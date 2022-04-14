Anishinabek First Nations sign historic agreement with feds to self-govern

FILE - An Indigenous flag flies during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick FILE - An Indigenous flag flies during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine says it hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates

Ukrainian forces said they struck and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, dealing a potentially major setback to Moscow's forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the cruiser Moskva in port Sevastopol in Crimea on April 7, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Inside the 30-hour search for the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect

A key, a neon construction jacket, a gun. These items, left behind in a bloody crime scene at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning, offered investigators some of their first clues as they worked to figure out who had opened fire on dozens of unsuspecting New Yorkers commuting to school and work.

How to know if you've been reinfected with COVID-19

With the ongoing spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, getting reinfected seems increasingly common. Here's how to tell if your symptoms stem from a previous infection, or if you've been infected with COVID-19 again.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social