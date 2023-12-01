Here's what parents and youth can do to prevent or deal with sextortion
With sextortion being a growing problem in Canada, there are tips and resources online to help parents, caregivers and youth address it.
According to Cybertip.ca, reports of sextortion to the Canadian tip line rose 150 per cent. Sextortion is a form of blackmail where predators threaten to publicly release a victim's sexual content if the person does not provide money or more intimate images or video.
Concerns about sextortion have resurfaced following the suicide of a 12-year-old boy in British Columbia. Prince George RCMP said the boy was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence on Oct. 12. They said they believe the boy killed himself because he was a victim of sextortion.
The most important advice for parents and caregivers, according to the Canadian government's public safety website, is to be aware of what's happening with youth and speak regularly with them.
Tell them you are available to talk any time and that it's OK to come to you with any problems, even if they think they made a mistake, though they may be reluctant to open up, according to the government’s online resource.
Other tips include speaking to young people about online safety, privacy, establishing boundaries, healthy relationships and consent, using use real-life examples they can relate to. The government's resource also says to encourage youth not to give in to pressure and stop communicating with anyone who threatens them or makes them feel uncomfortable.
PARENTS ENCOURAGED TO START CONVERSATIONS EARLY
Carol Todd of Port Coquitlam, B.C., says the conversations about online safety including sextortion should begin early. Her teenage daughter, Amanda, died by suicide after years of bullying and cyberstalking in 2012.
"The kids need to know this is for the safety of them and not give the eye-roll," she said in an email to CTVNews.ca. "Many times I have been asked, ‘At what age should we begin these talks at home?' There are no age limits when it comes to safety in the digital world."
Paul Davis, a social media and online safety educator, based in Vaughan, Ont., says it's critical for victims to seek help and for parents to have a relationship with their children so they're not afraid to talk about this problem.
"One of the key messages I leave parents is the relationship you have with your child is paramount,” Davis said in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca. “Children must not be afraid to approach their parents and guardians if they encounter any situation. And the reason some kids have tragically taken their lives is perhaps they were afraid of how their parents may have responded to the matter."
To help put a stop to the incidents, he said, educating youth is key – particularly advising them not to take intimate photos of themselves and share them online because "the internet never forgets."
"You want to prevent sextortion? You don't take a picture of your body," Davis said. "If you understand how technology works, you don't take pictures and transmit them. There's no such thing as doing it safely. There's no such thing as 'no one will know.' Yes, once it's out there, that picture is in the hands of someone who can misuse it against you."
YOUTH URGED TO REACH OUT FOR HELP
Those under the age of 18 who have experienced online sexual violence, such as sextortion, can reach out to NeedHelpNow.ca, which is owned and operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection Inc. and supported by Bell. CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.
NeedHelpNow.ca can help get accounts suspended or removed and connect victims with more services in their area such counselling, therapy and peer support.
Youth with thoughts of suicide or self-harm are encouraged to call Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868 for immediate support.
According to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, a naked photo or video of anyone under 18 years old is child pornography.
To avoid being a victim, the charity said youth should never give in to the threat, stop all forms of communication with the individual, including blocking and deactivating accounts, and speak to an adult they trust about the problem.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Suspect pleads guilty to one charge in Calgary terrorism case
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. House expels New York Rep. George Santos. It's just the sixth expulsion in the chamber's history
The U.S. House voted Friday to expel GOP Rep. George Santos, a historic vote that will make the New York congressman the sixth lawmaker ever to be expelled from the chamber.
Here's what parents and youth can do to prevent or deal with sextortion
With sextortion being a growing problem in Canada, there are tips and resources online to help parents, caregivers and youth address it.
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' threaten to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are threatening to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
More salmonella-contaminated fruits pulled amid outbreak: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items that got taken off the shelves this week
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court rules
Lawsuits against Donald Trump brought by Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the U.S. Capitol riot, can move forward, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.
Pfizer nixes more study of twice-daily obesity pill treatment that made many patients nauseous
Pfizer shares sank Friday when the drugmaker said it would abandon a twice-daily obesity treatment after more than half the patients in a clinical trial stopped taking it.
Appeal rejected in case of man who had duffel bag with 100 lbs. of cannabis
In a ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the appeal of a man who was found with 100 lbs. of cannabis near Banff in 2017.
'Dramatic' increases in younger Canadians' deaths contributed to our reduced life expectancy
Amid a declining life expectancy across the country, new national data released this week show that years on from the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 and the opioid crisis have had lasting impacts on life and death in Canada.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
Toronto
-
Worker dies after falling from home in Toronto's east end
A man is dead after he fell approximately two stories while working on an East York home on Friday morning, police say.
-
Ontario real estate law update with open bidding option enters into force
New rules for Ontario real estate are coming into force that are meant to provide more clarity and choice for buyers and sellers, though they don't go as far as some had hoped.
