Moneris resolves temporary processing issue after 'network outage'

    Toronto -

    Major Canadian payment processing firm Moneris, responsible for widely-used debit and credit machines, resolved its issue with processing transactions after experiencing a network outage on Friday afternoon.

    "The issue has been identified and resolved," the company posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Moneris confirmed that "everything should return to normal," however merchants will still experience "slowness."

    At 8 a.m. EST, Moneris' service status page on its website showed that all systems were operating properly. The company began experiencing problems at 2:30 p.m. EST claiming "intermittent processing issues" and that it was "actively investigating this matter with the utmost urgency."

    Downdetector, a website monitoring disruptions to vital services, showed more than 1,000 problem reports with Interac and Visa coming in at around the same time.

    The report was marked as resolved by 4:30 p.m. EST on Moneris' website.

    The company experienced similar issues in September when it faced an "intermittent network outage" affecting customers' ability to process transactions for 90 minutes.

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

