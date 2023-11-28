Business

    • Scotiabank reports Q4 profit down from year ago, provision for credit losses up

    The Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj The Bank of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank, signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
    TORONTO -

    Scotiabank reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as the amount it set aside to cover bad loans more than doubled.

    The bank says its net income totalled nearly $1.39 billion or $1.02 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $2.09 billion or $1.63 per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.

    Revenue totalled nearly $8.31 billion, up from nearly $7.63 billion in the same quarter last year.

    The bank says its provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to nearly $1.26 billion, up from $529 million a year earlier.

    On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.26 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $2.06 per diluted share a year earlier.

    Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.65 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 28, 2023.

