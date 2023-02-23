Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began
In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from what the federal government has called "unjustifiable" and "unthinkable" deadly attacks ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Asked Thursday if he is prepared to sustain this level of support for as long as the war lasts, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada "will continue to do whatever is necessary to ensure that Russia does not benefit from having illegally invaded Ukraine."
"We will stand with the people of Ukraine, as long as it takes," Trudeau said, adding that the reason Canada is willing to spend more to send more is because the Ukrainians’ fight is not just about their country.
"The consequences of Canadians not standing with Ukraine, of the world not standing with Ukraine right now, could be devastating and long-reaching for the entire planet. That's why Canada and our allies will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as long as it takes," the prime minister said.
In addition to the military assistance, Canada has also provided Ukraine with financial and humanitarian assistance while levelling an ever-increasing list of Russian sanctions and welcoming Ukrainians seeking a safe haven from the war.
Here's a breakdown of how Canada’s money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments, according to the Department of National Defence.
BATTLE TANKS AND ARMOURED VEHICLES
Late last month, on the heels of other allied nations doing so, Canada announced it was sending four combat-ready battle tanks to Ukraine and would be deploying "a number" of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers in a third country on how to operate them.
Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement alongside Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, vowing that in addition to the initial four Leopard 2 tanks, as well as spare parts and ammunition, Canada may send more tanks at a later date.
"These heavily armoured and highly protected vehicles provide soldiers with a tactical advantage on the battlefield, thanks to their excellent mobility, their firepower and there's their survivability," said Anand at the time. "These tanks will allow Ukraine to liberate even more of its territory and defend its people from Russia's brutal invasion."
The now-delivered tanks came from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) inventory. Specifically, they've been pulled from Edmonton, Alta. and Gagetown, N.B.
A CAF team of trainers is now in place teaching Ukrainian crews how to operate them.
Canada is also in the process of delivering 200 armoured vehicles, on top of eight initial vehicles delivered last May. Procured through the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), these vehicles are being purchased from Roshel, at a cost of $92 million.
Called "Senators," these armoured vehicles are described as "security task vehicles that are easily maneuverable and adaptable." They can have weapons mounted on them, and provide for the safe transport of personnel and equipment. It will be up to Roshel to deliver the fleet to Ukraine, which is expected to happen by summer 2023.
In addition, Canada has also delivered most of a June commitment of 39 armoured combat vehicles procured through CCC from General Dynamics Land Systems Canada.
Valued at $245 million, this aid offering includes add-on armour and radio communication systems as well as in-service support such as spare parts and manuals.
SURFACE-TO-AIR MISSILE SYSTEM
In January, Canada made one of its most sizeable military aid contributions, when Trudeau announced the government was purchasing a U.S.-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine.
With air defence one of the embattled country's top priorities, the NASAMS is designed to help protect populated areas and critical infrastructure against drone, missile, and aircraft attacks.
The equipment and associated munitions Canada is donating to Ukraine is valued at approximately $406 million, the funding for which comes out of the additional $500 million in military aid to Ukraine that Trudeau announced in November 2022.
Because the United States is delivering this system on Canada's behalf, the timelines for when it'll be in Ukrainian hands has yet to be confirmed.
M777 HOWITZERS, 155MM AMMUNITION
Between April and June 2022, Canada provided Ukraine with four M77 Howitzers from the Canadian Armed Forces' inventory as well as 10 replacement barrels to sustain these artillery guns that were sourced from the U.S. government. As of this month, the federal government says these supplies are "mostly delivered."
And, between April and October 2022 Canada delivered 27,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition for the M777 Howitzers, valued at more than $100 million. Of this, approximately 20,000 rounds of ammunition were sourced from the U.S. government, and the rest from CAF stock.
ANTI-TANK WEAPONS, ROCKET LAUNCHERS
Last spring Canada sent 100 Carl-Gustaf M2 anti-tank weapons systems and more than 3,000 rounds of 84mm ammunition from the CAF inventory. Typically a two-person job to operate, the military says these are primarily used as anti-armour weapons and are "an exceptionally effective tool."
In March 2022 Canada also delivered 4,200 M72A5-C1 short-range, single-shot rocket launchers to defend against light armoured vehicles and structures, as well as more than 7,000 C13 hand grenades.
SATELLITE IMAGERY AND DRONE CAMERAS
Canada has contributed $22 million to a multilateral program that will allow Ukraine to receive commercial satellite imagery that is rapidly collected and disseminated by imagery providers.
The funding will give Ukraine one year of access to high-resolution imagery to help identify the location and composition of Russian forces.
In October, Canada vowed to provide $2 million for a project between the CAF, Department of National Defence, the Communications Security Establishment and Telesat, to provide the Ukrainian government with satellite communication services.
