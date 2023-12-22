Moneris resolves temporary processing issue after 'network outage'

Toronto -

Major Canadian payment processing firm Moneris, responsible for widely-used debit and credit machines, resolved its issue with processing transactions after experiencing a network outage on Friday afternoon.

"The issue has been identified and resolved," the company posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Moneris confirmed that "everything should return to normal," however merchants will still experience "slowness."

At 8 a.m. EST, Moneris' service status page on its website showed that all systems were operating properly. The company began experiencing problems at 2:30 p.m. EST claiming "intermittent processing issues" and that it was "actively investigating this matter with the utmost urgency."

Downdetector, a website monitoring disruptions to vital services, showed more than 1,000 problem reports with Interac and Visa coming in at around the same time.

The report was marked as resolved by 4:30 p.m. EST on Moneris' website.

The company experienced similar issues in September when it faced an "intermittent network outage" affecting customers' ability to process transactions for 90 minutes.