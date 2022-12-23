How to check road conditions in your area before you travel

Road hazards, from wintry weather to possible fires, or wind and rain, could not only slow you down but create dangerous condition for travel.

Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you get stuck in traffic.

Depending on which province or territory you live, hereare the resources you can use to plan and understand the weather conditions before you head out.

British Columbia

Call 1-800-550-4997 or visit the DriveBC website to plan your route and check conditions.

Alberta

Call *511 or visit the CAA Road Reports website for the province that gives real-time updates of road conditions.

Saskatchewan

Call 1-888-335-7623 or visit the province’s Highway Hotline route planner to see conditions.

Manitoba

Call *511 or visit Manitoba’s 511 website that provides a map of road conditions and traffic.

Ontario

Call 511 or visit Ontario’s 511 website for more information on road conditions.

Quebec

Call *511 or 1-800-355-0511, or visit Quebec’s 511 website for road conditions and information

New Brunswick

Call *511 or visit the province’s 511 website that provides real-time traffic and highway information.

Nova Scotia

Call *511 or visit the province’s 511 website for highway cameras and road condition information.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Visit the province’s 511 website for multiple resources for drivers.

Northwest Territories

Call 1-800-661-0750 or visit the territory’s infrastructure website for travel notices and road conditions.

Yukon

Call *511 or visit the province’s 511 website for traffic conditions.

Nunavut

In Nunavut you can visit HighwayConditions.com for more information on road conditions. The website notes that the best way to visit the territory is by air as several communities cannot be reached by road.