Between May and October, Canada announced and delivered 76 specialized drone cameras including in-service support and repair, which the government says is worth $100 million.
SMALL ARMS AND AMMUNITION
Last February Canada started its lethal aid provisions small -- literally. At the time the government sent Ukraine more than $10 million in small arms and ammunition, largely from the CAF inventory.
This included medium and heavy calibre sniper rifles and ammunition, more than 200 machine guns, and 600 pistols.
Delivered in March, this tranche of aid also included 7,000 anti-tank rockets, and 1.5 million rounds of ammunition.
NON-LETHAL AID, MEAL PACKS, WINTER GEAR
Last March Canada delivered more than 10,800 pieces of personal protective equipment such as fragmentation vests, ballistic helmets, night vision wear, gas masks and body armour to Ukraine.
This shipment also included medical supplies and nuclear protective equipment, procured by the CCC as well as coming from CAF inventory.
Around the same time, more than 640,000 individual meal packs were donated from Canada's stockpile.
Between October and November, Canada provided more than 500,000 pieces of winter clothing— boots, parkas, thermal layers, gloves, socks, and headwear—to Ukraine's armed forces. Of this, 400,000 pieces of clothing came from Canadian companies such as Kamik Boots, Mooseknuckles, and Canada Goose, and is worth a total of $25 million. The other 100,000 pieces of winter clothing were donated from CAF inventory.
All of the winter clothing has been delivered, while some of the other equipment included in this package—generators, energy storage devices, sleeping bags and thermal blankets—is still making its way over.
CONTRIBUTIONS TO MILITARY OPERATIONS
In addition to providing lethal and non-lethal military equipment, Canadian Armed Forces troops are also involved in training Ukrainian troops and moving supplies as part of various operations in Europe.
In Poland 40 combat engineers from CFB Edmonton are supporting an Operation UNIFIER training program, that as of January has trained nearly 100 Ukrainian combat engineers on skills such as reconnaissance, the use of explosives for demolition work, and demining. Earlier in the war, Canada also deployed personnel to Poland to help thousands of Ukrainian refugees with administrative support, limited medical care, mental health supports and spiritual services.
In the United Kingdom, 170 Canadian Armed Forces personnel—largely from the Edmonton-based 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry— are training hundreds of new Ukrainian military recruits on the basics of battle in collaboration with the U.K.'s Operation INTERFLEX.
In Scotland, at the Air Mobility Detachment Prestwick, 55 Canadian Armed Forces personnel as well as three CC-130J Hercules aircraft have over 200 flights, helped transport more than seven million pounds of Canadian aid as well as supplies from other allied nations in support of Ukraine.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began
In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from Russia. CTVNews.ca breaks down how Canada's money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments.
DEVELOPING | Canadian privacy regulators launch joint investigation into TikTok
Canada is launching a joint federal and provincial investigation into short-video app TikTok over concerns about the Chinese-owned platform's collection, use and disclosure of personal information, the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said on Thursday.
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
Feds sign health funding deals with five provinces: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic Provinces and Ontario.
Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years for rape, sexual assault
A Los Angeles judge on Thursday sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 16 years in prison after a jury convicted him of the 2013 rape and sexual assault of an Italian actor and model.
Government spent nearly $400K on hotels for Queen's funeral, including $6K/night suite
The Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.
Getting divorced? The top tax considerations to take into account
There are three different tax consequences couples should take into consideration when it comes to breaking up, Silvia Jacinto, tax partner at Deloitte explains on CTVNews.ca
Effects of COVID-19 fatigue in elite athlete revealed in new study
Not even elite athletes can escape the effects of post-COVID-19 fatigue, though their experiences may vary from the average patient's, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal on Feb. 17.
Canada
-
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
-
Government spent nearly $400K on hotels for Queen's funeral, including $6K/night suite
The Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto mayoral byelection to be held on June 26
The byelection to replace Toronto's former mayor John Tory is tentatively set for June 26, the city clerk announced Thursday.
-
Pipe and saddle owned by Chief Poundmaker returned to descendants in Toronto ceremony
A saddle and a ceremonial pipe owned by Chief Poundmaker were returned to his descendants at a ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday, after being held by the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) for 99 years.
-
NDP files integrity complaint about Ford family stag-and-doe event
Ontario opposition leader Marit Stiles is asking the province’s integrity commissioner to review whether or not Premier Doug Ford acted improperly with respect to two recent family events that some developers and lobbyists were invited to take part in.
World
-
Pentagon releases selfie taken by U.S. pilot showing the Chinese spy balloon in air
The U.S. Defense Department has released a selfie taken in the cockpit of a U2 spy plane, as an airman flew above the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military earlier this month.
