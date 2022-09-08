Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official book of condolences

An official book of condolences is now available for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her death.

A significant event in Canada's history, The Queen's death is monumental for both this country's leaders and Canadians as it marks the end of the longest-reigning monarch in Commonwealth history, ushering in a new era under King Charles III.

Available online as a form on the government of Canada's website, the book of condolences will give members of the public an opportunity to pay their respects and express their memories of The Queen.

With a limit of 500 words, any person can write a message as long as they include their name and province and don't write "offensive or inappropriate" content, the Department of Canadian Heritage says.

These books will also be available in person, likely to be placed in legislative buildings across the country. Rideau Hall in Ottawa has installed one that will be open to the public.

The Department of Canadian Heritage asks those looking to sign a book in person to contact their local protocol office. The Office of Protocol of Canada handles official and state visits in the country and abroad.

Private condolences can also be sent by letter or email and Canadians are invited to share messages, photos and other memories of Queen Elizabeth II through social media, as well.

Some Canadians have already started publishing their online messages.

"My deepest condolences to the entire family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll. She was a remarkable and dedicated woman," Sandra from British Columbia wrote.

"It was always nice to see her smile and she will be sadly missed by all. My mom was actually born on the same day as her father, George Vl. God bless!!!"

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said on Thursday evening that the late Queen considered Canada her "second home."

She praised The Queen's duty to Canada, where she worked with 12 prime ministers and 13 governors general and made 22 official visits.

"Her Majesty cared about people, about our well-being. This was clear every time we spoke. She cared about Canada, and all the unique stories that make up our beautiful country," Simon said from Ottawa.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello and Michael Lee