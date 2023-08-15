Northwest Territories declares territorial state of emergency amid wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories officially declared a territorial state of emergency on Tuesday in response to out-of-control wildfires in the territory.
“Situations in the South Slave and North Slave regions are rapidly evolving, and the needs on the ground are changing quickly. Fort Smith and Hay River remain at risk due to wildfires burning in the South Slave region," the Government of the Northwest Territories said in a press release. "Yellowknife is also at an increased risk due to a wildfire approaching from the west.”
“The decision to declare a territory-wide State of Emergency allows the Government of the Northwest Territories and our partners to access and deploy resources so that we can continue our work to protect residents and communities in a more efficient manner,” N.W.T. Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson said in the notice.
“We find ourselves in a crisis situation and our government is using every tool available to assist.”
On Monday, the Government of the Northwest Territories issued warnings which advised residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 activity in Canada showing early signs that it may be increasing: data
COVID-19 infections may be slowly starting to rise again in Canada, new data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) suggests.
Here are the groceries that cost more in July
Overall grocery prices saw a slowdown from June to July, the newest Consumer Price Index report shows, but some products were still more expensive than they were earlier this year.
Northwest Territories declares territorial state of emergency amid wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories officially declared a territorial state of emergency on Tuesday in response to out-of-control wildfires in the territory.
Canada among 10 countries reporting highest cumulative mpox cases, WHO reports
As an mpox outbreak continues to spread globally, the World Health Organization says Canada is among the top 10 countries reporting the highest cumulative cases to date.
Housing minister says federal government should have stayed in housing game
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says the federal government should have never got out of the housing business even as high-income professionals are struggling to find affordable housing.
2 in 3 Canadians are satisfied with how much leisure time they had: StatCan
Nearly two-thirds of Canadians say they’re satisfied with the amount of leisure time they had at their disposal, according to a recent report from Statistics Canada.
Young girl mauled by 3 dogs while viewing puppies for sale in Newmarket, Ont.
A nine-year-old was severely injured after police say she was mauled by three dogs while viewing puppies for sale at a residence in Newmarket, Ont. last month.
Military members can now take sexual misconduct complaints to human rights commission
Members of the military now have the option to bypass the Canadian Armed Forces grievance process and taking complaints of sexual misconduct, harassment or discrimination to a third party.
Quebecers no longer seeing doctor-assisted deaths as exceptional, says oversight body
As the frequency of medical aid in dying continues to rise in Quebec, the head of the independent body that monitors the practice in the province says he worries doctor-assisted deaths are no longer being seen as a last resort.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
Health centre employee among 2 arrested in daytime shooting of Toronto mother
Police have made two additional arrests in connection with the daytime shooting of a Toronto mother last month, while one suspect remains outstanding.
-
Ontario MPP permanently removed from party after misconduct allegations substantiated
An Ontario MPP has permanently been removed from the NDP caucus after an independent investigation found that allegations of workplace misconduct levied against him earlier this year were substantiated.
-
Mississauga camp counsellor accused of filming 6-year-old in washroom faces additional charges; police say 22 child victims identified
A Mississauga camp counsellor accused of filming a six-year-old in a washroom is facing more than two dozen additional charges as police have identified more child victims.
Ottawa
-
Worker dies after being hit by dump truck in Kanata
A man has died after being hit by a dump truck in Kanata Tuesday. Ottawa police say an investigation into a workplace fatality is underway and the Ontario Ministry of Labour is taking the lead.
-
Teenager in critical condition after being hit by driver in Greenbelt
Ottawa paramedics say a teenager has been critically injured after being struck by a driver in the Greenbelt, north of Barrhaven.
-
City of Ottawa program registration glitch frustrates residents
The city of Ottawa's annual online registration blitz for fall swimming lessons briefly crashed Monday night.
Barrie
-
Barrie man, 21, killed in collision with tractor-trailer in Orillia
A 21-year-old Barrie man has died following a collision involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer in Orillia Tuesday afternoon.
-
New information emerges against former Toronto Assoc. of the Deaf president in sexual assault case
New information concerning an investigation into allegations of historical sexual assault against the former president of the Toronto Association of the Deaf has surfaced, with investigators believing there may be more potential victims.
-
Multiple vehicles damaged in collision in Barrie's southend
Emergency crews attended the scene of a collision involving several vehicles in a south-end Barrie neighbourhood Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
New cellphone feature credited with saving Ont. driver's life
Hannah Ralph is recovering in the ICU following a crash that sent her to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and her family is crediting a new feature on her cellphone for a quick emergency response.
