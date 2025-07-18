ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Century-old piano fine tuned to restore Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica

By Genevieve Beauchemin

Published

The piano was made by famed Parisian manufacturer Gaveau, founded in 1847.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.