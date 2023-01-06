Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates
Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted.
The Tobacco and Vaping Products Act aims to walk the narrow line between giving people who smoke a safer alternative to combustible tobacco products and protecting youth and people who don't already smoke from taking up vaping.
The act, which came into force in 2018, legalized the sale of vapes -- or e-cigarettes -- with or without nicotine. They are now found in specialty vape shops, convenience stores, gas stations and online retailers across the country.
Health Canada recently decided amendments to the law were not necessary after looking at feedback from provinces and territories, NGOs, members of the vaping industry and the public.
Its reviewsaid the government can use regulations to tailor industry rules instead, such as a proposed regulation to put limits on the sales of flavoured products.
But enforcement tools for rule-breakers may be limited beyond issuing warnings, the review said. It recommended that Ottawa explore other options.
"Given the evidence of repeated infractions and the limitations of warning letters, the development of additional tools that could respond to repeated non-compliance with a progressive enforcement approach could be explored," Health Canada said in the report, which was tabled in Parliament in December.
Online sales to minors have proven particularly difficult to police because the regulations around age verification "may not be sufficiently responsive, the report said.
A 2021 Health Canada review of vaping and tobacco activities had come to a similar conclusion, after finding that specialty vaping stores were particularly prone to rule-breaking.
The act already includes fines and penalties for offences but they haven't been leveraged, said Cynthia Callard, the executive director of Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada.
"They gave themselves the powers when they passed the law in 2018," Callard said in an interview. "Now they're saying, 'Well, we have to look at something else,' without really detailing why they're reluctant to use the powers they have."
Health Canada's report shows the department inspected more than 3,000 specialty vape, gas and convenience stores in 2019, and seized more than 80,000 units of non-compliant vaping products.
During the pandemic, Health Canada made inspections virtual and focused on the promotion of vaping and nicotine products. It issued warning letters to 53 of the 304 retailers it inspected because of illegal social media posts.
In a statement Friday evening, a Health Canada spokesperson said that the department "has a compliance and enforcement program in place," citing the inspections. "All tobacco and vaping product retailers are responsible for knowing and complying with the requirements" under the law, the statement said.
"Health Canada enforces the legislative and regulatory requirements and, where necessary, will take compliance and enforcement action, including warning letters, stop sales, product seizures and criminal investigations."
Still, the review made no mention of laying criminal charges under the act, which come with hefty fines and even jail time for offenders.
Maria Papaioannoy, a spokesperson for Rights4Vapers, agreed that it would be helpful if Health Canada focused on enforcement, particularly when it comes to selling vapes to minors.
"We think that responsible vape shop owners do not sell to minors. We feel that responsible convenience store owners do not sell to minors," said Papaioannoy, whose group advocates for people who have used vaping to quit smoking cigarettes. "It is the black market."
There's not much research on the long-term health effects of inhaling e-cigarettes and the potential consequences of second-hand exposure, the government has said, but Health Canada does tout vaping as a safer alternative to smoking combustible tobacco products.
Papaioannoy said she was heartened to see the department admit in the review that it hasn't done a good job encouraging people who smoke to switch to vaping.
Data from the government's 2021 tobacco and nicotine survey found that about five per cent of Canadians over the age of 20 used vaping products, and the majority were people who smoke or used to smoke.
Among those people, about half said they were vaping in an effort to quit or reduce how much they smoked.
Youth vaping took off after the legalization of e-cigarettes but appeared to level off in 2021, with about 13 per cent of teenagers aged 15 to 19 vaping at least once in the past 30 days, according to the survey.
The December review is the first to evaluate theimpact of the federal vaping legislation, though it did not address changes the bill also made to the regulation of tobacco products. Health Canada is aiming to review other aspects of the law in two years.
The report was supposed to be tabled by last May according to timelines laid out in the legislation, Callard said.
Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada sought a Federal Court order in November to compel the government to deliver the review, but the government published it before the matter went ahead. Ottawa has not responded to the notice of motion.
Callard said she doesn't want to spend resources pushing the issue in court, but she is interpreting the lax approach to the timeline as a reflection of the government's enforcement of the rules in general.
"They themselves are not taking the law seriously," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks climate change with King Charles
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he shared a call with King Charles that centred on environmental issues.
6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom: police
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates
Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted.
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Are Canadian bail rules tough enough? Experts weigh in
The Dec. 27 killing of an OPP officer has brought renewed scrutiny to Canada's bail system. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts who say the issue is far more complicated than just toughening up our bail laws, as critics are calling for.
Multiple wounded in Florida shooting near rapper's video set
Gunfire erupted near where rapper French Montana was filming a music video late Thursday, leaving several wounded in a South Florida strip mall parking lot. He was not injured.
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. Most of the 2,450-kilogram satellite will burn up upon reentry, according to NASA. But some pieces are expected to survive.