-
Fines for parking illegally in Toronto lots increased today. Here's what you need to know
The fines for drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property have increased today.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo bus drives off the road following collision in Ottawa's east end
A man was transported to hospital and three people were treated at the scene after a collision involving an OC Transpo bus resulted in the bus driving off the road and onto the sidewalk and grass.
-
Ottawa man, 38, charged with child pornography and extortion offences
A 38-year-old Ottawa man was arrested for allegedly extorting a 17-year-old girl from the United States for child pornography.
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
Barrie
-
Driver escapes single-vehicle crash relatively unscathed
One person managed to escape a serious collision near the border of Barrie and Oro-Medonte Thursday evening relatively unscathed.
-
Here's when to expect Essa Road under Highway 400 to be closed for bridge demolition
A section of Essa Road under Highway 400 from Fairview Road to Ardagh Road will be temporarily closed to complete the Essa Road bridge demolition.
-
Record-setting RVH 50/50 win brings joy to Barrie family coping with unimaginable loss
More than two years after a loss no parent should face, a Barrie family is starting the holiday season off with a glimmer of hope after winning the RVH Auxiliary's record-setting November 50/50 draw worth $266,908.
Kitchener
-
Male arrested after allegedly shooting at police in Six Nations
Police in Six Nations of the Grand River say no one was hurt after a male barricaded himself inside a home and shot at police.
-
Greens win second seat at Queen's Park in Kitchener Centre byelection
Aislinn Clancy has won a historic byelection for Kitchener Centre and the Green Party of Ontario.
-
Kitchener restaurant robbed 3 times in 1 night, owner says
A Kitchener restaurant says thieves broke into their business not once – but three times – on the same night.
London
-
Oneida of the Thames First Nation councillor charged with fraud
An Oneida of the Thames First Nation councillor has been suspended after being charged with fraud. Urusula Doxtator, 54, was charged by OPP last week with fraud over $5,000 and using a forged document.
-
Youth caught with loaded handgun, drugs and cash: LPS
The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces severeal charges.
-
Cyclist transported to trauma unit after early morning collision
The London Police Traffic Management Unit is investigating after an early morning collision involving a cyclist and a car.
Windsor
-
WECHU to cut staffing and programming by about 10 per cent, citing budget restraints
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says it will be reducing its staff by about 10 per cent in 2024 due to budgetary restraints.
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate remains highest in Canada
Windsor's unemployment rate is still the highest in the country, according to Statistics Canada.
-
Legendary guitarist Peter Frampton coming to Caesars Windsor
Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton has booked a stop at Caesars Windsor as part of his celebration of his 60th year of touring.
Montreal
-
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke hospital's bilingual status
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a health-care institution's bilingual status — a move English-rights activists say is shocking.
-
MISSING CHILD
MISSING CHILD Boy, 11, missing: Montreal police seek help to find him
Montreal policed are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old boy. Kylidd Amos was last seen was last seen around 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 near the corner of 25th Avenue and 42nd Street in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.
-
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' threaten to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are threatening to launch a $2.5 million defamation lawsuit against the RCMP and the Attorney General of Canada after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
Atlantic
-
3 youths in custody after irritant sprayed inside Halifax-area school
A school in the Halifax area has been placed under a hold and secure after an irritant was sprayed Friday morning.
-
'He's really shaken up': Homeless advocate posts dumpster video online
Surveillance video of a man being dumped into a garbage truck from a dumpster in Moncton, N.B., has been posted online.
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck in Dartmouth: police
Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
-
'Still loved by many people': Family of missing man starts billboard campaign looking for information
Relatives of a man who has been missing since 2021 are launching a campaign in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
-
Melon sold in Manitoba recalled due to salmonella
Melon sold in Manitoba recalled due to salmonella
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Suspect pleads guilty to one charge in Calgary terrorism case
A 20-year-old Calgary man facing charges stemming from a TikTok video has pleaded guilty to one count of facilitating terrorist activity.
-
1 dead in fatal shooting in Beltline
Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday night in the Beltline.
-
Body found in Forest Lawn; death appears non-criminal: police
Calgary police are investigating a death in Forest Lawn.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters working to get fire at west-end home under control
A west Edmonton home was damaged in a fire Friday morning.
-
Eastbound Ellerslie Road traffic slow due to crash
Traffic in Ellerslie was affected by a crash early Friday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A couple cool days and a chance of Sunday flurries
Edmonton hit a high of -1 C on Thursday and should be two or three degrees below 0 C today and Saturday.
Vancouver
-
160,000 trees to be removed from Vancouver's Stanley Park
Roughly 160,000 trees are going to be removed from Stanley Park in the coming months, a move the Vancouver Park Board says is both urgent and necessary due to an infestation of hemlock looper moths.
-
Man shot, killed by police after alleged threats at Abbotsford hospital
A man who was allegedly wielding a weapon and threatening staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital was shot and killed by police Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver Island residents charged in suspected drug-trafficking ring linked to Hells Angels
Federal prosecutors have approved two dozen drug-trafficking charges against six people from Vancouver Island with suspected ties to the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.