-
Donald Trump lawyers blast election probe after grand juror speaks
Former U.S President Donald Trump's lawyers in Georgia are criticizing the Fulton County investigation into potential illegal election meddling after the foreperson of the special grand jury seated to help the probe went public this week.
-
IS attacks on Syria truffle hunters are deadliest in a year
The Islamic State group has carried out its deadliest attacks in more than a year, killing dozens of civilians and security officers in the deserts of central Syria, even as people of northern Syria have been digging out of the wreckage from the region's devastating earthquake.
-
Putin, Afghans among top gift givers to Bidens in 2021
Russia's president and the deposed leader of Afghanistan were among the top gift givers to U.S. President Joe Biden and his family in 2021, according to federal documents published on Thursday.
-
Divided Cyprus' new president scopes out peace talks reset
The new president of Cyprus met informally with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots on Thursday to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island's ethnic division, which has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades.
-
Polish authorities charge Russian with spying for Moscow
Prosecutors in northeastern Poland have charged a Russian man living in Poland with having spied for Moscow between 2015 and 2022, officials said Thursday.
Politics
-
Feds sign health funding deals with five provinces: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic Provinces and Ontario.
-
Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began
In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from Russia. CTVNews.ca breaks down how Canada's money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments.
-
No foreign interference report more than one year after Liberal government re-elected
Canadians still do not have access to an assessment of the work done by a panel tasked with flagging incidents of foreign interference during the last election in 2021.
Health
-
Avian flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, officials say
An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country's first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said.
-
Effects of COVID-19 fatigue in elite athlete revealed in new study
Not even elite athletes can escape the effects of post-COVID-19 fatigue, though their experiences may vary from the average patient's, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal on Feb. 17.
-
'So little information': Study finds significant absence of data on cancer in Black communities
A significant lack of research on cancer in Black communities in Canada is hurting the population, and data urgently needs to be collected in order to improve the health-care system and patient outcomes, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Canadian privacy regulators launch joint investigation into TikTok
Canada is launching a joint federal and provincial investigation into short-video app TikTok over concerns about the Chinese-owned platform's collection, use and disclosure of personal information, the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said on Thursday.
-
N.S. researcher spots first recorded case of an orca caring for another species' baby
A Halifax-based biologist is part of a research team that has documented the first recorded case of an orca caring for the offspring of another species.
-
TikTok banned from EU Commission phones over cybersecurity
The European Union's executive branch said Thursday that it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app.
Entertainment
-
R. Kelly avoids lengthy add-on to 30-year prison sentence
R. Kelly was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex but will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions.
-
R. Kelly timeline: Shining star to convicted sex offender
R&B superstar R. Kelly's musical accomplishments have long been shadowed by allegations that he sexually abused women and children. The singer is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in his hometown of Chicago after he was found guilty in September of child pornography and child enticement.
-
Rihanna will sing 'Lift Me Up' at the Oscars next month
Rihanna will follow-up her soaring Super Bowl halftime show with a performance at the Super Bowl of movies -- the Oscars.
Business
-
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
-
Black business owners on the rise in Canada, but barriers still exist: StatCan report
The number of Black business owners in Canada has increased since 2005 but income inequalities are still persisting, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
-
Bombardier takes top spot for business jet production globally
Bombardier retained its position as the world's biggest business jet manufacturer in 2022, increasing its sales even as worries persisted around a possible economic slump.
Lifestyle
-
'You got to bet on an idea': Canadian entrepreneur holding $250K funding competition for startups
A Canadian entrepreneur is giving back by holding a contest for $250,000 to help a startup turn their business idea into a reality.
-
Ontario company selling 'odd' or 'ugly' produce for huge discount launching in Toronto
An Ontario-based company that sells 'odd' or 'ugly' fruits and vegetables that don’t meet major grocery retailer’s strict aesthetic standards is launching in Toronto.
-
Getting divorced? The top tax considerations to take into account
There are three different tax consequences couples should take into consideration when it comes to breaking up, Silvia Jacinto, tax partner at Deloitte explains on CTVNews.ca
Sports
-
Serena Williams to receive honour at NAACP Image Awards
Serena Williams will be honoured for her tennis achievements, business success and efforts to uplift the community at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend.
-
Canada trounces U.S. 5-0 for fourth straight win to claim Rivalry Series
Blayre Turnbull led all scorers with two goals as Canada used a four-goal second period to fuel a 5-0 win over the U.S. to claim the Rivalry Series.
-
Vancouver Canucks unveil special First Nations jersey designed with late Gino Odjick in mind
The Vancouver Canucks will be sporting a new look during warm-ups for their upcoming First Nations Celebration game.
Autos
-
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
-
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
-
Opinion
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.