Pigeon with meth backpack caught in B.C. prison yard, says officers' union president
A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at a B.C. correctional institution.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Toronto
-
Woman struck by falling light pole in life-threatening condition after midtown collision
Toronto police are investigating after a 63-year-old woman was critically injured when a light pole was hit by a truck and fell on her on Friday.
-
Mississauga intersection closed as suds spurt from sewers
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street West in Mississauga due to a large quantity of suds spewing out of nearby sewers.
-
Baseball-sized head of lettuce seen selling for $5 in the Greater Toronto Area
Grocery prices increased by more than 10 per cent last year in Canada meaning the average family of four had to pay an additional $1,000 for the exact same items.
Ottawa
-
Eastway Tank faces charges in 2022 fatal explosion at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank is facing charges under Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection to the deadly explosion and fire at the facility in Ottawa's south end nearly one year ago.
-
Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park planned for Cornwall, Ont.
An American company is planning to build a massive $350 million indoor water park resort in Cornwall, Ont.
-
Ottawa LRT closure to extend into weekend, officials say
Officials say the work to repair Ottawa's LRT line after freezing rain Wednesday night is expected to continue into the weekend after efforts to remove ice caused further damage.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. family's holiday plans grounded due to airport turmoil
After years apart, Breda Schraner was excited to reunite with her children living overseas during the holidays, but instead, the Barrie, Ont. woman was met with travel turbulence without ever taking off from the airport.
-
Barrie woman remains in custody 5 weeks after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
A Barrie woman arrested after three pedestrians were struck and seriously injured near the Sadlon Arena remains behind bars five weeks after the collision.
-
Hockey tournament in Barrie attracts teams from across the globe
The Glen Bellerby Memorial Tournament in Barrie this weekend is attracting a diverse group of AA hockey teams from around the world.
Kitchener
-
'It is like time stops': New tradition forged in tragedy at Ayr hockey rink
Sitting in the stands at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr, Ont., Tammy Palfreyman is a hockey mom, even though her son is no longer on the ice.
-
Police make arrest in fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old Haldimand County resident in connection to a fatal hit and run just outside Ohsweken on Tuesday.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
London
-
'This is frostbite': Need for warmth exceeds capacity of Winter Response to Homelessness
One month after the Winter Response to Homelessness officially launched, expanded shelter spaces in place, but not always able to accommodate the number of Londoners seeking warmth.
-
Sentencing for sister after fatally stabbing her brother in 2021
A sentence has been handed down in the case of a sister fatally stabbing her younger brother south of London.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Windsor
-
'Her fight is our fight': T-Shirt sales supporting Chatham-Kent councillor living with cancer
Melissa Harrigan remains positive and optimistic following a breast cancer diagnosis last month, thanks in part to an outpouring of community support.
-
Slow uptick for new prescription-writing capabilities at pharmacies
It’s been nearly a week since the province granted pharmacies an expanded scope to prescribe medication for a handful of minor ailments an effort to streamline healthcare while also reducing the burden on the entire system.
-
'Butter tart bandit' arrested and charged after downtown grocery store break-ins
The suspect who is being referred to as the ‘butter tart bandit’ has been arrested, following multiple thefts at a downtown Windsor grocery store.
Montreal
-
Man in serious condition after hit-and-run near Berri-UQAM: police
A man in his 40s was sent to hospital in serious condition Friday night after he was injured in what police described as a hit-and-run.
-
STM permanently ends '10 Minutes Max' service on remaining bus routes
Transit users in Montreal who might be accustomed to the '10 Minutes Max' bus routes are going to be waiting a little longer. The STM said Friday it can no longer promise a bus will come every 10 minutes on the eight routes that still offered the service because of the financial strain the transit authority is facing and a change in customer habits.
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
Atlantic
-
Maritime travel experts weigh in on deadly unrest in Mexico
With the current violence unfolding in the western part of Mexico, experts from the Maritimes are now weighing in on both it and the future of travel for the country.
-
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken' emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported south of the border.
-
'A spectacular moment': Canada's World Juniors gold medal celebration continues
Dylan Guenther's golden goal set off a grand celebration inside and outside of Scotiabank Centre in Halifax Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
'Hope for the best': Manitoba woman stuck in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence
A Manitoba woman trapped in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence says she is trying to stay calm and optimistic while waiting for their flight out of the country.
-
Armed suspects arrested at Winnipeg mall, transit bus: police
The Winnipeg Police Service was kept busy on Thursday evening, responding to a report of a woman armed with a gun at a local mall, and a separate report of a man holding a knife on a transit bus.
-
Indigenous groups want search for remains of Indigenous women at 2 Manitoba landfills
The Indigenous-led committee tasked with determining whether it's possible to recover the remains of two First Nations women says it wants the federal government to fund searches at two Manitoba landfills.
