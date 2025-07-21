ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Mini fridges sold online recalled in Canada over fire risk

By Dorcas Marfo

Published

AstroAI mini fridges were recalled Monday by Health Canada (Handout)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.