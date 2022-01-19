S&P/TSX composite closes lower, U.S. stock markets also fall

TORONTO -

Canada's main stock index closed down Wednesday as U.S. stock markets also ended lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 69.41 points at 21,205.16 as financial, tech, and energy stocks fell.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 339.82 points at 35,028.65. The S&P 500 index was down 44.35 points at 4,532.76, while the Nasdaq composite was down 166.64 points at 14,340.25 points.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.05 cents US compared with 79.81 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude oil contract ended up 97 cents at US$85.80 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 25 cents at US$4.03 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract closed up US$30.80 at US$1,843.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up nine cents at US$4.47 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2022