says she will look into allegations about destruction of records related to the controversial ArriveCan app.

    In a statement late Friday, information commissioner Caroline Maynard said she has initiated an investigation into matters related to requesting and obtaining records regarding ArriveCan since March 2020.

    Maynard, an ombudsman for users of the Access to Information Act, provided no other specifics.

    She noted the access law contains strict confidentiality provisions to protect the integrity of her investigations.

    The federal government launched ArriveCan in April 2020 to track health and contact information for people entering Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to digitize customs and immigration declarations.

    Canada's auditor general said recently there was a "glaring disregard" for fundamental management and contracting practices as ArriveCan was developed and implemented.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024. 

