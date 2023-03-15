Canada to send ammunition, missiles to support Ukraine's air defence
Canada will send about 8,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and a dozen air defence missiles as part of Ottawa's latest military aide to Kyiv, the Canadian defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Canada will also provide Ukraine with more than 1,800 rounds of training ammunition for Leopard 1 battle tanks donated by Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, one of Ukraine's most vocal international supporters, has committed over $1 billion in military aid to Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion last year.
Canada has already announced it is donating eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks, which are expected to be in Ukraine in the coming weeks, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by David Ljunggren and Sandra Maler)
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnson as the new independent special rapporteur. Tasked with helping protect the integrity of Canada's democracy, Johnson was picked following consultations with all parties in the House of Commons, according to the PMO.
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, what would happen if a Canadian bank failed?
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
Flair launches $50-million lawsuit against leasing companies after plane seizures
Flair Airlines has filed a $50-million lawsuit against several plane-leasing companies over the "unlawful" seizure of four of its aircraft over the weekend.
'Political attacks' won't help Canada counter foreign interference, PM says to question of testifying
Asked Wednesday whether he'd be willing to testify before a parliamentary committee seized with assessing the Liberals' handling of foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodged the question, saying that 'political attacks' won't help Canada counter the 'very serious issue' of China's election meddling.
Moscow warns U.S. aircraft away from its airspace after drone crash
Moscow warned Washington on Wednesday to keep well away from its airspace, after a U.S. drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea, the first known direct confrontation between the superpowers since Russia invaded Ukraine.
T-Mobile scoops up owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile for US$1.35B
T-Mobile US Inc. said on Wednesday it would buy Ka'ena Corp, the owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed budget service provider Mint Mobile, for up to US$1.35 billion, as the telecom operator looks to maintain growth in a competitive market.
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
Reality star's son charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee
Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley of the show 'Chrisley Knows Best,' has been charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee, authorities said.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Toronto
-
Convicted murderer says he was cast as 'perfect villain' in 'unfair' Bosma trial
Multiple murderer Dellen Millard says he was cast as the 'perfect villain' in the 2013 killing of Tim Bosma, appealing to Ontario's highest court to overturn his conviction for murdering the 32-year-old father.
-
Former Toronto official speaks out after surviving 'widowmaker' heart attack
After suffering a sudden widowmaker heart attack, a former long-time Toronto public servant is speaking out about the medical episode that could have cost him his life.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead after being hit by tow truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville
One person is dead after a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport cutting ties with Flair and Sunwing ground crews
The Ottawa airport is terminating its agreement with a company that handles the ground crews for Sunwing and Flair airlines after what it calls a 'degradation of service levels.'
-
Bettman: Senators sale 'a matter of weeks'
The sale of the Ottawa Senators is entering a new phase and could be decided in a matter of weeks, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday.
-
Kingston high school teacher charged with sexual assault
A teacher at a Kingston high school has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation, the school board said Tuesday evening.
Barrie
-
Up to 15cm of snow could cause hazardous road conditions this week: Here's where
Mother Nature is whipping up another winter storm this week, with up to 15 centimetres possible heading into the weekend.
-
Barrie ranked 7th most expensive rental market in Canada: report
A new report reveals rental prices in most major cities nationwide have significantly increased, including in Barrie.
-
Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 plays
The third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.
Kitchener
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry
The trailer for the new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry has officially been released.
-
Iconic New Hamburg waterwheel removed, replacement coming soon
A New Hamburg landmark is getting a facelift as the old wooden waterwheel at William Scott Park is being taken apart.
London
-
Industrial accident in Aylmer, Ont. claims life of 18 year old
An 18-year-old has died following a workplace accident at Elgin Feeds in Aylmer on Wednesday morning, police said.
-
Thames Pool not reopening this summer as city considers permanent closure
Thames Pool has offered public swimming and recreation to residents of Old South and Downtown London since 1927, but the public pool is unlikely to ever open again.
-
MLHU to lose enforcement officers as cannabis legalization reaches 5-year mark
New figures show the number of enforcement officers within the Middlesex-London Health Unit will fall in 2024 as funding for a cannabis monitoring program ends.
Windsor
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'We lost all of our personal belongings': Four people displaced after east Windsor house fire
Four people have been displaced after an accidental electric fire that ripped through an east Windsor home.
-
Public safety alert issued after 'concerning interaction' at park
Windsor police issued a public safety alert Wednesday due to a “concerning interaction” between a child and suspicious person at a Forest Glade park.
-
SIU closes investigation into man bit by Windsor police dog
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has terminated an investigation into a dog bite injury sustained during an arrest that required the man to get 11 stitches.
Montreal
-
Court tosses case against trans man after 'inappropriate' and 'humiliating' Montreal police interrogation
An arson case has been thrown out, and the accused acquitted after a Quebec Superior Court judge found the police investigator created an atmosphere of oppression by, among other errors, using female pronouns and dead names throughout the interrogation of a trans man.
-
Incomprehension in small Quebec town after pedestrians killed by truck
Three people are still fighting for their lives, two days after a pickup truck plowed into almost a dozen pedestrians walking down a street in the Quebec town of Amqui.
-
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
Atlantic
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases in N.S. decrease in the month of February
The number of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases in Nova Scotia decreased in February, according to monthly COVID-19 numbers released by the province Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Settlement offer for Downtown Winnipeg Police Headquarters lawsuit approved by EPC
A settlement offer for the city’s lawsuit over construction cost overruns for the Downtown Police Headquarters project has been approved by the mayor's inner cricle.