-
University of Waterloo removing class information from public view
The University of Waterloo is prioritizing a review of its general emergency processes and plans, according to a memo posted online from the Provost’s office on Monday.
-
Here's why more residents in Waterloo region are making the switch to heat pumps
Local HVAC companies are busier than ever installing heat pumps in Waterloo region.
London
-
‘Lucky she could escape’: Multiple fire code violations found after fire gutted St. Thomas apartment
While attending a fire on a third-floor apartment at 341 Talbot St. in St. Thomas, Ont., officials realized the fire escape was boarded up.
-
Three youths facing manslaughter charges in death of 16 year old in Glen Cairn
A third teenager has been arrested in relation to a manslaughter investigation dating back to last week, London police said on Tuesday.
-
Million-dollar barn fire caused by fireworks
A $1-million fire in Elgin County over the weekend is sparking debate over the use of fireworks on private property.
Windsor
-
One person taken to hospital after shooting on Pierre Avenue
Windsor police say a person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on Pierre Avenue.
-
Robocall study shows unique way researchers are trying to track down phone scammers
Immigration consultant Amanjit Kaur said far too often, she is hearing stories of international students and newcomers to Canada falling victim to an increasing number of “robocalls.”
-
Conflitti family returns from deadly Maui wildfire area
The Conflittis are back in Tecumseh, home safe and sound, after avoiding the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
Montreal
-
Former Montreal school teacher sentenced to eight years for abusing young girls
A former Montreal primary school teacher who used his position as an educator and basketball coach to lure and sexually abuse five young girls has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
-
Environmentalists rejoice after minister says number of cars on Quebec roads should be cut in half
Environmentalists are delighted by the fact that Quebec's economy minister said the province's automobile fleet should be cut in half. Car dealers, on the other hand, are worried.
-
BEI opens probe after motorcyclist dies during Quebec police intervention
Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation after a motorcyclist died on Tuesday during a police intervention involving the SQ in Mirabel, Que.
Atlantic
-
N.B. child advocate says LGBTQ policy in schools violates Charter rights of kids
New Brunswick's child and youth advocate says changes to the province's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools violate the Charter rights of children.
-
'A very, very difficult time': Endoscopy procedures paused at Halifax hospital due to sterilization issue
A technical issue at the venerable Victoria General Hospital in Halifax has led to hundreds of delays and rescheduling of endoscopy procedures, and there's no word when the situation might be resolved.
-
Inflation increases felt in Atlantic Canada
With StatsCan announcing the inflation rate climbed to 3.3 per cent in July, Maritimers are feeling the hike.
Winnipeg
-
Striking Liquor Mart workers rally at Manitoba legislature
Workers at Manitoba’s Liquor Marts rallied at the Manitoba Legislature for the second consecutive week amid an ongoing labour dispute.
-
Safety features installed at site of deadly Manitoba crash
New safety features are in place at the site of a deadly crash on a Manitoba highway this summer.
-
Group of teens assaulted at Polo Park mall: police
Eight teenagers were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting another group of youths at C.F. Polo Park.
Calgary
-
Calgary limits water use during dry spell
Calgary home and business owners are not allowed to water their lawns and gardens as much as they'd like now that a mandatory water restriction has been put in place.
-
Man shot multiple times in parking lot of Calgary restaurant
Police say a man was shot several times in the parking lot of a Denny's restaurant in northeast Calgary on Monday, the third shooting in the city over the past four days.
-
High-risk sex offender released in Calgary
Calgary police are advising the public about the release of a high-risk sex offender into the community on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Elks say, 'confidence remains in Chris Jones' as team parts ways with president Victor Cui
The Edmonton Elks organization is parting ways with president Victor Cui, the board announced on Tuesday.
-
Dog owners charged after pet killed by black bear in Jasper National Park
Two hikers face potential fines after a bear in Jasper National park killed their off-leash dog in the spring.
-
Tow-truck driver in hospital after being hit by vehicle on Anthony Henday Drive
A tow-truck driver is in hospital after he was hit by another vehicle Monday on Anthony Henday Drive in the city's southeast.
Vancouver
-
Woman charged in crash that killed 2, injured 7 at West Vancouver wedding
Nearly one year after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver, B.C., killing two people and injuring seven others, a 64-year-old woman has been charged.
