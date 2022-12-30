Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases in some provinces, to Canada’s ban on foreign property buyers, the new year will usher in a number of new regulations and laws.
Changes coming into effect in 2023 also include higher payroll deductions for Canadian workers, the introduction of federal carbon pricing in three Atlantic provinces, and new medication-prescribing powers for Ontario pharmacists.
Here are some of the new laws and rules you need to know about:
NATIONWIDE
Higher payroll deductions
Canada Pension Plan (CPP) contributions and employment insurance (EI) premiums are increasing in 2023, meaning less take-home pay for Canadian workers.
The employee and employer CPP contribution rates will increase to 5.95 per cent from 5.70 per cent in 2022, the Canada Revenue Agency announced in November.
That means the maximum employee contribution to the CPP plan for 2023 will be $3,754.45, up from $3,499.80 in 2022.
In a separate notice, the federal government said that changes to employment insurance rates will result in workers paying a maximum annual EI premium of $1,002.45 in 2023, compared to $952.74 in 2022.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses says the CPP and EI contribution increases mean that every Canadian worker will see up to $305 less in annual take-home income next year.
Two-year ban on foreign homebuyers
As of Jan. 1, 2023, foreign commercial enterprises and people will be prohibited from buying residential properties in Canada for two years. Parliament approved the ban last summer in an effort to address housing shortages and affordability issues, but many people will be exempt from the new rule, including those with temporary work permits, refugee claimants and international students who meet certain criteria.
Federal carbon price increase
The federal government’s carbon pricing is set to increase from $50 per tonne to $65 per tonne on April 1, 2023. The Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation says that will increase the current 11.05 cents per litre carbon price to 14.31 cents per litre of gas – costing a family “about $10.88 every time they fuel up their minivan.”
The taxpayers’ federation also says clean fuel regulations set to take effect on July 1, 2023 are expected to increase the price of gas. Those regulations will require gasoline and diesel producers and importers to reduce the carbon intensity of their fuel.
First annual TFSA limit increase since 2019
If you plan on making a contribution to your Tax-Free Savings Account – or opening a TFSA for the first time -- the annual limit for 2023 will be $6,500 – a $500 increase from the previous year and the first limit increase since 2019.
New laws affecting jury duty
As of mid-January 2023, Canadians who face mental health challenges as a result of fulfilling their jury duties – such as seeing disturbing evidence during trials, for example – will be allowed to discuss their jury work with a mental health professional. Discussing trial information is normally forbidden, but the passing of Bill S-206 makes the exemption for jurors who need to seek professional support.
A separate piece of federal legislation will allow jury selection to be done via videoconferencing as of Jan. 14, among other changes to the criminal justice system meant to streamline the process.
New rules for operating trucks, buses
As of Jan. 1, 2023, trucks and buses travelling between provinces and territories must have electronic devices that log the number of hours drivers spend on the road, instead of relying on paper log books.
BRITISH COLUMBIA
New homebuyer protection period rules
As of Jan. 3, 2023, there will be a mandatory three-day consumer protection period for real estate purchases in order to give homebuyers an opportunity to secure financing and arrange home inspections, the provincial government said.
Minimum age requirements for hazardous work
As of Jan. 1, 2023, the B.C. government will enforce minimum age requirements for work considered too hazardous for young employees. For example, the minimum age to work in construction will be 16 and the minimum age to operate a chainsaw at a work site will be 18.
ALBERTA
Inflation relief measures
As part of its inflation relief efforts, the provincial government is rolling out affordability payments in 2023 to those who are eligible.
For example, seniors with annual household incomes below $180,000 can apply to get six monthly payments of $100 for a total of $600.
Similarly, families with annual household incomes below $180,000 can apply to get a total of $600 for each dependent child under 18 years of age.
The provincial government is also adjusting personal income tax rates for inflation and says many Albertans will see the benefits of that “on their first paycheques of 2023.”
Fuel tax drop
From Jan. 1 to July 1, 2023, Alberta will drop the provincial fuel tax, making filling up a tank of gas cheaper. The collection of the 13-cent-per-litre tax had been previously paused to help Albertans cope with high cost of living, but was then reinstated.
MANITOBA
Minimum wage increase
The province’s minimum wage is expected to increase by 65 cents on April 1, 2023, to $14.15 per hour. The government has also said that it plans to further raise the wage “to approximately $15” by Oct. 1, 2023.
New disability income support program
In mid-December, the provincial government announced a new disability income support program that it says “will provide better supports and services for Manitobans living with severe and prolonged disabilities.” The program will be launched in two phases, with the first beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.
SASKATCHEWAN
Minimum wage increase
On Oct. 1, 2023, the provincial minimum wage will increase by one dollar, to $14 per hour.
