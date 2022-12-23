Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm bearing down on Ontario and Quebec cancelled flights, closed schools and threatened widespread power outages Friday, with an Environment Canada meteorologist warning of a possible once-in-a-decade weather event.
Environment Canada predicted strong winds, heavy snowfall and possible flash freezing, issuing winter storm warnings for most of Ontario and Quebec.
"We may only see one of these storms every five or 10 years," said Environment Canada meteorologist Mitch Meredith. "I've only seen a couple of storms like this in the last 20 years."
In parts of southern Ontario, rain followed by plummeting temperatures could result in flash-freezing conditions later Friday morning, while high winds and blizzard conditions are forecast for some areas.
Environment Canada forecast winds up to 100 kilometres an hour in certain regions of the province -- higher in some areas around Lake Ontario such as Niagara and Kingston -- and warned of possible widespread utility outages.
"The problem with that is the temperatures (are) going down way below zero right when we're getting power outages. So, this is a dangerous situation for people," Meredith said.
In Quebec, many regions are expected to receive a mix of heavy snow, rain and strong winds, while some areas could see freezing rain.
The incoming storm upended holiday travel plans for thousands of people as airlines pre-emptively cancelled flights, with more disruptions expected.
WestJet announced late Thursday that it was cancelling flights at airports in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.
The cancellations apply to all flights scheduled to arrive and depart Toronto's Pearson International Airport beginning Friday at 9 a.m. until the end of the day, the airline said. Other airports affected by the service disruptions include those in Ottawa, London, Ont., Waterloo, Ont., and Montreal.
Air Canada said Friday that it had cancelled "a number of flights" in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto, including all its flights out of Toronto's downtown island airport, citing the storm, reduced airport capacity and operational constraints.
The Toronto Transit Commission took out of service 41 bus stops in hilly areas difficult to navigate in snowy and icy conditions. GO Transit, which serves the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, cancelled express trains and reduced train service during peak times.
Hydro One, Ontario's largest electricity utility, said crews had already responded to "significant" power outages Friday morning as high winds hit regions across the province. The utility's outage map showed roughly 30,000 customers without power as of 9 a.m.
Toronto Hydro has reminded customers to refresh their emergency kits and said additional crews are ready to support customers through the weekend.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2022
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Powerful snowstorm causes power outages for more than 170,000 in Quebec
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm is bearing down on Ontario and Quebec, with residents being warned to reconsider travel plans as conditions could get hazardous.
WEATHER WARNING | Powerful snowstorm causes power outages for more than 170,000 in Quebec
Tens of thousands of Quebecers woke up Friday morning without power, nearly all schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed, and several flights are cancelled or delayed as a strong storm system sweeps through the province.
BREAKING | 3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested
A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in a bustling Paris neighborhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said.
COVID-19 complications, rare vaccine side effects, brain parasites: Inside 2022's most-read medical case reports
Even three years into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still top of mind, dominating the most-read medical case reports for 2022. This year's range from unusual side effects caused by infections with the virus itself to rare adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
Why everyone's talking about 'nepo babies'
Nepo babies, or children of already famous and successful people, have not-so-secretly infiltrated countless beloved pop culture properties, and the latest issue of New York magazine highlighted dozens of these progeny.
'I hope you'll join me in writing to Paul Whelan,' Brittney Griner asks supporters
Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan, a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States are baseless.
These are Canada's most expensive ski resorts, according to a new survey
A new survey ranks Canada's 10 most expensive ski resorts based on the average cost of lodging for four nights, and three-day ski lift tickets for two people. These are the top contenders.
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
Toronto braces for major winter storm as Tory warns that cleanup could take several days
It could take several days to dig out from a major winter storm that has already closed schools across the GTA and upended holiday travel plans for some Torontonians.
-
List of GTA school cancellations during holiday winter storm
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is bracing for a big winter storm beginning tomorrow and some school boards are cancelling classes and buses ahead of the Christmas holidays.