-
ICBC loses class action lawsuit appeal, held liable for privacy breach
British Columbia's highest court has dismissed an appeal by ICBC, leaving the provincial insurer liable for damages in a class action lawsuit.
-
Missing man located but still no sign of Kwikwetlem councillor, RCMP say
Authorities are intensifying their search for 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson after locating the man she was reported missing with late last week.
Politics
-
Ottawa poised to offer update on response to Emergencies Act inquiry recommendations
The Liberal government says it will soon provide an update on how it plans to address recommendations that stemmed from a public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act during the "Freedom Convoy" protests.
-
How the feds could push cities to build more homes -- with a carrot or stick
From local zoning to community consultations, there are plenty of ways cities are hitting the brakes on residential construction, even as Canada faces a significant housing shortage.
-
Federal Liberals have gone more than six months without appointing ethics commissioner
The federal government has remained without a conflict-of-interest and ethics watchdog for more than six months -- a vacancy that the most recent commissioner says is putting investigations on hold and could allow violations to go unnoticed.
Health
-
Quebecers no longer seeing doctor-assisted deaths as exceptional, says oversight body
As the frequency of medical aid in dying continues to rise in Quebec, the head of the independent body that monitors the practice in the province says he worries doctor-assisted deaths are no longer being seen as a last resort.
-
Canada among 10 countries reporting highest cumulative mpox cases, WHO reports
As an mpox outbreak continues to spread globally, the World Health Organization says Canada is among the top 10 countries reporting the highest cumulative cases to date.
-
Climate change could make migraines 'rougher' for some. Here's how
A changing climate is having impacts on Canadians' health. For some, it means more, or worse, migraines.
Sci-Tech
-
Netflix launches gaming test for televisions and computers in Canada
Netflix says it has begun an experiment allowing some Canadians to play its games on their televisions and computers.
-
AI fears overblown? Theoretical physicist calls chatbots 'glorified tape recorders'
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
-
Could AI help predict the next pandemic?
While AI was used to detect and warn people about the latest pandemic, the same technology could lead to the spread of misinformation if the proper guardrails aren't in place, the founder of a Canadian company that was among the first to detect COVID-19 says.
Entertainment
-
Madonna to perform in Canada in January and February after hospital delay
Madonna is set to celebrate her comeback in Canada in the new year.
-
Avril Lavigne, Tantoo Cardinal among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees
Avril Lavigne is among the five newly announced inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame. The Walk of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and says the singer-songwriter who rose to fame with hits such as 'Complicated' and 'Sk8er Boi' will be one of the notable Canadians it honours.
-
Oprah, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan to be honoured at Academy Museum Gala
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will pay tribute to Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola in its annual fundraising gala on Oct. 14, the museum announced Tuesday.
Business
-
Office vacancy rate could peak in 2024 as hybrid work models gain popularity: report
A new report by Colliers Canada predicts the national office vacancy rate could peak at approximately 15 per cent by the end of 2024 as the rise of hybrid work models prompt companies to reduce their office space.
-
WeWork warned of 'substantial doubt' about its ability to stay in business. Here's what that means
WeWork warned there was substantial doubt about the New York-based company's ability to continue as a going concern.
-
Retail sales rose solidly last month in a sign that consumers are still spending freely
Americans increased their purchases at retailers last month -- for clothing, dining out, online goods and other areas -- in a sign that solid consumer spending is still powering a resilient U.S. economy.
Lifestyle
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
-
2 in 3 Canadians are satisfied with how much leisure time they had: StatCan
Nearly two-thirds of Canadians say they’re satisfied with the amount of leisure time they had at their disposal, according to a recent report from Statistics Canada.
-
Winnipegger cracks 75-year-old bookstore safe
A Winnipeg Transit driver with a knack for safe-cracking is being celebrated after unlocking a mysterious old safe in a Baltimore book store last week.
Sports
-
Elks say, 'confidence remains in Chris Jones' as team parts ways with president Victor Cui
The Edmonton Elks organization is parting ways with president Victor Cui, the board announced on Tuesday.
-
Getting used to some rule differences is part of the World Cup learning process for USA Basketball
USA Basketball team and coaches adjust to the rule difference in World Cup games versus NBA games.
-
Umpire Angel Hernandez loses again in lawsuit vs MLB when appeals court refuses to reinstate case
Umpire Angel Hernandez lost again in his racial discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
-
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.