New centralized online schooling
For the 2023-24 school year, the Saskatchewan government is introducing a centralized online schooling system, which it says “will provide Kindergarten to Grade 12 classes to any Saskatchewan school student who chooses to study online,” no matter where they live.
ONTARIO
Easier access to certain medications
As of Jan. 1, pharmacists in Ontario will have the power to prescribe medications for 13 types of “common ailments,” without the need for the patient to see a doctor.
Those 13 ailments include hay fever, oral thrush, dermatitis, pink eye, menstrual cramps, acid reflux, cold sores, and urinary tract infections.
Ontario drug plan changes
Starting March 31, 2023, the province will begin transitioning seniors and those on social assistance to cheaper, generic prescription medications covered by the Ontario Drug Benefit (ODB) plan.
The provincial government said certain drugs covered by the ODB will be switched to Health Canada-approved “biosimilar” versions of the medications. There will be a transition period to allow ODB recipients to discuss the changes with their health-care providers.
Naloxone required in some workplaces
Starting on June 1, 2023, Ontario workplaces deemed at risk of staff witnessing or experiencing an opioid overdose will be required to have Naloxone kits on site. Naloxone is a type of medication widely used to reverse opioid overdoses.
QUEBEC
Changes to privacy laws
Quebec’s Law 25 is bringing a number of changes to the province’s privacy laws in 2023, including new rules on how consumers’ personal information is collected and the right of individuals to have their names and information de-indexed online in certain cases. Tech company Didiomi has a breakdown of what Law 25 entails.
No more work permits for some international students
For international students beginning a program of study in Quebec as of Sept. 1, 2023, post-graduation work permits will only be offered to those who graduate from a government-subsidized program, leaving out those who graduate from unsubsidized private colleges.
NEW BRUNSWICK
Sweeping municipal governance reform
A massive municipal reform plan will reduce the number of local governments in New Brunswick from 104 to 78 and amalgamate various local ‘service districts’ into 12 new rural districts, among other changes.
The province says the changes will lead to better local representation and a fairer municipal tax structure.
Changes to how kids learn French in school
In September 2023, the province plans to introduce a controversial, new French immersion program that cuts the time elementary school students spend learning in French.
NOVA SCOTIA
Minimum wage increases
On April 1, 2023, the provincial minimum wage will increase by 80 cents, to $14.50 per hour. It will go up to $15 per hour on October 1, 2023.
Arrival of carbon pricing
Nova Scotia and two other Atlantic provinces will see federal carbon pricing imposed on them as of July 1, after the pricing plans they submitted were rejected by the federal government.
Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Nova Scotia households will receive carbon pricing rebates of $248 every three months.
New rules for short-term rentals
As of April 1, 2023, all short-term rentals in the province – including those operated out of private homes – will be required to register every year with the N.S. Tourist Accommodations Registry and include their registration number in online booking platform listings.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
Minimum wage increases
On Jan. 1, 2023, the provincial minimum wage will increase by 80 cents to $14.50 per hour. Another increase on Oct. 1, 2023 will bring it to $15 per hour.
Arrival of carbon pricing
P.E.I. will be among the Atlantic provinces where the federal carbon pricing will be applied as of July 1, 2023. The federal environment minister said the rebate payments to P.E.I households will amount to $240 every three months.
Changes to basic income tax exemption
As of January 2023, the provincial personal income tax exemption will be raised by $750 to $12,000 – a measure the government says is intended to allow residents to keep more money “in their own pockets.”
NEWFOUNDLAND
Minimum wage increases
On April 1, 2023, the provincial minimum wage will increase to $14.50 per hour. It will be raised to $15 per hour on Oct. 1, 2023.
Arrival of carbon pricing
Federal carbon pricing will be imposed on the province as of July 1, 2023 – a move the Newfoundland and Labrador government has called disappointing.
However, the federal environment minister has said that Newfoundland households will receive carbon pricing rebates of $328 every three months.
YUKON
New rules for animal protection
The territory’s new Animal Protection and Control Act will be enforced in 2023. The legislation covers a wide range of issues related to all types of animals, from higher standards of care to more enforcement tools for local governments to deal with feral animals.
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
Changes to how minimum wage is adjusted
As of Sept. 1, 2023, the minimum wage will be adjusted annually using a new formula that takes into account the Consumer Price Index – a tool used to measure inflation – for Yellowknife and the average hourly wage in the territory. The minimum wage is currently $15.20 per hour.
With files from The Canadian Press, CTV News Toronto, CTV News Calgary, CTV News Edmonton, CTV News Atlantic, CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News Vancouver