Politics
-
CSIS whistleblower hopes they 'lit a match' with allegations of rape and harassment
A CSIS officer who is among a group of whistleblowers raising allegations of sexual assault and harassment in the spy agency's British Columbia office says she hopes their actions have 'lit a match' to change what she calls a 'dark and disturbing place.'
-
'The only choice': Defence Department going with Boeing to replace aging Aurora fleet
The federal government is buying at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States to replace the aging CP-140 Aurora fleet, cabinet ministers announced Thursday. The deal costs more than $10.3 billion in total, including US$5.9 billion for the jets themselves, and the planes are expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.
-
Housing reality check: Canada behind on building housing for marginalized communities, advocates say
The federal government has spent about half of the $82.5 billion in its national housing strategy funding and has now spent all of its funds that it had set aside to build low-income rental units for vulnerable people.
Health
-
Pfizer nixes more study of twice-daily obesity pill treatment that made many patients nauseous
Pfizer shares sank Friday when the drugmaker said it would abandon a twice-daily obesity treatment after more than half the patients in a clinical trial stopped taking it.
-
'Dramatic' increases in younger Canadians' deaths contributed to our reduced life expectancy
Amid a declining life expectancy across the country, new national data released this week show that years on from the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 and the opioid crisis have had lasting impacts on life and death in Canada.
-
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke hospital's bilingual status
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a health-care institution's bilingual status — a move English-rights activists say is shocking.
Sci-Tech
-
Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok blocked by judge who says it's unconstitutional
Montana's first-in-the-nation law banning the video-sharing app TikTok in the state was blocked Thursday, one month before it was set to take effect, by a federal judge who called the measure unconstitutional.
-
Chinstrap penguins nod off more than 10,000 times per day in seconds-long 'microsleeps,' study finds
A new study has documented the peculiar sleeping habits of this species of penguin. Instead of taking one long continuous period of sleep, chinstrap penguins prefer to sleep in seconds-long intervals, more than 10,000 times a day.
-
Brazilian city enacts an ordinance that was secretly written by ChatGPT
City lawmakers in Brazil have enacted what appears to be the nation's first legislation written entirely by artificial intelligence -- even if they didn't know it at the time.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Maestro' is a stylish, passionate movie with enough depth to both warm and break your heart
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Maestro,' 'May December,' 'Saltburn' and 'Silent Night.'
-
'Angel' Shane MacGowan remembered by friend Finny McConnell of The Mahones
Finny McConnell, frontman for Canadian band The Mahones, remembered many occasions spent drinking into the mornings with his close friend and fellow Irish punk Shane MacGowan as he prepared to pay tribute to the singer-songwriter in London.
-
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues and a laureate of booze and beauty, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of 'Celtic Punk' band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad 'Fairytale of New York,' died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.
Business
-
Walmart Canada investing $1 billion in modernization, 'store of the future'
Walmart Canada says it will invest nearly $1 billion this fiscal year on a slew of projects meant to modernize the retail giant's Canadian footprint.
-
Can Canadian downtowns find new purpose in a post-office era?
The experiences in Ontario's cities are echoed across Canada, as downtowns grapple with high vacancy rates, the post-pandemic work culture and the prospect that crowds of office workers may never return in full.
-
Unemployment rate rises to 5.8% in November as job market continues to cave
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent last month, as high interest rates weigh on job creation at a time when the country's population is growing rapidly.
Lifestyle
-
Fire upends Christmas charity in Michigan but thousands of kids will still get gifts
Donations are pouring in at a beloved Christmas charity after smoke damage from a fire stymied plans for the delivery of wrapped gifts for thousands of children in western Michigan.
-
This Saskatoon man just turned 104 years old and he still likes to boogie
A Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104 years old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.
-
'I just fell in love with it:' Montreal high school students learn how to cut hair
A small group of Montreal high school students is completing a 10-week program on cutting hair, learning everything from basic techniques to what it's like to run a barber shop.
Sports
-
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns self in on felony domestic violence charge
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb on Thursday after he was charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant, police said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Sask. hockey coach found guilty of sexual assault and assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernard (Bernie) Lynch was found guilty at Regina Court of King’s Bench on Friday of sexual assault and assault stemming from incidents that took place in August of 1988.
-
No fan of the spotlight, Christine Sinclair tries to make the best of retirement attention
As the clock counts down on Christine Sinclair's international career, her teammates and coach say their intensely private captain is trying to make the best of being squarely in the spotlight.
Autos
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
-
New U.S. rules, aimed at curbing China, could limit tax credits for electric vehicles
The Biden administration proposed new rules Friday that could make it harder for electric vehicles to qualify for a full US$7,500 federal tax credit, complicating efforts to meet President Joe Biden's goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030.
-
Tesla delivers about a dozen stainless steel Cybertruck pickups as it tries to fix production woes
With manufacturing kinks still to be worked out, Tesla delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers Thursday, two years behind the original schedule amid uncertainty over when large-scale production will begin.