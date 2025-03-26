ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Leaders barricade Labrador Innu community in bid to stop flow of drugs

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

The Innu Nation Main Office is seen in Sheshatshiu, N.L., on May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.