'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
“I am here because the first step of my penitential pilgrimage among you is that of again asking forgiveness, of telling you once more that I am deeply sorry. Sorry for the ways in which, regrettably, many Christians supported the colonizing mentality of the powers that oppressed the indigenous peoples. I am sorry,” said the Pope in his official apology on Monday.
"I ask forgiveness, in particular, for the ways in which many members of the Church and of religious communities cooperated, not least through their indifference, in projects of cultural destruction and forced assimilation promoted by the governments of that time, which culminated in the system of residential schools," he continued.
- Read more: First-hand accounts from residential school survivors
- Full itinerary of the papal visit, how to watch special coverage on CTVNews.ca
The Pope recalled the children-sized moccasins that were given to him at the Vatican meeting with First Nations delegations in March, saying the symbolism of the pair was a reminder of his sense “sorrow, indignation and shame.”
“The memory of those children is indeed painful; it urges us to work to ensure that every child is treated with love, honour and respect,” he said.
This apology comes more than seven years after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission released its calls to action. The 58th call to action from the commission called upon the Pope to issue an apology on Canadian soil for the Catholic Church's role in the residential school system.
Pressure on the Pope to come to Canada and issue an apology had been mounting after the discovery of 215 unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops B.C. last year, which was followed by similar discoveries at numerous other former residential school sites across the country.
Pope Francis said his visit would not take him to all communities he received an invitation to but acknowledged the pain felt across all Indigenous communities across Canada.
“Know that I am aware of the sufferings and traumas, the difficulties and challenges, experienced by the indigenous peoples in every region of this country. The words that I speak throughout this penitential journey are meant for every native community and person. I embrace all of you with affection,” he said.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission found that an estimated 150,000 Indigenous children attended the residential school system, mostly by force, from the late 1800s to 1996.
Of the 139 schools in the system, more than half had been run by the Catholic Church. The commission estimates that approximately 4,100 to 6,000 children died amid abuse and neglect while in the residential school system.
More coming
___
If you are a former residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419
Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Blair, Lucki deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | 'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
DEVELOPING | Suspect arrested after shooting with 'several victims' in Langley, B.C., that prompted emergency alerts
A suspect has been arrested after multiple people were shot in several locations throughout Langley, B.C. Monday morning, Mounties say.
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
WATCH LIVE | Blair, Lucki deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Storms cause significant damage across eastern Ontario; tornado suspected
Crews from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating to determine whether tornadoes are responsible for damage across eastern Ontario following storms Sunday night.
Adults who exercise 150 to 600 minutes a week live longer: study
A new study published by the American Heart Association suggests that adults who regularly engage in moderate or vigorous exercise for 150 to 600 minutes a week have a significantly reduced risk of mortality.
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces back-to-school plan to 'catch up' from pandemic
The Ontario government has released a plan to help students catch up following two years of interrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
These are the 10 most expensive homes in Ontario
Ten of the 25 most expensive homes in Canada’s largest cities, worth millions of dollars, are based in Ontario, a new report has revealed.
-
Clean up underway after wild storm sweeps through parts of Ontario
An investigation is now underway to determine whether a tornado may have touched down east of Peterborough on Sunday night.
Ottawa
-
Storms cause significant damage across eastern Ontario; tornado suspected
Crews from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating to determine whether tornadoes are responsible for damage across eastern Ontario following storms Sunday night.
-
LIVE
LIVE | 'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Damaged overhead wires force part of LRT offline
Damage to the overhead wires on Ottawa’s Confederation Line LRT is getting the blame for disrupted service Monday morning.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating deadly boating collision with swimmer in Muskoka
Police divers recovered the body of a swimmer in Lake Rosseau early Monday morning.
-
Barrie police arrest Quebec man accused in several local scams
Police arrested a Quebec man in connection with several recent frauds in the Barrie area known as the Grandparent Scam.
-
Simcoe County expands trails across the region
Simcoe County envisions trails linking together and stretching across more of the region regardless of municipal boundaries.
Kitchener
-
Berry Vrbanovic announces run for a third term as Kitchener's mayor
Berry Vrbanovic announced he is running for re-election in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
Ontario announces back-to-school plan to 'catch up' from pandemic
The Ontario government has released a plan to help students catch up following two years of interrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
London police say death of person found in open field not considered suspicious
The body found in an open field in London has been identified as a woman, according to police.
-
-
Arson investigation in St. Thomas
Police in St. Thomas are investigating after an empty barn near the roundabout on Talbot Hill was set on fire.
Windsor
-
Passport progress: Canada rolls out new website to track delays
“It’s useless information to me,” says one Windsorite stuck in line, outside waiting on the street to get into the CIBC building downtown.
-
Person of interest sought in relation to fatal Leamington fire: OPP
Essex County OPP is asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in a fatal fire investigation.
-
Essex County OPP kept busy with impaired drivers over the weekend
Essex County OPP arrested three drivers over the weekend for impaired driving.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
Quebec Cree community skipping Pope's visit, focusing on healing activities at former residential school
The Cree community of Chisasibi that is undergoing an investigation into possible graves near two residential schools on its territory will not be sending a delegation to meet with Pope Francis in the provincial capital.
-
LIVE
LIVE | 'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Atlantic
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Blair, Lucki deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senior Mountie who oversaw investigation into N.S. mass shooting testifies at inquiry
The senior Mountie in charge of the investigation into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia is testifying today at a public inquiry.