Calgary
-
Albertans nervous about return from Mexico, airlines cancel flights
Some Albertans visiting the west coast region of Mexico that is dealing with a flare of drug cartel violence were concerned about getting home, while Canadian carriers cancelled flights on Friday.
-
U.K. man hospitalized in Calgary awake, off ventilator
A U.K. man hospitalized over the holidays during his first trip to Canada is one significant step closer to recovery, his family says.
-
Calgary police investigate southwest shooting
Calgary police are at the scene of a fight in the southwest and have confirmed that firearms were involved.
Edmonton
-
A war of words between Alberta and Ottawa: What does 'just transition' actually mean?
A yet-to-be-tabled bill that Canada's energy minister says will help support workers seeking to make a transition to new jobs in a lower-carbon future has created a war of words between Ottawa and Alberta. But what does a 'just transition' actually mean?
-
'Not a lot we can do,' says Alta. family sheltering at resort amid violence in western Mexico
An Edmonton-area family on vacation in western Mexico said they still felt safe Friday morning, although violence in the surrounding region was skewing the certainty of their future plans.
-
Man who killed Métis hunters gets life with no chance of parole for 13 years
A judge has sentenced an Alberta man who killed two Métis hunters to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years. Anthony Bilodeau was found guilty in May of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal and manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom.
Vancouver
-
B.C. reopening 20 emergency operations centres as hospitalizations surge
The B.C. government is reactivating 20 emergency operations centres across the province in preparation for an expected increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
-
'Really disheartening': Thieves snatched safe from Maple Ridge non-profit, RCMP say
Mounties are appealing to the public for help tracking down a pair of suspects involved in an alleged break-and-enter at a non-profit business in Maple Ridge.
-
These 4 B.C. communities set new high-temperature records Thursday
Thursday was the warmest Jan. 5 on record in four B.C. communities, including the City of Vancouver and the District of West Vancouver, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Political parties should list fundraising venue locations, Elections Canada suggests
Elections Canada suggests that venue names should be listed for fundraising events after a political party asked whether it had to disclose the specific location in light of safety concerns.
Health
-
Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates
Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted.
-
Health Canada confirms shortage of adult cold and flu medicine
Adult cold and flu medicines are in short supply across the country as drug manufacturers struggle to keep up with abnormally high demand, Health Canada has confirmed.
-
Ontario girl with autism making 'fantastic' progress after deep brain stimulation treatment
An Ontario father says his daughter with autism spectrum disorder is making 'fantastic' progress two years after starting a world-first treatment involving sending electrical signals to her brain.
Sci-Tech
-
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. Most of the 2,450-kilogram satellite will burn up upon reentry, according to NASA. But some pieces are expected to survive.
-
Best of CES 2023: Canine communication and a calming pillow
Tech companies are showing off their latest products this week at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.The show officially opened Thursday, with crowds of investors, media and tech workers streaming into cavernous Las Vegas venues to see the latest tech from big companies and startups alike.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.
Entertainment
-
Con artist pleads guilty in phishing plot that duped authors, baffled book world
A years-long saga that ensnared the publishing world culminated in a New York courtroom Friday when a con artist pleaded guilty to a plot that defrauded scores of authors by duping them into handing over hundreds of unpublished manuscripts.
-
Movie reviews: 'Women Talking' is Oscar-bound, elegant filmmaking
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Women Talking,' 'The Pale Blue Eye' and 'If These Walls Could Sing.'
-
WWE's Vince McMahon is back after misconduct investigation
Vince McMahon is rejoining the board of WWE several months after he retired from the sports entertainment company during an investigation into alleged misconduct.
Business
-
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
S&P/TSX composite gains 300 points Friday, U.S. markets up more than 2 per cent
Canada's main stock index rose 1.58 per cent Friday on broad-based gains while U.S. markets were all up by more than two per cent.
-
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Lifestyle
-
Baseball-sized head of lettuce seen selling for $5 in the Greater Toronto Area
Grocery prices increased by more than 10 per cent last year in Canada meaning the average family of four had to pay an additional $1,000 for the exact same items.
-
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone a happy new year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
-
Journey continues for Quebec family travelling the world before their children lose their vision
The journey of a lifetime continues for Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children, who have been travelling the world to make as many 'visual memories' as possible before three of the kids lose their vision.
Sports
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
'Heave Away': Canada's goal tune at the world juniors is 'the song that never dies'
"Heave away, me jollies, heave away!" It's a phrase that Canadian hockey fans couldn't get enough of at the world junior hockey championship -- a Celtic melody played each time Team Canada scored a goal.
-
Bills' Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday.
Autos
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.
-
Top vehicles to look out for in 2023, according to Edmunds
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? Experts rounded up five of the most noteworthy vehicles hitting dealerships this year.