Canada

Iran takes Canada, U.K., Sweden, Ukraine to court over 2020 downed jet

By AFP

Published

Placards showing pictures of victims are displayed during a memorial to mark the one year anniversary of the Iran Air Crash in Toronto on Friday January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.