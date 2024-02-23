Canada

    • Canadian families: How has the cost of living affected your March break plans?

    A traveller looks at an Air Canada plane as he waits for his flight at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Friday, Dec. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi A traveller looks at an Air Canada plane as he waits for his flight at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Friday, Dec. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    With Canadians struggling with the high cost of living, getting away or keeping youth busy with activities for March break may be a challenge for many families.

    While Statistics Canada reported that costs declined in January for some items such as gas, airfare and clothing, food and shelter inflation remains high. What's more, shelter price inflation – which makes up more than half of Canada's total inflation – is expected to be about six per cent this year, according to a new TD report. Shelter inflation was 6.2 per cent in January year-over-year.

    As well, mortgage interest costs are rising "at the fastest pace ever" and rents are increasing, while vacancies remain low, the report found.

    Did you change your March break plans because of the rising cost of living? What are some deals you found? Are you travelling for March break? How does this year's plan compare to last year's?

    Do you have advice for other families on how to plan their March break vacation or activities within a budget?

    Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

    With files from The Canadian Press

