Here's how Canadians can help those impacted by the N.W.T wildfires

Thousands of residents from the Northwest Territories have been displaced from their homes after evacuation orders were issued this week in several communities, including Yellowknife, due to ongoing wildfires.

There were 236 active fires in the territory as of Friday afternoon, with flames about 15 kilometres away from the capital city of Yellowknife.

On Friday, the Canadian military said remaining residents in Yellowknife were being evacuated as winds were expected to shift eastward and direct a forest fire west of the city toward the territorial capital.

Here’s how Canadians can support impacted communities.

UNITED WAY NORTH WEST TERRITORIES

The United N.W.T has set up an emergency campaign in response to the ongoing wildfires to support CRA certified organizations in the Northwest Territories with their immediate needs like food, fuel and other expenses.

CANADIAN RED CROSS

The Canadian Red Cross is accepting donations to help those affected by the wildfires with recovery and relief efforts, as well as supporting communities who are assisting those impacted. Funds will also support future risk reduction for extreme weather events within the N.W.T.

VETERINARIANS WITHOUT BORDERS

Veterinarians without Borders is dedicated to supporting animals in the northern regions of Canada and addressing animal care in response to the wildfires. The organization is currently supporting communities by offering temporary veterinary clinics in under-served areas in the N.W.T and Nunavut.

CANADA HELPS

Canada Helps also has a curated list of charities that are supporting those impacted by the wildfires.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Michael Lee