-
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm arrives in Ottawa, causing widespread power outages
A major winter storm brought a mix of freezing rain, snow and howling winds to Ottawa and the region overnight, resulting in power outages in pockets across the city.
-
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
-
Ottawa-area schools closed Friday due to winter storm
Ottawa English public and Catholic schools will be closed on Friday due to the major winter storm expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation to the region.
Barrie
-
STORM WARNING
STORM WARNING | Wicked winter storm coming to town: Here's when and where to expect it
Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into southern Ontario this week with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.
-
Five-vehicle collision shuts down Hwy. 9 in Schomberg
Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Schomberg Thursday evening.
-
School boards announce closures ahead of major winter storm
Schools across Simcoe County and Muskoka are cancelled Friday in anticipation of a significant winter storm that is forecast to bring flash freezing, plunging temperatures and blizzard conditions.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Cancellations and closures
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
U of G professor files $3M lawsuit against university
Byram Bridle, a tenured professor at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the university, a number of faculty and other individuals.
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
London
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Winter storm hits London, Ont.: What you need to know
Environment Canada says a major winter storm is moving through the London, Ont., area Friday into Saturday.
-
Suspicious death investigation underway in downtown core
Members of the London Police Service Major Crime Section have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead in the downtown core.
-
401 EB closed due to multiple collisions
OPP are reporting Highway 401 eastbound between Tilbury and Victoria Road is currently closed due to multiple collisions.
Windsor
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Winter storm hits Windsor-Essex. What you need to know
A winter storm warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent with snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres expected.
-
Schools closed in Windsor-Essex due to storm
Schools are closed and buses are cancelled in Windsor-Essex as a snowstorm moves through the region.
-
Six fentanyl overdoses leads to opioid alert
An alarming number of opioid overdoses were reported in Windsor-Essex over the past week, according to the health unit’s alert system.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Powerful snowstorm causes power outages for more than 170,000 in Quebec
Tens of thousands of Quebecers woke up Friday morning without power, nearly all schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed, and several flights are cancelled or delayed as a strong storm system sweeps through the province.
-
Schools in Greater Montreal closed Friday due to winter storm
In anticipation of the winter storm heading to Quebec Thursday night, some schools in the Greater Montreal Area and other parts of Quebec have announced they will be closed Friday.
-
Montreal, Laval legal aid lawyers going on strike during the holidays
Without an agreement with Quebec for the renewal of their collective agreement, legal aid lawyers in Montreal and Laval will strike over the next few days.
Atlantic
-
Weather warnings blanket Maritimes as major winter storm approaches
Environment Canada issued weather warnings across the Maritimes Thursday afternoon.
-
Increasing calls to cover costly meningitis B vaccine
The Department of Health and Wellness said it's following the lead of Ottawa’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which hasn’t recommended provinces cover the shot.
-
Gas up, diesel down as N.B. weekly price adjustment moves to Fridays
The maximum price of regular self-serve jumped six cents in New Brunswick overnight.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg bagel shop owner an alleged 'high-ranking' member of drug trafficking network: court documents
The province is asking the court to seize and freeze the bank accounts of a man who owns a small bagel shop in Winnipeg, accusing him of being a 'high-ranking' member of a drug trafficking network.
-
'We need to fly home': Students stranded in Winnipeg airport amid flight cancellations
Flight complications sweeping across the country are making it difficult for people to come home for the holidays.
-
Much of Manitoba experiencing 'extremely cold' wind chill values: ECCC
Areas in both northern and southern Manitoba are experiencing frigid temperatures and extremely cold wind chill values as we head into the holiday weekend.
