ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

This Canadian motorcyclist rode through the American southwest for decades. Now he’s hitting the brakes

By Dorcas Marfo

Published

Brent Sundquist says he travels annually to the U.S. with his wife. One of his trips is to Elko, Nev., for the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering that happens every January. (Photo by Brent Sundquist)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.