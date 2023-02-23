Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began

In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from what the federal government has called "unjustifiable" and "unthinkable" deadly attacks ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Asked Thursday if he is prepared to sustain this level of support for as long as the war lasts, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada "will continue to do whatever is necessary to ensure that Russia does not benefit from having illegally invaded Ukraine."

"We will stand with the people of Ukraine, as long as it takes," Trudeau said, adding that the reason Canada is willing to spend more to send more is because the Ukrainians’ fight is not just about their country.

"The consequences of Canadians not standing with Ukraine, of the world not standing with Ukraine right now, could be devastating and long-reaching for the entire planet. That's why Canada and our allies will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as long as it takes," the prime minister said.

In addition to the military assistance, Canada has also provided Ukraine with financial and humanitarian assistance while levelling an ever-increasing list of Russian sanctions and welcoming Ukrainians seeking a safe haven from the war.

Here's a breakdown of how Canada’s money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments, according to the Department of National Defence.

BATTLE TANKS AND ARMOURED VEHICLES

Late last month, on the heels of other allied nations doing so, Canada announced it was sending four combat-ready battle tanks to Ukraine and would be deploying "a number" of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers in a third country on how to operate them.

Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement alongside Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, vowing that in addition to the initial four Leopard 2 tanks, as well as spare parts and ammunition, Canada may send more tanks at a later date.

"These heavily armoured and highly protected vehicles provide soldiers with a tactical advantage on the battlefield, thanks to their excellent mobility, their firepower and there's their survivability," said Anand at the time. "These tanks will allow Ukraine to liberate even more of its territory and defend its people from Russia's brutal invasion."

The now-delivered tanks came from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) inventory. Specifically, they've been pulled from Edmonton, Alta. and Gagetown, N.B.

A CAF team of trainers is now in place teaching Ukrainian crews how to operate them.

Canada is also in the process of delivering 200 armoured vehicles, on top of eight initial vehicles delivered last May. Procured through the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), these vehicles are being purchased from Roshel, at a cost of $92 million.

Called "Senators," these armoured vehicles are described as "security task vehicles that are easily maneuverable and adaptable." They can have weapons mounted on them, and provide for the safe transport of personnel and equipment. It will be up to Roshel to deliver the fleet to Ukraine, which is expected to happen by summer 2023.

In addition, Canada has also delivered most of a June commitment of 39 armoured combat vehicles procured through CCC from General Dynamics Land Systems Canada.

Valued at $245 million, this aid offering includes add-on armour and radio communication systems as well as in-service support such as spare parts and manuals.

SURFACE-TO-AIR MISSILE SYSTEM

In January, Canada made one of its most sizeable military aid contributions, when Trudeau announced the government was purchasing a U.S.-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine.

With air defence one of the embattled country's top priorities, the NASAMS is designed to help protect populated areas and critical infrastructure against drone, missile, and aircraft attacks.

The equipment and associated munitions Canada is donating to Ukraine is valued at approximately $406 million, the funding for which comes out of the additional $500 million in military aid to Ukraine that Trudeau announced in November 2022.

Because the United States is delivering this system on Canada's behalf, the timelines for when it'll be in Ukrainian hands has yet to be confirmed.

M777 HOWITZERS, 155MM AMMUNITION

Between April and June 2022, Canada provided Ukraine with four M77 Howitzers from the Canadian Armed Forces' inventory as well as 10 replacement barrels to sustain these artillery guns that were sourced from the U.S. government. As of this month, the federal government says these supplies are "mostly delivered."

And, between April and October 2022 Canada delivered 27,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition for the M777 Howitzers, valued at more than $100 million. Of this, approximately 20,000 rounds of ammunition were sourced from the U.S. government, and the rest from CAF stock.

ANTI-TANK WEAPONS, ROCKET LAUNCHERS

Last spring Canada sent 100 Carl-Gustaf M2 anti-tank weapons systems and more than 3,000 rounds of 84mm ammunition from the CAF inventory. Typically a two-person job to operate, the military says these are primarily used as anti-armour weapons and are "an exceptionally effective tool."

In March 2022 Canada also delivered 4,200 M72A5-C1 short-range, single-shot rocket launchers to defend against light armoured vehicles and structures, as well as more than 7,000 C13 hand grenades.

SATELLITE IMAGERY AND DRONE CAMERAS

Canada has contributed $22 million to a multilateral program that will allow Ukraine to receive commercial satellite imagery that is rapidly collected and disseminated by imagery providers.

The funding will give Ukraine one year of access to high-resolution imagery to help identify the location and composition of Russian forces.

In October, Canada vowed to provide $2 million for a project between the CAF, Department of National Defence, the Communications Security Establishment and Telesat, to provide the Ukrainian government with satellite communication services.

Between May and October, Canada announced and delivered 76 specialized drone cameras including in-service support and repair, which the government says is worth $100 million.

SMALL ARMS AND AMMUNITION

Last February Canada started its lethal aid provisions small -- literally. At the time the government sent Ukraine more than $10 million in small arms and ammunition, largely from the CAF inventory.

This included medium and heavy calibre sniper rifles and ammunition, more than 200 machine guns, and 600 pistols.

Delivered in March, this tranche of aid also included 7,000 anti-tank rockets, and 1.5 million rounds of ammunition.

NON-LETHAL AID, MEAL PACKS, WINTER GEAR

Last March Canada delivered more than 10,800 pieces of personal protective equipment such as fragmentation vests, ballistic helmets, night vision wear, gas masks and body armour to Ukraine.

This shipment also included medical supplies and nuclear protective equipment, procured by the CCC as well as coming from CAF inventory.

Around the same time, more than 640,000 individual meal packs were donated from Canada's stockpile.

Between October and November, Canada provided more than 500,000 pieces of winter clothing— boots, parkas, thermal layers, gloves, socks, and headwear—to Ukraine's armed forces. Of this, 400,000 pieces of clothing came from Canadian companies such as Kamik Boots, Mooseknuckles, and Canada Goose, and is worth a total of $25 million. The other 100,000 pieces of winter clothing were donated from CAF inventory.

All of the winter clothing has been delivered, while some of the other equipment included in this package—generators, energy storage devices, sleeping bags and thermal blankets—is still making its way over.

CONTRIBUTIONS TO MILITARY OPERATIONS

In addition to providing lethal and non-lethal military equipment, Canadian Armed Forces troops are also involved in training Ukrainian troops and moving supplies as part of various operations in Europe.

In Poland 40 combat engineers from CFB Edmonton are supporting an Operation UNIFIER training program, that as of January has trained nearly 100 Ukrainian combat engineers on skills such as reconnaissance, the use of explosives for demolition work, and demining. Earlier in the war, Canada also deployed personnel to Poland to help thousands of Ukrainian refugees with administrative support, limited medical care, mental health supports and spiritual services.

In the United Kingdom, 170 Canadian Armed Forces personnel—largely from the Edmonton-based 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry— are training hundreds of new Ukrainian military recruits on the basics of battle in collaboration with the U.K.'s Operation INTERFLEX.

In Scotland, at the Air Mobility Detachment Prestwick, 55 Canadian Armed Forces personnel as well as three CC-130J Hercules aircraft have over 200 flights, helped transport more than seven million pounds of Canadian aid as well as supplies from other allied nations in support of Ukraine.