-
'A dream come true': Winnipeg-born actor to make big screen debut in 'BlackBerry'
Eagle-eyed movie fans who got a first glimpse of the upcoming film 'BlackBerry' in its debut trailer may have spotted some Winnipeg-grown talent.
-
'I'm a very proud Winnipegger': Chris Jericho honoured by mayor and premier
On Wednesday, wrestling superstar Chris Jericho was honoured with a street named after him and the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal
Calgary
-
Alberta man won STARS Lottery, then a decade later the service saved his life
An Alberta man who once won the grand prize from the STARS Lottery is sharing the story of how the helicopter rescue service saved his life almost a decade later.
-
Woman shot by RCMP last month was armed, ASIRT says
A woman who was shot by police on a rural highway east of Calgary last month was armed with what appears to be a knife.
-
Calgary's Back Alley nightclub announces 2023 Stampede tent
There's a new Stampede tent coming to Calgary, and Sean Paul will be performing there.
Edmonton
-
Woman makes court appearance on mischief charge after topless protest at Juno Awards
A woman facing a criminal charge after a topless protest at the Junos says the stunt has created international buzz for climate change and the awards show.
-
Wife of John de Ruiter granted bail on sexual assault charges
The wife of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader has been granted bail.
-
Police close road, erect tent near north Edmonton school
Officers taped off a block, set up barricades and erected a tent over a road next to Londonderry School in Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
'I don't want to give up on this place': Artists rally for The Beaumont Studios amid financial hardship
The future of a beloved space for artists and creatives in Vancouver is in jeopardy after nearly two decades—unless the community steps up to help.
-
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
-
1 dead after crash that caused power outage in New Westminster
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in New Westminster, B.C., that caused a local power outage Wednesday morning.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnson as the new independent special rapporteur. Tasked with helping protect the integrity of Canada's democracy, Johnson was picked following consultations with all parties in the House of Commons, according to the PMO.
-
'Political attacks' won't help Canada counter foreign interference, PM says to question of testifying
Asked Wednesday whether he'd be willing to testify before a parliamentary committee seized with assessing the Liberals' handling of foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodged the question, saying that 'political attacks' won't help Canada counter the 'very serious issue' of China's election meddling.
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Health
-
How a positive mindset can change childbirth, postpartum experience: study
A person's mindset and attitude going into childbirth can influence both the birthing and postpartum experiences, according to a new study.
-
Meth-related ER visits on the rise in Ontario, following western Canada trend: study
Amphetamine-related visits to Ontario emergency departments have skyrocketed over the last two decades, a recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry says.
-
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
Sci-Tech
-
Future NASA moonwalkers to sport sleeker spacesuits
Moonwalking astronauts will have sleeker, more flexible spacesuits that come in different sizes when they step onto the lunar surface later this decade.
-
Elon Musk brought internet to Brazil's Amazon. Criminals love it.
Brazilian federal agents aboard three helicopters descended on an illegal mining site on Tuesday in the Amazon rainforest. They were met with gunfire, and the shooters escaped, leaving behind an increasingly familiar find for authorities: Starlink internet units.
-
Radiation-detecting satellite by team of Canadian students successfully launched into space
A miniature satellite designed and built by Canadian university students and researchers has successfully launched into space on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Entertainment
-
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
-
Bobby Caldwell, 'What You Won't Do For Love' singer and songwriter, dead at 71
Bobby Caldwell, the soulful singer and songwriter behind R&B hits like 'What You Won't Do For Love' and 'Open Your Eyes,' has died, according to a statement from his wife, Mary Caldwell.
-
'A dream come true': Winnipeg-born actor to make big screen debut in 'BlackBerry'
Eagle-eyed movie fans who got a first glimpse of the upcoming film 'BlackBerry' in its debut trailer may have spotted some Winnipeg-grown talent.
Business
-
After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, what would happen if a Canadian bank failed?
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
-
Canadian tech sector expects collapse of SVB to have 'chilling' effect on investments
Members of Canada's technology sector say they're worried the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank will have a chilling effect on investments in the already-hampered sector.
-
Flair launches $50-million lawsuit against leasing companies after plane seizures
Flair Airlines has filed a $50-million lawsuit against several plane-leasing companies over the "unlawful" seizure of four of its aircraft over the weekend.
Lifestyle
-
A Japanese YouTube star became a lawmaker last year. Now he's been fired for never coming to work
A YouTube star who became a Japanese lawmaker has been stripped of his role after he failed to show up for a single day of work in parliament.
-
What to know about pi on Pi Day
If you've been using Pi Day as an excuse to just eat pie, that's just peachy (or apple or chocolate cream). But there's so much more to know about pi.
-
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
Sports
-
Canada beats Colombia 5-0 at World Baseball Classic, Freeman leaves game with injury
Otto Lopez hit a three-run homer, Noah Skirrow threw five quality innings in his national team debut and Canada shut out Colombia 5-0 Tuesday at the World Baseball Classic.
-
Soccer fan banned from every U.K. stadium for racially abusing Premier League star
A man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney on social media has been banned from every soccer stadium in Britain for three years in what police described Tuesday as a "landmark ruling."
-
Russia offers to host new sports event with China, India
Russia offered Wednesday to host a new multi-sports event for countries such as China and India which are members of a regional grouping known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Autos
-
Honda recalling 50,000 vehicles in Canada to fix seat belt problem
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.
-
Edmunds Compares: 2023 Toyota Prius vs. 2023 Kia Niro
Car experts compare the 2023 redesign of the Toyota Prius, which has become synonymous with hybrid cars the past 20 years, with the 2023 redesign of the Kia Niro.
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.