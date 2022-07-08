Rogers customers reporting network outages across Canada

Rogers networks across Canada have been experiencing outages since Friday morning as customers reported issues with mobile services and internet connectivity.

Rogers addressed customers in a tweet Friday morning, saying network issues are currently being looked at and further updates will be provided.

“We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” the tweet said.

The online service tracker istheservicedown.ca reported issues from the telecommunications company since 4:40 a.m. ET. with initial reports of network interruptions coming from Ontario.

The province's transit payment system Metrolinx also reported issues with fare payments using debit and credit cards.

Canada's online bank service Interac said in a statement the nationwide outage has also affected its online services.

“There is currently a nationwide communications outage with a network provider which is impacting the availability of INTERAC services,” Interac tweeted on Friday.

Canadians can also expect delays at government office services as some call centres are experiencing network issues, including passport offices.