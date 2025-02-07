ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Europe and Canada boosted defence spending 20% in 2024, NATO says

By Reuters

Published

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, at the Stenbock House, during Rutte's two-days visit in Tallinn, Estonia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.