Winnipeg
-
Pope Francis apologizes for excluding Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during pilgrimage
Pope Francis has apologized for not being able to attend multiple Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during his penitential pilgrimage to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
-
Woman arrested for attempting to stab bus driver: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service arrested a 41-year-old woman after she allegedly attempted to stab a bus driver over the weekend.
-
LIVE
LIVE | 'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Calgary
-
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
-
Mechanical issue stops CTrain travel between Sunnyside and Lions Park Station
A mechanical issue is causing some slowdowns for commuters who use the Red Line LRT.
-
Alberta, Calgary see rise in COVID-19 cases as large events return
The lack of restrictions and return of large events could be behind Alberta’s latest rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a Calgary developmental biologist.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | Pope Francis live updates: Day 2 in the Edmonton area
On Monday, the Pope will visit the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis and Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in downtown Edmonton.
-
LIVE
LIVE | 'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Everything you need to know about the Pope's visit to a former Canadian residential school site today
The head of the Catholic church is expected Monday to attend the site of one of Canada's former residential schools and apologize to Indigenous peoples for its role in the assimilative system. Here's what you need to know.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Suspect arrested after shooting with 'several victims' in Langley, B.C., that prompted emergency alerts
A suspect has been arrested after multiple people were shot in several locations throughout Langley, B.C. Monday morning, Mounties say.
-
Heat warnings cover most of B.C. with temperatures expected to reach 40 C in some areas
British Columbians are being advised to brace for extreme heat this week as Environment Canada issued heat warnings covering most of the province.
-
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Blair, Lucki deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Minister questioned over need for more telecom oversight as MPs probe Rogers outage
Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne faced questions about further government oversight for telecom companies during a committee meeting today about Rogers Communications Inc.'s massive system outage earlier this month
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh 'optimistic' following first visit to N.W.T.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is confident there are tangible solutions to challenges facing the North following his first trip to the Northwest Territories.
Health
-
With ERs on the brink, doctors explain what patients should consider before they go
A health-care staffing crisis and another wave of COVID-19 are pushing emergency departments across Canada to the brink, with wait times hitting new highs and several hospitals recently being forced to temporarily close their ERs.
-
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
-
Adults who exercise 150 to 600 minutes a week live longer: study
A new study published by the American Heart Association suggests that adults who regularly engage in moderate or vigorous exercise for 150 to 600 minutes a week have a significantly reduced risk of mortality.
Sci-Tech
-
China adds science laboratory to its orbiting space station
China added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months.
-
Private browsing may not protect you as much as you think
For years, the most popular internet browsers have included options to search for and visit websites in 'private' modes. But clicking the 'private' browsing option might not protect you as much as you think, some privacy experts say.
-
Chess-playing robot breaks boy's finger at Moscow tournament
A chess-playing robot broke a boy's finger during a match in Russia last week, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation told state news agency TASS media.
Entertainment
-
Adele announces new dates for her Las Vegas residency
After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, Adele has now announced that she has officially rescheduled her Las Vegas shows.
-
Joni Mitchell surprises Newport Folk Festival with first full set in decades
Joni Mitchell gave the Newport Folk Festival audience the surprise of a lifetime on Sunday when she played her first full live set in more than two decades.
-
'Titanic' and 'The Omen' actor David Warner dies at 80
David Warner, a versatile British actor whose roles ranged from Shakespearean tragedies to sci-fi cult classics, has died. He was 80.
Business
-
Stocks off to mixed start as investors wait for Fed meeting
Stocks on Wall Street were mixed in morning trading Monday, as investors braced for a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve this week where it's expected the central bank will raise interest rates sharply to combat inflation.
-
Mustard seed shortage sends seed prices soaring, curbs some supply of condiment
A mustard seed shortage is driving up prices and could leave some store shelves with scant supply before the new harvest hits markets this fall, industry experts say.
-
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
Lifestyle
-
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
-
Disney changes name of 'fairy godmothers' in U.S. theme parks to gender-neutral 'apprentices' to be more inclusive, company says
Disney's 'fairy godmothers' who dress up children as princesses and knights at its U.S. theme parks are now called 'apprentices,' a gender-neutral term which is part of its efforts to be more inclusive, the company said on Friday.
-
Adults who exercise 150 to 600 minutes a week live longer: study
A new study published by the American Heart Association suggests that adults who regularly engage in moderate or vigorous exercise for 150 to 600 minutes a week have a significantly reduced risk of mortality.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada releases plan to combat 'toxic' culture ahead of parliamentary hearings
Hockey Canada has released a plan to combat the 'toxic' culture in its sport a day before the start of a second round of parliamentary hearings into the organization's handling of sexual assault complaints.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title
Brooke Henderson's six-year wait for a second major championship title is over after winning the Evian Championship.
-
Canadian women's rugby team defeats Italy in long-awaited home game in Langford, B.C.
A strong second-half performance by a rejuvenated Canadian side gave the hosts a 34-24 victory over Italy in a women's international rugby 15s test match at Starlight Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Autos
-
From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers
On CTVNews.ca, Heather Wright profiles Demi Chalkias, a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports and is blazing a trail in a sport still largely dominated by men.
-
Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd
Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion.
-
Elliott given Pocono win after Hamlin, Busch disqualified
In an extraordinary decision for a NASCAR Cup Series race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin had his Pocono win thrown out and runner-up and teammate Kyle Busch also was disqualified after their Toyotas failed inspections.