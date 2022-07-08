The Weeknd tour stop in Toronto postponed due to outage: Rogers Centre

TORONTO -

Rogers Centre says the tour stop by The Weeknd in Toronto has been postponed to a later date due to service outages affecting operations at the venue.

It says in a statement Friday that information on a new show date will be shared as soon as possible.

Rogers Centre says all tickets will be honoured for the new date and it apologizes for the inconvenience, noting it understands how disappointing this is.

The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour was scheduled to kick off Friday night in his hometown, at the Rogers Centre.

The Toronto date was one of only two set for Canada.

The tour was delayed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so dates in Edmonton, Winnipeg and Montreal were pulled from the calendar.

The Weeknd's 19-date North American leg moves into the United States next week before he returns to Canada to play Vancouver's BC Place on Aug. 25.

The announcement came as Canadian concertgoers were being asked to save or print off their tickets as a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications Inc. stymied mobile internet access for many.

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto suggested those attending tonight's Roger Waters show save their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay, depending on the model of phone they have.

A few blocks away, Massey Hall encouraged people to print off their tickets to comedian Hannah Gadsby's Friday night show and the same was true of Budweiser Stage, also in Toronto, where country music star Keith Urban is set to perform.

The venue, which is cashless, also urged people to bring a credit card to pay for food and drink, as the outage affected debit transactions administered by Interac.

Rogers posted a notice on its website Friday saying the outage was affecting both its wireless and home service customers and its phone and chat support.

The company offered no explanation for the outage, its expected length and how many customers were impacted but promised technical teams were "working hard to restore services as quickly as possible."

The Rogers outage also caused problems for police, radio broadcasters and Service Canada passport offices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.