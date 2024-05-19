Business

    • Recall on promotional tumblers handed out as free gift with Nutrl drinks at LCBO

    The LCBO logo at a location in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) The LCBO logo at a location in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl beverages at Ontario's alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns.

    Nütrl Canada says the container's manufacturer has informed the company of a voluntary recall for the items given as a free gift at LCBO stores in April and May.

    They say a manufacturing defect could lead the tumblers to release a contaminant when the containers are filled with liquid.

    The tumbler came with the purchase of Nütrl vodka soda products.

    A representative for Nütrl says the company is working with Health Canada to notify consumers.

    Those who received the tumblers are being asked to stop using them immediately and call 1-866-846-1778 for more information.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2024