Calgary
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reported
Twelve more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials, as new reported cases have decreased for the fourth week in a row.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
-
Kempe strikes in OT, Kings top Flames after giving away lead
Adrian Kempe scored in overtime, Pheonix Copley made 27 saves to win his fourth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
'Avoidable loss': Widow of man who drowned in Fort McMurray pool sues operator
A lawsuit filed in the drowning of an Alberta man in a public pool is shining a light on potentially dangerous breath-holding exercises and what responsibility facility operators have to supervise patrons who practise them.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Still cold, but we're past the bottom of the deep freeze
Edmonton hasn't been above -20 C since Sunday. But, there's a good chance we'll get a degree or two above -20 later today. The problem will be the wind. We're expecting it to be around 15 km/h this morning and then 20 km/h midday and this afternoon.
-
'Unlivable conditions': West Edmonton apartment residents without heat demand answers amid extreme weather
While it may be freezing outside, people living in a west Edmonton apartment say it's also unbearably cold in their building.
Vancouver
-
'Truly cold air mass' shatters dozens more B.C. weather records
There were dozens more cold weather records broken across British Columbia on Thursday, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
-
B.C. snowstorm: WestJet cancels all YVR flights from late Thursday to Friday afternoon
As the Vancouver airport braces for another blast of winter weather, WestJet has announced a rash of 'proactive cancellations' beginning with flights scheduled late Thursday night.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
-
Trudeau signals shift away from humanitarian aid toward financing infrastructure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is signalling a shift away from humanitarian aid toward funding infrastructure projects in developing countries.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
Health
-
COVID-19 complications, rare vaccine side effects, brain parasites: Inside 2022's most-read medical case reports
Even three years into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still top of mind, dominating the most-read medical case reports for 2022. This year's range from unusual side effects caused by infections with the virus itself to rare adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
-
More than 230,000 microplastics could be in your holiday dinner: study
The holiday dinner many are looking forward to this season could come with an unexpected ingredient – plastic – after a study at the University of Portsmouth in England found about 230,000 microplastic particles while examining two separate roast dinners.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
-
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
California state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin and other psychedelic substances.
Entertainment
-
Movie Reviews: 'Babylon' has a maximalist vision that offers a wild ride
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Babylon,' 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' and 'The Whale.'
-
Why everyone's talking about 'nepo babies'
Nepo babies, or children of already famous and successful people, have not-so-secretly infiltrated countless beloved pop culture properties, and the latest issue of New York magazine highlighted dozens of these progeny.
-
Jurors deciding whether rapper Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion
Jurors began deliberations Thursday at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
Business
-
WestJet proactively cancels flights at airports in B.C., Ontario, Quebec ahead of stormy weather
WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec Thursday night as storm systems bore down on the regions, deepening a cascade of disruptions that have sent travellers scrambling.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
-
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed US$250M bond, house arrest
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a US$250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.
Lifestyle
-
Astronaut shares view of snowy Vancouver taken from International Space Station
Many stunning images have emerged since snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast last weekend – but a new view from the International Space Station might take the cake.
-
'We feel safe': Ukraine teens find refuge in Canada
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country and found temporary refuge in Canada. One Canadian couple opened their home to help.
-
Think Woody's weird? Meet the Happy Tree, Newfoundland's own talking Christmas tree
Before American talk show host Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Woody, Nova Scotia's creepily robotic Christmas tree, holiday shoppers in Newfoundland were already chuckling at the oddly frozen facial expressions of the Happy Tree in St. John's.
Sports
-
Alphonso Davies named Canada Soccer player of the year after scoring at World Cup
Bayern Munich and Canadian men's national team star Alphonso Davies has been named Canada Soccer player of the year for the fourth time in five seasons.
-
Hockey Canada releases list of invitees for upcoming world junior selection camp
Hockey Canada released the list of 29 camp invitees for the upcoming world junior championship, which starts Dec. 26 in Moncton and Halifax.
-
Pele's cancer worsens, kidneys and heart affected
Pele's health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
-
'Meaningful savings': Alberta government to suspend fuel tax on Jan. 1
The price to fill up your tank in Alberta will drop in the new year, thanks to the UCP government's strategy to suspend the fuel tax.